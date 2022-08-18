USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour winged sprint cars invade historic Riverside Speedway Saturday

By Pete Walton

Atlanta, GA – August 16, 2022 – The United Sprint Car Series (USCS) Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters winged sprint cars invade Riverside International Speedway in the Memphis suburb of West Memphis, Arkansas this coming Saturday, August 20th for the third Annual USCS “Rumble at the River” sprint car speed spectacular.

The event is the 28th completed event not including a record number of fourteen rainouts thus far during the 2022 and 26th Anniversary season for the nationally touring series. The Riverside International Speedway on Saturday night event will award both USCS National Championship and USCS Mid-South Thunder regional series points towards the 2022 title in both of those divisions.

A stellar field of winged sprint car drivers is expected for the USCS “Rumble at the River from four to six states competing. The drivers entered are expected to include at least five past USCS National Champions and many race winners plus many of Riverside’s track champions.

The current USCS National points leader is 13-time USCS National Champion Terry Gray from Bartlett, Tennessee who was is a recent National Sprint Car Hall of Fame inductee in June of this year.

Saturday night’s action-packed racing card also includes Riverside’s 305-Winged Sprint Car, Modified and Stock Car divisions.

Spectator grandstand gates open at 5:00 pm with racing action set to kick off at 7:30 pm after test and tune hot laps. General Admission pricing is $25 for Adults with Youth 6 to 11 years old only $5 and children 5 years and Under FREE. Pit Area admission is $35.

For more info about historic Riverside International Speedway please visit www.riversideinternationalspeedway.com

For information about the United Sprint Car Series (USCS) please visit www.uscsracing.com or call 770-865-6097.