Cannon McIntosh Perfect at Charleston Speedway with POWRi National Midget League

From POWRi

CHARLESTON, Ill. (August 20, 2022) — Cannon McIntosh would lead every caution-free lap of feature racing Friday Night to capture victory at Charleston Speedway with the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League ramping up the weekend excitement in outstanding fashion to claim his fourteenth career league feature win.

Early Charleston’s competition with the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League would see Cannon McIntosh start the fastest with a 13.024-second lap as Cannon McIntosh and Brenham Crouch each would earn heat racing victories.

Setting the field of competitors would find high point qualifier and pole-sitter Cannon McIntosh lineup with Karter Sarff on the front row as Cannon would use a low-to-high-side momentum on the opening lap to take the early racing lead.

Stretching a commanding lead to just over five seconds at times in the less than eight-minute feature, Cannon McIntosh would appear to be in a class of his own on the event with Karter Sarff, Brenham Crouch, Bryant Wiedeman, Maria Cofer, and Chase McDermand all attempting to run down the speedy leader.

“My team had this thing on a rail tonight, it feels really good to set ourselves up with a solid starting position and I just had to do my job behind the wheel for the feature. I can’t thank this team enough,” stated Cannon McIntosh in the Charleston Illinois Winner’s Circle.

Karter Sarff would maintain an outstanding showing to finish runner-up as Brenham Crouch would have a great point’s night to complete the features podium placements. Bryant Wiedeman would finish the night fourth as Ryan Timms rounded out the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League top-five finishers at Charleston Speedway on Friday Night.

POWRi National Midget League

Charleston Speedway

Charleston, Illinois

Friday, August 19, 2022

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 08-Cannon McIntosh[8]

2. 21K-Karter Sarff[7]

3. 25K-Taylor Reimer[3]

4. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[5]

5. 16C-Devin Camfield[1]

6. 40-Chase McDermand[6]

7. 00-Talin Turner[4]

8. 15W-Danny Burke[2]

Auto Meter Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 97-Brenham Crouch[3]

2. 57-Maria Cofer[2]

3. 97K-Ryan Timms[6]

4. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[7]

5. 5-Gavan Boschele[4]

6. 21D-Justin Dickerson[5]

7. 17B-Austin Barnhill[1]

Lucas Oil A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 08-Cannon McIntosh[1]

2. 21K-Karter Sarff[2]

3. 97-Brenham Crouch[3]

4. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[5]

5. 97K-Ryan Timms[4]

6. 57-Maria Cofer[6]

7. 40-Chase McDermand[11]

8. 25K-Taylor Reimer[7]

9. 5-Gavan Boschele[9]

10. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[8]

11. 16C-Devin Camfield[10]

12. 00-Talin Turner[13]

13. 21D-Justin Dickerson[12]

14. 15W-Danny Burke[15]

DNS: 17B-Austin Barnhill