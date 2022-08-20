Marks Returns to Victory Lane After Winning at Outlaw Speedway

DUNDEE, N.Y. (August 19, 2022) — Brent Marks returned to victory lane for the first time since his Kings Royal triumph in July at Eldora Speedway during the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 event Friday at Outlaw Speedway. Marks led a sweep of the first two positions by Pa. Posse drivers with Danny Dietrich finishing in the runner up position.

Corey Eliason, making his first start in the Max McGhee Motorsports #11 car filling in for the injured Parker Price-Miller, rounded out the podium. Tyler Courtney and Hunte Schuerenberg rounded out the top five.

Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1

Outlaw Speedway

Dundee, New York

Friday, August 19, 2022

Dixie Vodka Qualifying

1. 48-Danny Dietrich, 12.323[1]

2. 19M-Brent Marks, 12.364[3]

3. 19-Chris Windom, 12.386[2]

4. 42-Sye Lynch, 12.425[23]

5. 13-Justin Peck, 12.451[10]

6. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 12.459[11]

7. 11-Cory Eliason, 12.486[7]

8. 10-Dave Blaney, 12.488[17]

9. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 12.550[24]

10. 5W-Lucas Wolfe, 12.557[15]

11. 17B-Bill Balog, 12.591[18]

12. 97-Greg Wilson, 12.626[19]

13. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 12.692[21]

14. 17-Jordan Thomas, 12.701[4]

15. 4-Cap Henry, 12.724[12]

16. 28F-Davie Franek, 12.724[16]

17. 29-Logan McCandless, 12.774[25]

18. 26-Zeb Wise, 12.832[26]

19. 98-Joe Trenca, 12.838[5]

20. 6-Ryan Smith, 12.885[13]

21. 10C-Paulie Colagiovanni, 12.888[20]

22. 49H-Bradley Howard, 13.087[6]

23. 121-Steve Glover, 13.216[14]

24. 36-Logan Crisafulli, 13.230[22]

25. 3-Denny Peebles, 13.253[9]

26. 07-Mark Coldren, 14.020[8]

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 11-Cory Eliason[2]

2. 48-Danny Dietrich[4]

3. 42-Sye Lynch[1]

4. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[3]

5. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[5]

6. 4-Cap Henry[6]

7. 98-Joe Trenca[7]

8. 49H-Bradley Howard[8]

9. 3-Denny Peebles[9]

CSI Shocks Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 13-Justin Peck[1]

2. 10-Dave Blaney[2]

3. 19M-Brent Marks[4]

4. 17B-Bill Balog[3]

5. 29-Logan McCandless[6]

6. 6-Ryan Smith[7]

7. 17-Jordan Thomas[5]

8. 07-Mark Coldren[9]

9. 121-Steve Glover[8]

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[1]

2. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[2]

3. 19-Chris Windom[4]

4. 28F-Davie Franek[5]

5. 26-Zeb Wise[6]

6. 97-Greg Wilson[3]

7. 10C-Paulie Colagiovanni[7]

8. 36-Logan Crisafulli[8]

Elliotts Custom Trailers and Carts Dash (6 Laps)

1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[2]

2. 13-Justin Peck[4]

3. 48-Danny Dietrich[1]

4. 19M-Brent Marks[3]

5. 19-Chris Windom[6]

6. 11-Cory Eliason[5]

Classic Ink USA B-Main (8 Laps)

1. 17-Jordan Thomas[1]

2. 10C-Paulie Colagiovanni[3]

3. 98-Joe Trenca[2]

4. 49H-Bradley Howard[4]

5. 3-Denny Peebles[8]

6. 07-Mark Coldren[6]

7. 121-Steve Glover[7]

8. 36-Logan Crisafulli[5]

Tezos A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 19M-Brent Marks[4]

2. 48-Danny Dietrich[3]

3. 11-Cory Eliason[6]

4. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[1]

5. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[8]

6. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[10]

7. 19-Chris Windom[5]

8. 42-Sye Lynch[9]

9. 26-Zeb Wise[15]

10. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[13]

11. 4-Cap Henry[17]

12. 13-Justin Peck[2]

13. 10C-Paulie Colagiovanni[20]

14. 28F-Davie Franek[12]

15. 17B-Bill Balog[11]

16. 6-Ryan Smith[18]

17. 49H-Bradley Howard[22]

18. 29-Logan McCandless[14]

19. 97-Greg Wilson[16]

20. 17-Jordan Thomas[19]

21. 98-Joe Trenca[21]

22. 3-Denny Peebles[23]

23. 07-Mark Coldren[24]

24. 10-Dave Blaney[7]