T.J.’s Takeaways from GLSS/GLTS at I-96 Speedway

One thing that stood out while Lamberson was in route to victory on Friday is his handling of slower traffic. Lamberson has not been in position with a large lead encountering slower cars racing two and three-wide for position as often as the two gentleman that were attempting to chase him down last night in Max Stambaugh and Dustin Daggett.

Lamberson was up for the challenge though as he was aggressive when needed, yet patient enough to not put himself in bad positions. While his lead did shrink in traffic, once Stambaugh had to overtake the same traffic Lamberson managed to open his lead again to almost the same distance he held before overtaking slower cars.

It will be interesting to see if Lamberson and his team can build on this success as they head to his home track on Saturday at Butler Motor Speedway.