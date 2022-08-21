All Star Circuit of Champions Event at Weedsport Rained Out

WEEDSPORT, N.Y. (August 20, 2022) — The Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 schedule for Sunday at Weedsport Speedway has been cancelled. Rain throughout the evening and morning along with more rain expected throughout the day forced officials from the track and series to cancel the event.

The All Stars return to action for the first of four nights of racing Wednesday night at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds Speedway in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania. The series then heads to Bridgeport Speedway in Bridgeport, New Jersey on Thursday before dates in Pennsylvania Friday through Sunday at Williams Grove Speedway, Lincoln Speedway, and Bedford Speedway respectively.