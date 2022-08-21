Cannon McIntosh Claims POWRi Victory at Macon

From POWRi

MACON, Ill. (August 20, 2022) — Cannon McIntosh would not hesitate on capturing his ninth victory of 2022, bagging his third straight win at Macon Speedway with the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League and wrapping up the weekend of Illinois excitement in the annual Camfield Memorial to notch his fifteenth career league feature win.

Early Macon Speedway competition with the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League would see Maria Cofer start the fastest with a 10.305-second lap as Cannon McIntosh, Bryant Wiedeman, and Chase McDermand each would earn heat racing victories.

Setting the field of twenty-one competitors would find high point qualifier and pole-sitter Cannon McIntosh lineup with Ryan Timms on the front row as McIntosh would use a mid-to-high-side momentum on the opening lap to take the early racing lead.

Holding steady out front all event, Cannon McIntosh would not be denied in the event by leading all revolutions around the speedy surface of Macon Speedway with Ryan Timms, Brenham Crouch, Taylor Reimer, and Chase McDermand all staying within the top five.

“The car was on a rail tonight, the team prepared a fast ride for sure. I can’t thank everybody enough, I am really fortunate to be able to pick up wins for such a great group,” stated Cannon McIntosh in the Macon Speedway Victory Ceremony.

Ryan Timms would maintain a solid showing to finish runner-up as Brenham Crouch would notch a second straight night of completing the features podium placements. Taylor Reimer would finish the night fourth as Bryant Wiedeman rounded out the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League top-five finishers at Macon Speedway in the Camfield Memorial.

POWRi National Midget Car League

Macon Speedway

Macon, Illinois

Saturday, August 20, 2022

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 08-Cannon McIntosh[5]

2. 97-Brenham Crouch[4]

3. 21-Emilio Hoover[2]

4. 25K-Taylor Reimer[7]

5. 17B-Austin Barnhill[6]

6. 91-Zach Daum[3]

7. 95-Ryan Frantz[1]

Auto Meter Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[1]

2. 67-Michael Kofoid[4]

3. 21K-Karter Sarff[6]

4. 50-Daniel Adler[2]

5. 16C-David Camfield Jr[3]

6. 16-Garet Williamson[7]

7. 17C-Devin Camfield[5]

Schure Built Suspension Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 40-Chase McDermand[2]

2. 97K-Ryan Timms[5]

3. 5-Gavan Boschele[4]

4. 57-Maria Cofer[7]

5. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[3]

6. 56-Mitchell Davis[1]

7. 00-Talin Turner[6]

Lucas Oil A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 08-Cannon McIntosh[1]

2. 97K-Ryan Timms[2]

3. 97-Brenham Crouch[4]

4. 25K-Taylor Reimer[8]

5. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[7]

6. 5-Gavan Boschele[10]

7. 21K-Karter Sarff[6]

8. 50-Daniel Adler[13]

9. 56-Mitchell Davis[18]

10. 57-Maria Cofer[9]

11. 16-Garet Williamson[14]

12. 95-Ryan Frantz[21]

13. 00-Talin Turner[19]

14. 17B-Austin Barnhill[12]

15. 67-Michael Kofoid[5]

16. 91-Zach Daum[17]

17. 21-Emilio Hoover[11]

18. 40-Chase McDermand[3]

19. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[16]

20. 16C-David Camfield Jr[15]

21. 17C-Devin Camfield[20]