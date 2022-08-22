Huset’s Speedway Crowning Track Champion Sunday During Royal River Casino Night

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (Aug. 22, 2022) – A championship will be decided this Sunday at Huset’s Speedway during Royal River Casino Night.

All three premier weekly divisions – the Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig, the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks – will be in action with the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series title up for grabs during the season finale for the division.

Jacob Hughes enters with a five-point advantage over Lee Goos Jr. as Brandon Bosma is only 19 points out of the top spot. There is also a tight battle between drivers ranked fourth through sixth in the standings with Koby Werkmeister and Cole Vanderheiden both 42 points behind Hughes. Defending track champion Dusty Ballenger is only one point behind Werkmeister and Vanderheiden.

The championship battle in the Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig division is also close with Matt Juhl holding a one-point lead over defending track champion Justin Henderson as a trio of points races remain. Austin McCarl is 12 points behind Juhl with Brooke Tatnell 17 points back and Kaleb Johnson 32 points out of the top spot.

Zach Olivier leads the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks standings by 23 points over Matt Steuerwald with Colby Klaassen (28 points behind Olivier), Tim Dann (30 points back) and defending track champion Cory Yeigh (52 points back) rounding out the top five. There are only two more points races remaining for the division.

Adult tickets for Sunday are $20 at the gate or $17 if purchased in advance. Tickets for students 13-years-old to 18-years-old are $10 at the gate or $8 in advance. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free.

Advanced tickets can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true.

The gates open at 4:30 p.m. with racing at 8 p.m.

2022 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig:

Ryan Timms – 3 (May 29, June 19 and July 31); Brooke Tatnell – 2 (June 12 and July 24); Mark Dobmeier – 1 (July 17); Lynton Jeffrey – 1 (May 15); Parker Price-Miller – 1 (May 8); and Giovanni Scelzi – 1 (May 22)

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series:

Brandon Bosma – 3 (May 8, June 19 and July 24); Dusty Ballenger – 1 (July 17); Jack Berger – 1 (July 8); Lee Goos Jr. – 1 (May 22); Sam Henderson – 1 (June 12); Trevor Serbus – 1 (May 15); and Koby Werkmeister – 1 (July 31)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks:

Colby Klaassen – 2 (June 12 and July 31); Eric Moser – 2 (June 24 and July 17); Zach Olivier – 2 (May 22 and June 19); Matt Steuerwald – 2 (May 8 and June 23); Shaun Taylor – 1 (July 24); and Cory Yeigh – 1 (May 15)

