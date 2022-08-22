World of Outlaws 34 Raceway event canceled

By Brian Walker

WEST BURLINGTON, IA (Aug. 22, 2022) – With no viable reschedule date available, World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and 34 Raceway officials have agreed to cancel the previously postponed event.

If you purchased a ticket in advance to 34 Raceway event, originally scheduled for July 8, you will receive a face-value credit to your MyDirtTickets.com account to be used towards any World of Outlaws event available at WorldofOutlaws.com/tix. If a credit to your account does not work for you, then you have until Sept. 22, 2022 to request a refund. For more details or questions email tickets@dirtcar.com.