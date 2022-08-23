Jedrzejek Scores First Career Sprint Car Victory During the Fair Race at Fremont

From Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio (August 22, 2022) — Kasey Jedrzejek has been very close to getting his first career sprint car win this season. Many top five finishes have come along the way for the second year 305 driver, but that checkered flag has alluded him. The LaGrange, Ohio driver finally found victory lane Monday in dramatic fashion as he took the lead on the white flag lap and dodged lapped cars on a very tricky Fremont Speedway to score his first sprint car win. The victory came on Fremont Fence Night that kicked off the 170th Sandusky County Fair.

Not only was the victory emotional being his first, but for Jedrzejek those emotions were deeper as his grandmother recently passed away.

“My grandma unfortunately passed away about a week and half ago. My cousin won Friday night so I had to get it done tonight too,” said Jedrzejek beside his Heat Star, Mr. Heater, Fisher Custom Printing, Ronda Jedrzejek Howard Hanna Real Estate, Sips & Such Social House, BEI Supply & Rental, Greber Racing Components, FK Rod Ends, Simpson Race Products, Perfection Fabricators, Team Line’Em Up, the DiBaggio Family backed #5K.

“The track was just really rough out there. I almost got by Valenti (Shawn) one time there and I got really tight getting through the ruts down there. I wasn’t really sure where the fastest lane was in one and two and I was trying them both out….I’m just glad I found the right one. I have to thank everybody that works on this car…me and my dad, Denny…we put an awesome team together,” added Jedrzejek.

Jimmy McGrath jumped into the early lead of the 30-lap A-main with John Ivy, Valenti, Jamie Miller and Jedrzejek in tow. McGrath built a nearly three second lead when Bryan Sebetto took a tumble with five laps in. That kept McGrath out of very heavy traffic. On the restart Valenti and Jedrzejek battled hard for third while McGrath continued to lead Ivy.

A caution for an infield tire being moved onto the track with 11 laps scored set up Valenti to charge from third to the lead on the restart, bringing Jedrzejek into second. Valenti found his way around the ruts in turn two and built a sizeable lead until he caught the back of the field with 12 laps to go. Jedrzejek began to close and with four laps to go was right on Valenti’s rear bumper.

Jedrzejek made his move under Valenti as they raced to the white flag. Lapped cars nearly proved costly to the leader in the final two corners but he held his line and drove to the win over Valenti, a charging DJ Foos, Miller and Mike Keegan.

Fremont Speedway will be back in action Saturday, Sept. 10 for the championship night for the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by the Baumann Auto Group for the 410 sprints and the NAPA Auto Parts of Bryan AFCS presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales for the 305 sprints with the dirt trucks also in action. The B-main make-up for the dirt trucks from the Aug. 13 rained out event will also be held.

Sandusky County Fair Race

Fremont Speedway

Fremont, Ohio

Monday, August 22, 2022

Qualifying

1.28-Shawn Valenti, 13.713

2.5K-Kasey Jedrzejek, 13.793

3.5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr, 13.833

4.16-DJ Foos, 13.839

5.26-Jamie Miller, 13.933

6.31-Paul Weaver, 13.959

7.13S-Drew Siferd, 13.992

8.X15-Kasey Ziebold, 14.004

9.01-Bryan Sebetto, 14.078

10.61-Tyler Shullick, 14.079

11.X-Mike Keegan, 14.159

12.63-Stuart Brubaker, 14.179

13.20i-Kelsey Ivy, 14.187

14.5i-John Ivy, 14.192

15.19R-Steve Rando, 14.205

16.8-TJ Michael, 14.232

17.10X-Dustin Stroup, 14.236

18.78-Austin Black , 14.327

19.7M-Brandon Moore, 14.386

20.10TS-Tyler Schiets, 14.401

21.51M-Haldon Miller, 14.753

22.13-Jeremy Duposki, 14.808

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. X15-Kasey Ziebold[1]

2. 5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr[4]

3. X-Mike Keegan[5]

4. 19R-Steve Rando[6]

5. 31-Paul Weaver[3]

6. 51M-Haldon Miller[8]

7. 7M-Brandon Moore[7]

8. 13S-Drew Siferd[2]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 26-Jamie Miller[2]

2. 61-Tyler Shullick[1]

3. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[4]

4. 16-DJ Foos[3]

5. 8-TJ Michael[6]

6. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[7]

7. 20i-Kelsey Ivy[5]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 5i-John Ivy[1]

2. 63-Stuart Brubaker[2]

3. 28-Shawn Valenti[4]

4. 01-Bryan Sebetto[3]

5. 13-Jeremy Duposki[7]

6. 78-Austin Black [6]

7. 10X-Dustin Stroup[5]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[5]

2. 28-Shawn Valenti[4]

3. 16-DJ Foos[11]

4. 26-Jamie Miller[6]

5. X-Mike Keegan[9]

6. 31-Paul Weaver[13]

7. 5i-John Ivy[2]

8. 10X-Dustin Stroup[21]

9. 7M-Brandon Moore[19]

10. 8-TJ Michael[14]

11. 19R-Steve Rando[10]

12. 63-Stuart Brubaker[8]

13. X15-Kasey Ziebold[7]

14. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[17]

15. 61-Tyler Shullick[3]

16. 20i-Kelsey Ivy[20]

17. 13S-Drew Siferd[22]

18. 13-Jeremy Duposki[15]

19. 51M-Haldon Miller[16]

20. 78-Austin Black [18]

21. 5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr[1]

22. 01-Bryan Sebetto[12]