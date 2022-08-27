Danny Dietrich sweeps Jack Gunn Memorial twin features at Williams Grove Speedway

From Tyler Altmeyer

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (August 26, 2022) – A night to remember, indeed, Gettysburg, Pennsylvania’s Danny Dietrich performed the unthinkable Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and beat the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 not only once, but twice, clean sweeping the annual Jack Gunn Memorial Twin 20’s program for back-to-back $4,000 paydays.

Dietrich, now a four-time All Star winner in 2022 with his first two occurring during Ohio Sprint Speedweek, led all but four circuits of the combined 40-lap Tri-State Summer Swing presented by Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts contest, kicking things off with a wire-to-wire effort in the first feature, followed by a quick charge from sixth in the second feature, taking command over Lance Dewease on lap five.

Brent Marks, who finished second in each of the Jack Gunn Memorial showstoppers, did his best to spoil Dietrich’s clean sweep with a final corner move in the second main event, but Dietrich prevailed, driving back underneath the “Myerstown Missile” after Marks attempted a slider entering turn one. Traffic played a pivotal role in Marks’ final lap pursuit, creating a two-wide roadblock in front of “Double-D” that commenced with a handful remaining.

An invert was utilized to set the grid for the second 20-lap feature; Dietrich pulled a six following the first 20-lapper.

“I have a great car and a great team supported by great partners…that makes something like this possible,” said Danny Dietrich, driver of Gary Kauffman’s Weikert’s Livestock, Sandoe’s Fruit Market, Pace Performance, Big Cove Whitetail Trophy Hunts, Drop Of Ink Tattoo, Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC, Self Made Racing, No. 48 sprint car. “Just a great effort by everyone involved. Things got a little dicey there in the closing laps of the second feature, and when I saw Brent get underneath me, I thought ‘oh crap.’ Luckily, I was able to get the car turned back underneath and drive off the corner. It feels good to be back at The Grove. We haven’t been here since we raced with the Outlaws. Hopefully we can turn things around and do it again tomorrow at Lincoln.”

Lincoln Speedway’s annual Kramer Klash, honoring National Sprint Car Hall of Famer Kramer Williamson, will pay $7,300-to-win on Saturday, August 27, followed by a $6,000 showdown at the historic Bedford Fairgrounds on Sunday, August 28.

Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1

Jack Gunn Memorial Twin 20’s

Williams Grove Speedway

Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania

Friday, August 26, 2022

Dixie Vodka Qualifying

1. 26-Zeb Wise, 17.191[7]

2. 19-Chris Windom, 17.239[5]

3. 44-Dylan Norris, 17.277[12]

4. 19M-Brent Marks, 17.297[1]

5. 69K-Lance Dewease, 17.298[28]

6. 13-Justin Peck, 17.320[10]

7. 8-Freddie Rahmer, 17.334[6]

8. 11T-TJ Stutts, 17.351[27]

9. 17X-Steve Buckwalter, 17.354[3]

10. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 17.397[23]

11. 11-Anthony Macri, 17.414[9]

12. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 17.420[8]

13. 18-Giovanni Scelzi, 17.430[24]

14. 17B-Bill Balog, 17.447[18]

15. 5W-Lucas Wolfe, 17.483[19]

16. 23-Devon Borden, 17.495[21]

17. 69-Tim Glatfelter, 17.497[2]

18. 19T-Tyler Reeser, 17.516[11]

19. 99M-Kyle Moody, 17.533[17]

20. 48-Danny Dietrich, 17.533[30]

21. 1W-Robbie Kendall, 17.584[13]

22. 35-Austin Bishop, 17.617[4]

23. 7-Tim Buckwalter, 17.629[20]

24. 25-Tyler Bear, 17.643[14]

25. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 17.649[22]

26. 45-Jeff Halligan, 17.668[15]

27. 1X-Chad Trout, 17.712[25]

28. 39-Chase Dietz, 17.733[33]

29. 12-Brent Shearer, 17.774[32]

30. 17-Jordan Thomas, 17.833[16]

31. 4-Cap Henry, 17.852[26]

32. 27S-Alan Krimes, 17.892[29]

33. 5G-Briggs Danner, 18.125[31]

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 19M-Brent Marks[2]

2. 8-Freddie Rahmer[3]

3. 11-Anthony Macri[6]

4. 19-Chris Windom[1]

5. 35-Austin Bishop[9]

6. 17X-Steve Buckwalter[5]

7. 69-Tim Glatfelter[8]

8. 26-Zeb Wise[4]

9. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[7]

CSI Shocks Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 13-Justin Peck[1]

2. 19T-Tyler Reeser[2]

3. 44-Dylan Norris[4]

4. 99M-Kyle Moody[3]

5. 1W-Robbie Kendall[5]

6. 45-Jeff Halligan[7]

7. 17-Jordan Thomas[8]

8. 25-Tyler Bear[6]

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 17B-Bill Balog[2]

2. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[1]

3. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[3]

4. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[4]

5. 23-Devon Borden[5]

6. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[7]

7. 1X-Chad Trout[8]

8. 7-Tim Buckwalter[6]

Mobil 1 Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 48-Danny Dietrich[2]

2. 69K-Lance Dewease[4]

3. 11T-TJ Stutts[1]

4. 39-Chase Dietz[3]

5. 4-Cap Henry[6]

6. 27S-Alan Krimes[7]

7. 5G-Briggs Danner[8]

8. 12-Brent Shearer[5]

Elliotts Custom Trailers and Carts Dash (6 Laps)

1. 48-Danny Dietrich[1]

2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[3]

3. 44-Dylan Norris[2]

4. 17B-Bill Balog[4]

5. 13-Justin Peck[8]

6. 19M-Brent Marks[6]

7. 69K-Lance Dewease[5]

8. 19-Chris Windom[7]

Classic Ink USA B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 17X-Steve Buckwalter[2]

2. 26-Zeb Wise[1]

3. 45-Jeff Halligan[4]

4. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[3]

5. 1X-Chad Trout[7]

6. 17-Jordan Thomas[8]

7. 5G-Briggs Danner[9]

8. 7-Tim Buckwalter[10]

9. 27S-Alan Krimes[5]

10. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[13]

11. 25-Tyler Bear[11]

12. 12-Brent Shearer[12]

13. 69-Tim Glatfelter[6]

Tezos A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 48-Danny Dietrich[1]

2. 19M-Brent Marks[6]

3. 69K-Lance Dewease[7]

4. 13-Justin Peck[5]

5. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[2]

6. 17B-Bill Balog[4]

7. 11-Anthony Macri[13]

8. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[10]

9. 8-Freddie Rahmer[9]

10. 44-Dylan Norris[3]

11. 39-Chase Dietz[16]

12. 19T-Tyler Reeser[11]

13. 11T-TJ Stutts[12]

14. 99M-Kyle Moody[15]

15. 26-Zeb Wise[22]

16. 19-Chris Windom[8]

17. 1W-Robbie Kendall[18]

18. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[14]

19. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[24]

20. 4-Cap Henry[20]

21. 45-Jeff Halligan[23]

22. 17X-Steve Buckwalter[21]

23. 35-Austin Bishop[19]

24. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[25]

25. 23-Devon Borden[17]

Tezos A-Main 2 (20 Laps)

1. 48-Danny Dietrich[6]

2. 19M-Brent Marks[5]

3. 69K-Lance Dewease[4]

4. 13-Justin Peck[3]

5. 17B-Bill Balog[1]

6. 11-Anthony Macri[7]

7. 39-Chase Dietz[11]

8. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[8]

9. 26-Zeb Wise[15]

10. 44-Dylan Norris[10]

11. 19T-Tyler Reeser[12]

12. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[19]

13. 8-Freddie Rahmer[9]

14. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[18]

15. 11T-TJ Stutts[13]

16. 99M-Kyle Moody[14]

17. 4-Cap Henry[20]

18. 35-Austin Bishop[23]

19. 19-Chris Windom[16]

20. 1W-Robbie Kendall[17]

21. 17X-Steve Buckwalter[22]

22. 1X-Chad Trout[24]

23. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[2]

24. 45-Jeff Halligan[21]

Contingency Awards/Results: Williams Grove Speedway | August 26, 2022:

Tri-State Summer Swing presented by Elliott’s Custom Trailer and Carts

Jack Gunn Memorial Twin 20s | $4,000-to-win each

Kistler Racing Products Pill Draw | Entries: 33

Nunzi’s Advertising Hot Laps: Danny Dietrich | 17.146

Dixie Vodka Fast Qualifier: Zeb Wise | 17.191

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat #1 Winner: Brent Marks

Competition Suspension Inc Heat #2 Winner: Justin Peck

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat #3 Winner: Bill Balog

Mobil 1 Heat #4 Winner: Danny Dietrich

Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts Dash Winner: Danny Dietrich

Classic Ink USA Screenprinting & Embroidery B-Main Winner: Steve Buckwalter

Rayce Rudeen Foundation Contingency Award: Chad Trout

Tezos A-Main Winner #1: Danny Dietrich

Tezos A-Main Winner #2: Danny Dietrich

Hercules Tires A-Main Hard Charger #1: Zeb Wise (+7)

Hercules Tires A-Main Hard Charger #2: Kyle Reinhardt (+7)

Carquest Perseverance Award: Cap Henry