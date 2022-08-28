Heimbach Wins Sprint Car Feature at Selinsgrove

From Steve Inch

SELINSGROVE, Penn. (August 27, 2022) — Blane Heimbach of Selinsgrove wired the field for his second 410 sprint car victory in a row at Selinsgrove Speedway in Saturday night’s 25-lap 42nd Annual Jack Gunn Memorial on The Acme Companies Night.

Heimbach, who won the Gunn Memorial four times as a 358 sprint car event, collected $5,000 for his first win in the tribute race to the late Hall-of-Fame promoter in a 410 sprint car. He also strengthened his lead in the Lelands.com 410 sprint car point standings in the chase for the $5,000 series championship.

Andrew Yoder of Middleburg returned to Victory Lane for the fourth time this season at Selinsgrove in the 20-lap limited late model race. The win marked the seventh overall this season for Yoder.

Logan Spahr of Lewisberry drove to his first career win in the 20-lap PASS 305 sprint car main event after a thrilling battle.

Selinsgrove Speedway will host a special Labor Day holiday weekend racing program on Selinsgrove Ford Night at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, featuring the 410 sprint cars, super late models, and roadrunners.

Blane Heimbach drew the pole for the start of the sprint car feature and powered into the lead with second-place starter Mark Smith chasing him. Sixth-place starter Devon Borden quickly advanced to third and kept the leaders in in his sights.

The event’s first caution flag unfurled on lap three when Derek Hauck’s fuel cell broke loose. On the ensuing restart, Heimbach continued to lead Smith, Borden, and fourth-place starter Steve Buckwalter.

Landon Myers brought out the caution flag on lap five when his car made contact with the inside guardrails in turns three and four. On the lap six restart, Smith put in a bid for the lead in turn three only to have Heimbach hold off the challenge.

At the halfway point, Heimbach, Smith, and Borden broke away from the rest of the pack. In the second half of the race, the battle to watch was between Smith and Borden for the runner-up position.

In the final laps, Heimbach stretched his lead and posted a two-second margin of victory over Smith, Borden, fifth-place starter Lucas Wolfe, and Buckwalter.

Outside front row Devin Hart pulled into the early lead in the limited late model feature with polesitter JR Toner in tow. By lap six, Hart developed a straightaway lead over Toner and seventh-place starter Andrew Yoder.

In the next few laps, Yoder got by Toner for second and set his sites on Hart in lapped traffic. On the 12th circuit, Hart and Yoder were side by side racing off turn four for the lead. Entering turn one, Yoder made a dive to the inside of the track to secure the lead.

Once in front, Yoder stretched his lead to a straightaway and posted the win over Hart, Daulton Bigler, JR Toner, and Shaun Lawton.

Polesitter Tyler Snook bolted into the lead at the start of the 305 sprint car race. Snook and second-place starter Logan Spahr dueled for the front spot for the first two laps until Spahr secured the lead.

The red flag stopped the race on lap three for a three-car melee on the frontstretch. When the race resumed, Spahr continued to set the pace with eighth-place starter Doug Dodson advancing to second and 10th-place starter Garrett Bard powering into the third position.

With five laps to go, the leaders began to encounter slower traffic and a close battle unfolded for the top positions. At the checkered flag, Spahr was victorious by about 10 car-lengths over Dodson, Bard, Snook, and Zach Rhodes.

Jack Gunn Memorial

Selinsgrove Speedway

Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania

Saturday, August 27, 2022

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 12-Blane Heimbach

2. M1-Mark Smith

3. 23-Devon Borden

4. 5W-Lucas Wolfe

5. 17B-Steve Buckwalter

6. 35-Jason Shultz

7. 5G-Briggs Danner

8. 33W-Michael Walter

9. 55-Dallas Schott

10. 5K-Jake Karklin

11. 9-Ryan Linder

12. D57-Jeff Miller

13. 2C-Cory Thorton

14. 69K-Kassidy Kreitz

15. 19M-Landon Myers

16. 33-Derek Hauck

PA Sprint Series

Feature:

Feature:

1. 5-Logan Spahr

2. 20-Doug Dodson

3. 95-Garrett Bard

4. 56-Tyler Snook

5. 31-Zach Rhodes

6. 52-Jeff Weaver

7. 46-Mike Alleman

8. 67-Ken Duke

9. 5J-Logan Jones

10. 1R-Christian Rumsey

11. 19A-Tim Iulg

12. 29R-Seth Schnoke

13. 39-Scott Frack

14. 01-Timmy Bitner

15. 34-Austin Reed

16. 26-Ryan Lynn

17. 17-Owen Dimm

18. 19-Kruz Kepner

19. 1M-Paul Moyer

20. 98-Croix Beasom

21. 28R-Jason Roush

22. 21C-Jarrett Cavalet

23. 10-Jake Waters

24. 36-Mike Melair

25. M1-Justin Mills

26. 25-Dustin Young