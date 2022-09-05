Cummins Wins Vince Osman Classic at Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. (September 4, 2022) — Kyle Cummins won the Vince Osman Memorial during season championship night at Kokomo Speedway. C.J. Leary, Jadon Rogers, Max Adams, and Colton Cottle rounded out the top five.
Vince Osman Classic Season Championship
Kokomo Speedway
Kokomo, Indiana
Sunday, September 4, 2022
Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 3R-Kyle Cummins
2. 81-CJ Leary
3. 14-Jadon Rogers
4. 5x-Max Adams
5. 57-Colton Cottle
6. 7-Critter Malone
7. 57B-Cole Bodine
8. 5t-Tye Mihocko
9. 11-Jack Hoyer
10. 0G-Kyle Shipley
11. 9Z-Zack Pretorius
12. 41-Ricky Lewis
13. 21b-Ryan Barr
14. 21-Travis Hery
15. 6t-Trey Osborne
16. 27-Evan Mosley
17. 34-Sterling Cling
18. 81g-Rylan Gray
19. 98-Saban Bibent
20. 4p-Scotty Weir