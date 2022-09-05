Cummins Wins Vince Osman Classic at Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. (September 4, 2022) — Kyle Cummins won the Vince Osman Memorial during season championship night at Kokomo Speedway. C.J. Leary, Jadon Rogers, Max Adams, and Colton Cottle rounded out the top five.

Vince Osman Classic Season Championship

Kokomo Speedway

Kokomo, Indiana

Sunday, September 4, 2022

Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 3R-Kyle Cummins

2. 81-CJ Leary

3. 14-Jadon Rogers

4. 5x-Max Adams

5. 57-Colton Cottle

6. 7-Critter Malone

7. 57B-Cole Bodine

8. 5t-Tye Mihocko

9. 11-Jack Hoyer

10. 0G-Kyle Shipley

11. 9Z-Zack Pretorius

12. 41-Ricky Lewis

13. 21b-Ryan Barr

14. 21-Travis Hery

15. 6t-Trey Osborne

16. 27-Evan Mosley

17. 34-Sterling Cling

18. 81g-Rylan Gray

19. 98-Saban Bibent

20. 4p-Scotty Weir