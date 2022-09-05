DYKSTRA TAKES FIRST NIGHT OF BRIGHTON’S LABOUR DAY CLASSIC

By Tommy Goudge

BRIGHTON, Ont. (September 3, 2022) – Jacob Dykstra took the Action Sprint Tour fueled by Pinty’s Crate Sprint Car win on night one of the Labour Day Classic at Brighton Speedway.

Ashton VanEvery and Johnny Miller made up the front row for the 25 lap A-Main, and VanEvery took the early lead. Dykstra wasted little time moving up from his row four starting position though, and took the lead.

Dykstra opened a gap on the field, but Dale Curran moved up to second and began to cut into Dykstra’s lead as traffic became a factor for the leaders. A yellow flag for a melee in turn four brought relief for Dykstra though, and he used the clear track to drive away for the victory when the green flag reappeared.

Curran, who recently returned to Ontario after months of wingless sprint car racing in California, settled for the runner-up spot. Championship contender Mathieu Bardier took the final podium spot, followed by VanEvery and Miller.

The Action Sprint Tour fueled by Pinty’s will next be in competition on Sunday, September 4 for night two of Brighton Speedway’s Labour Day Classic Weekend. Visit www.actionsprinttour.com for more information.

Action Sprint Tour Crate Sprint Car series fueled by Pinty’s

Statistical Report – Saturday, September 3, 2022

Brighton Speedway – Brighton, Ontario, Canada

A-Main [Started] 25 laps – NT

1. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[7]; 2. 31-Dale Curran[3]; 3. 19-Mathieu Bardier[5]; 4. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[1]; 5. 20-Johnny Miller[2]; 6. 77T-Tyeller Powless[10]; 7. 4B-Darrell Pelletier[6]; 8. 12DD-Darren Dryden[16]; 9. 00-Ryan Poole[8]; 10. 16R-Seth Roy[9]; 11. 19D-Allan Downey[13]; 12. 39-Jonah Mutton[15]; 13. 28-Jordan Hill[12]; 14. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[14]; 15. 88-Lance Erskine[4]; 16. 3S-Austin Roes[11]; 17. 50LS-Adrian Stahle[17]; 18. 33-Adam Turner[19]; 19. 115-Dan Deyo[18]; 20. (DNF) 85C-Cam MacKinnon[20]

Margin of Victory – 1.879 seconds

Hard Charger – Darren Dryden +8

Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 laps – NT

1. 77E-Ashton VanEvery, Ohsweken [2]; 2. 00-Ryan Poole, Brockville [4]; 3. 5D-Jacob Dykstra, Port Colborne [5]; 4. 3S-Austin Roes, Mossley [3]; 5. 19D-Allan Downey, Waterloo [6]; 6. 12DD-Darren Dryden, Freelton [7]; 7. 85C-Cam MacKinnon, Ridgeway [1]

Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 laps – 1:51.269

1. 88-Lance Erskine, Brantford [2]; 2. 16R-Seth Roy, Port Colborne [1]; 3. 20-Johnny Miller, Six Nations [6]; 4. 77T-Tyeller Powless, Oshweken [4]; 5. 39-Jonah Mutton, Brighton [5]; 6. 50LS-Adrian Stahle, Kitchener [7]; 7. 33-Adam Turner, Cherry Valley [3]

Heat Race 3 [Started] 8 laps – 1:51.489

1. 19-Mathieu Bardier, Pierreville, Quebec [4]; 2. 31-Dale Curran, Bowmanville [2]; 3. 4B-Darrell Pelletier, Port Perry [5]; 4. 28-Jordan Hill, Ohsweken [3]; 5. 9C-Brian Nanticoke, Ohsweken [6]; 6. 115-Dan Deyo, Kingston [1]

Up Next:

Sunday, September 4, 2022 – Brighton Speedway – Brighton, Ontario