MARDON Presents Small Block Super Championship Series’ Maiden Voyage to Lancaster Motorplex on September 11

Small Block Super Championship Series

OSWEGO, NY (September 7, 2022) – The Jake’s Automotive Small Block Super Championship Series will return to action for its fourth event of 2022 as part of U.S. Open Weekend at Lancaster Motorplex on Sunday, September 11, presented by MARDON.

The September 11 stop to the western New York speed plant will be the first ever for the Small Block Supermodifieds, which make their home at Oswego Speedway on a weekly basis.

The series is fresh off of its biggest race of the season, the Bud Light SBS Classic 60, run last Sunday at Oswego with SBSCS series promoter and Oswego track champion Dan Kapuscinski earning his first series win of the season.

“Our series is eager to get to Lancaster for the first time this weekend,” said SBSCS promoter, Dan Kapuscinski. “We can’t thank everyone at Lancaster enough for having us, as well as our presenting sponsor MARDON, which is helping us to boast a $1,000 payday for our winner on Sunday.”

With a focus on cyber security and IT consulting, as well as performance PC’s; MARDON is quickly gaining a reputation in the sim racing, gaming and content development communities as the go to PC when reliability and performance matter.

Many sim racers that race at local tracks across the country on the weekends pilot a MARDON PC when they are not in the cockpit. MARDON will be launching a new buying experience at MARDONPC.com this week as well as introducing a new line of Custom PC Cases, CPU Coolers, and other performance PC components by Q1 2023.

To learn more visit www.mardonpc.com.

A total of 18 teams have already scored points on the tour this season with the No. 23 Flack Racing entry, piloted by Kapuscinski, leading the standings. With three top five finishes this season and a Classic Weekend triumph at Oswego, Kapuscinski holds a 68-point edge on series runner-up Greg O’Connor in the G.O. Racing No. 90.

The Robbie Wirth Racing No. 04, which went to victory lane twice earlier this season with Mike Bruce at the controls, rides third in the standings after Oswego with Wirth now at the controls.

The Ratcliff Racing No. 72 of Drew Pascuzzi currently sits fourth overall followed by the Proud Motorsports No. 54 of Tim Proud in fifth.

Completing the Top 10 ahead of Lancaster are Jude Parker, Noah Ratcliff, Griffin Miller, DJ Shuman and AJ Larkin.

Pascuzzi continues to lead the $500 to win Dan Kapuscinski Motorsports Promotions Rookie of the Year battle by 18-points over Parker and 49-points over Shuman.

After missing the Bud Light SBS Classic at Oswego Bruce is expected to be back this weekend in a new entry, with Alex Hoag also making his return to the Small Block Supermodified division in the former Wallace Racing No. 49 machine, likely re-numbered as No. 7.

Lancaster’s pit gates will open at 9:30 a.m. on September 11 with hot laps beginning and grandstand gates opening at 11 a.m. Racing is set to go green on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Adult grandstand admission is $35 with seniors and veterans set at $30, kids 9-15 just $15 and kids 8 and under FREE. Pit admission will be $40, with camping available for $20 per camper/tent/motorhome.

Other divisions joining the SBSCS include the Race of Champions Modifieds, Street Stocks and Late Models.

For full details on Lancaster’s U.S. Open Weekend visit www.lancastermotorplexny.com.

To learn more about the SBSCS contact series promoter Dan Kapuscinski at (315) 708-7544 or email dkapuscinski00@gmail.com.

SBSCS Partners: Jake’s Automotive, J&S Paving, Binghamton Truck & Tire Center, Dan Kapuscinski Motorsports Promotions, UltimateQM.com, Larkin Mowing, Rt. 37 Building Supply, MARDON, Bruce Construction, Race Wrap Group, Bill Moyer Memorial, GTR Promotions

Small Block Super Championship Series Standings (Top 10):

1. 23 Flack Racing – 438

2. GO Racing 90 – 370

3. 04 Robbie Wirth Racing – 357

4. 72 Ratcliff Racing – 329

5. 54 Proud Motorsports – 313

6. 00 GO Racing – 311

7. 73 Ratcliff Racing – 304

8. 9 Lucky Motorsports – 284

9. 62 Shuman Racing – 280

10. 35 Larkin Racing – 255