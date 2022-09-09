Hutton Takes Razor Thin Margin Into Unchartered Waters Saturday at Skyline’s “Turbo Blue”

(SODUS, NY) – As if carrying only a three-point margin over Dalton Herrick in CRSA Sprints points wasn’t nerve-wracking enough, Jordan Hutton now prepares to tackle a track virtually nobody has notes on- Skyline Raceway Motorsports Park.

This event, part of the 34th Annual Turbo Blue event, is as wide open as any show that the CRSA Sprints will travel to in 2022. The series hasn’t been to Skyline since 2012 and has only ever run one race at Skyline in the past. That race was held on June 16, 2012 when Scott Goodrich pulled down the win, his first of fourteen career CRSA victories which ties him with Danny Varin and Josh Pieniazek.

Hutton and Herrick have been locked into a points battle all season long, with Herrick being the model for consistency over the last four races. Herrick has finished second in three out of the last four tour races. In one of those races, however, Hutton took down his second career win at Fonda Speedway. Hutton has also suffered a lot of bad luck or overcame challenges to keep Herrick in sight.

Ronnie Greek is the most recent winner on tour at Thunder Mountain Speedway- shedding himself of a ton of bad luck and aerial acrobatics in 2022. Dana Wagner has scored two top five finishes in a row as well, one of them being a win at Afton in early August.

This history-making event will take place Saturday night, Skyline is located at 2338 Stafford Road in Virgil, NY. The CRSA driver’s meeting will take place at 5:30PM with Heat in Engines and Hot Laps rolling off at 5:50PM and 6:00PM with racing to follow.