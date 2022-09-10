Lance Dewease captures “Night Before the 50” at Port Royal

From Tyler Altmeyer

PORT ROYAL, Pa. (September 9, 2022) – It may have taken Lance Dewease nine tries to find Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 victory lane in 2022, but the National Sprint Car Hall of Famer and Fayetteville, Pennsylvania, native finally parked it, doing so in familiar territory by claiming Port Royal Speedway’s Night Before the Tuscarora 50 for a $10,000 payday. For Dewease, the Port Royal All Star win bumps his career total to 14 at the “Speed Palace” – the most ever of any All Star competitor. Impressive enough, the victory, jumping his overall Port Royal Speedway total 121, was accomplished in dominating fashion, leading Brian Brown and Gio Scelzi to the final checkers by a margin of victory exceeding five seconds.

“We had a really good car last night, but we ended up changing motors tonight which I think helped us get a little bit better in qualifying. The car was just really good all night,” Lance Dewase said, driver of the Hess Ornamental Iron/Rapid Tire/SCA Inc./ No. 69K. “The track was really good tonight like it’s been all year. My guys did a really good job and worked their butts off. We know what we need to fix for tomorrow and hopefully be even better.”

Although starting eighth on the main event grid, Dewease was a winning threat right from the start. By lap ten, he had already powered his way to third, scooting by Gettysburg’s Danny Dietrich through the bottom of turns three and four. A restart following a lap 12 red flag, ultimately resulting in open red flag conditions, allowed Dewease to pick off second over KCP Racing’s Gio Scelzi. At the time, “Blackjack” Brian Brown was the race leader, taking command at the initial green from the pole position.

By lap 15, it was apparent that Dewease was quicker than Brown, using the bottom groove to snag the lead from the Higginsville, Missouri, native just one circuit later. Dietrich followed Dewease around Brown, settling into second on lap 17.

From that point forward, it was the “Dewease Show” at Port Royal Speedway, driving on to withstand a period of heavy pressure from Danny Dietrich, as well as an additional single-file restart after the event’s final caution on lap 23, to secure his place on the victory lane platform. Unfortunately for Dietrich, he was the reason for the caution on lap 23, slowing to a stop due to engine trouble.

Brian Brown would race on to finish second, followed by Gio Scelzi, Justin Peck, and Brent Marks.

The weekend’s headline event – the 55th running of the Tuscarora 50 – will go 50 laps in distance on Saturday night and will award a $60,000 payday. Originally paying $55,000, J&S Classics boosted the winner’s share to $60,000.

For those who can not witness the All Star Circuit of Champions live and in person, FloRacing.com, the official media partner and broadcast provider of the All Stars, has you covered. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit FloRacing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. Race fans can see all the USAC and dirt late-model action they want in addition to Eldora Speedway’s slate of races and those of the All Star Circuit of Champions. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast.

Contingency Awards/Results: Port Royal Speedway | September 9, 2022:

The Night Before the Tuscarora 50 | $10,000-to-win

Kistler Racing Products Pill Draw | Entries: 52

Nunzi’s Advertising Hot Laps: Sye Lynch | 16.433

Dixie Vodka Fast Qualifier: Tyler Courtney | 16.225

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat #1 Winner: Cory Eliason

Competition Suspension Inc Heat #2 Winner: Kasey Kahne

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat #3 Winner: Lance Dewease

Mobil 1 Heat #4 Winner: Danny Dietrich

Kistler Racing Products Heat #5 Winner: Rico Abreu

Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts Dash Winner: Brain Brown

Classic Ink USA Screenprinting and Embroidery B-Main Winner: Anthony Macri

Rayce Rudeen Foundation Contingency Award: Tyler Reeser

Tezos A-Main Winner: Lance Dewease

Hercules Tires A-Main Hard Charger: Justin Whittall (+16)

Carquest Perseverance Award: Gerard McIntyre

Qualifying

Group (A)

7BC-Tyler Courtney, 16.225; 2. 11-Cory Eliason, 16.269; 3. 45-Jeff Halligan, 16.345; 4. 55W-Mike Wagner, 16.369; 5. 1-Logan Wagner, 16.417; 6. 17-Tyler Reeser, 16.507; 7. 67-Justin Whittall, 16.516; 8. 4-Cap Henry, 16.611; 9. 39-Chase Dietz, 16.821; 10. 35-Zach Hampton, 16.838; 11. 12w-Troy Fraker, 17.651

Group (B)

13-Justin Peck, 16.381; 2. 11A-Austin Bishop, 16.483; 3. 11T-TJ Stutts, 16.593; 4. 9-Kasey Kahne, 16.628; 5. 23-Devon Borden, 16.741; 6. 98-Tyler Bear, 16.851; 7. 17X-Steve Buckwalter, 17.132; 8. 97-Brie Hershey, 17.240; 9. 33-Derek Hauck, 17.289; 10. 12S-Brent Shearer, 17.493; 11. 36D-Devin Brenneman, 17.587

Group (C)

19M-Brent Marks, 16.340; 2. 69K-Lance Dewease, 16.508; 3. 42-Sye Lynch, 16.591; 4. 5-Dylan Cisney, 16.749; 5. 6-Ryan Smith, 16.830; 6. 49X-Cale Thomas, 16.878; 7. 33W-Michael Walter, 16.898; 8. 19-Chris Windom, 16.905; 9. 73-Scotty Thiel, 16.919; 10. 55T-McKenna Haase, 17.113

Group (D)

21-Brian Brown, 16.411; 2. 48-Danny Dietrich, 16.441; 3. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 16.551; 4. 5W-Lucas Wolfe, 16.568; 5. 17B-Bill Balog, 16.747; 6. 8-Freddie Rahmer, 16.799; 7. 33M-Gerard McIntyre, 16.844; 8. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 16.924; 9. 2-AJ Flick, 16.956; 10. 1M-Landon Myers, 17.139

Group (E)

18-Gio Scelzi, 16.253; 2. 39M-Anthony Macri, 16.254; 3. 24-Rico Abreu, 16.311; 4. 26-Zeb Wise, 16.524; 5. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 16.586; 6. 12-Blane Heimbach, 16.754; 7. 14T-Tyler Walton, 16.993; 8. 99M-Kyle Moody, 17.023; 9. 77-Ryan Taylor, 17.085; 10. 2C-Cory Thornton, 17.446

Heat 1 (8 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

11-Cory Eliason [1]; 2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [4]; 3. 55W-Mike Wagner [3]; 4. 4-Cap Henry [8]; 5. 17-Tyler Reeser [6]; 6. 67-Justin Whittall [7]; 7. 1-Logan Wagner [5]; 8. 35-Zach Hampton [10]; 9. 39-Chase Dietz [9]; 10. 12w-Troy Fraker [11]; 11. 45-Jeff Halligan [2]

Heat 2 (8 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

9-Kasey Kahne [3]; 2. 11A-Austin Bishop [1]; 3. 13-Justin Peck [4]; 4. 11T-TJ Stutts [2]; 5. 17X-Steve Buckwalter [7]; 6. 98-Tyler Bear [6]; 7. 12S-Brent Shearer [10]; 8. 36D-Devin Brenneman [11]; 9. 23-Devon Borden [5]; 10. 97-Brie Hershey [8]; 11. 33-Derek Hauck [9]

Heat 3 (8 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

69K-Lance Dewease [1]; 2. 42-Sye Lynch [2]; 3. 19M-Brent Marks [4]; 4. 5-Dylan Cisney [3]; 5. 49X-Cale Thomas [6]; 6. 73-Scotty Thiel [9]; 7. 19-Chris Windom [8]; 8. 33W-Michael Walter [7]; 9. 6-Ryan Smith [5]; 10. 55T-McKenna Haase [10]

Heat 4 (8 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

48-Danny Dietrich [1]; 2. 21-Brian Brown [4]; 3. 3-Ayrton Gennetten [2]; 4. 8-Freddie Rahmer [6]; 5. 33M-Gerard McIntyre [7]; 6. 17B-Bill Balog [5]; 7. 2-AJ Flick [9]; 8. 91-Kyle Reinhardt [8]; 9. 1M-Landon Myers [10]; 10. 5W-Lucas Wolfe [3]

Heat 5 (8 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

24-Rico Abreu [2]; 2. 18-Gio Scelzi [4]; 3. 26-Zeb Wise [3]; 4. 12-Blane Heimbach [6]; 5. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [5]; 6. 14T-Tyler Walton [7]; 7. 77-Ryan Taylor [9]; 8. 99M-Kyle Moody [8]; 9. 2C-Cory Thornton [10]; 10. 39M-Anthony Macri [1]

Dash (6 Laps)

21-Brian Brown [2]; 2. 18-Gio Scelzi [3]; 3. 11-Cory Eliason [1]; 4. 9-Kasey Kahne [5]; 5. 48-Danny Dietrich [8]; 6. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [6]; 7. 19M-Brent Marks [9]; 8. 69K-Lance Dewease [10]; 9. 13-Justin Peck [4]; 10. 24-Rico Abreu [7]

C-main (10 Laps) – Top 2 Transfer

35-Zach Hampton [1]; 2. 99M-Kyle Moody [4]; 3. 91-Kyle Reinhardt [3]; 4. 39-Chase Dietz [7]; 5. 5W-Lucas Wolfe [11]; 6. 36D-Devin Brenneman [5]; 7. 55T-McKenna Haase [12]; 8. 2C-Cory Thornton [10]; 9. 12w-Troy Fraker [14]; 10. 1M-Landon Myers [9]; 11. 97-Brie Hershey [13]; 12. 33W-Michael Walter [2]; 13. 23-Devon Borden [6]; 14. 6-Ryan Smith [8]; 15. 33-Derek Hauck [15]

B-main (12 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

39M-Anthony Macri [1]; 2. 33M-Gerard McIntyre [4]; 3. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [3]; 4. 67-Justin Whittall [7]; 5. 17-Tyler Reeser [2]; 6. 17X-Steve Buckwalter [6]; 7. 49X-Cale Thomas [5]; 8. 17B-Bill Balog [8]; 9. 19-Chris Windom [13]; 10. 98-Tyler Bear [9]; 11. 73-Scotty Thiel [10]; 12. 2-AJ Flick [14]; 13. 14T-Tyler Walton [11]; 14. 35-Zach Hampton [17]; 15. 99M-Kyle Moody [18]; 16. 77-Ryan Taylor [15]; 17. 12S-Brent Shearer [16]; 18. 45-Jeff Halligan [19]; 19. 1-Logan Wagner [12]

A-main (30 Laps)

69K-Lance Dewease [8]; 2. 21-Brian Brown [1]; 3. 18-Gio Scelzi [2]; 4. 13-Justin Peck [9]; 5. 19M-Brent Marks [7]; 6. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [6]; 7. 5-Dylan Cisney [18]; 8. 67-Justin Whittall [24]; 9. 39M-Anthony Macri [21]; 10. 11-Cory Eliason [3]; 11. 24-Rico Abreu [10]; 12. 17-Tyler Reeser [28]; 13. 19-Chris Windom [27]; 14. 8-Freddie Rahmer [20]; 15. 33M-Gerard McIntyre [22]; 16. 4-Cap Henry [17]; 17. 12-Blane Heimbach [19]; 18. 17B-Bill Balog [25]; 19. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [23]; 20. 26-Zeb Wise [14]; 21. 48-Danny Dietrich [5]; 22. 9-Kasey Kahne [4]; 23. 11T-TJ Stutts [16]; 24. 42-Sye Lynch [12]; 25. 55W-Mike Wagner [13]; 26. 11A-Austin Bishop [11]; 27. 3-Ayrton Gennetten [15]; 28. 1-Logan Wagner [26] Lap Leaders: Brian Brown (1-15), Lance Dewease (16-30)