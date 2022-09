Brody Fuson Takes USAC West Coast Checkers at Bakersfield

(September 10, 2022 – Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, California) Brody Fuson earns the first USAC West Coast Sprint Car feature win of his career at Bakersfield Speedway. Fuson took the lead from Troy Rutherford on lap 14 and became the 60th winning driver with the series.

USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: September 10, 2022 – Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, California

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFICATIONS: 1. Jake Andreotti, 7P, Andreotti-13.806; 2. Brody Fuson, 51, Van Meter-13.882; 3. Charlie Butcher, 96, Butcher-14.115; 4. Trent Carter, 13, Carter-14.152; 5. Troy Rutherford, 11, Rutherford-14.384; 6. Kyle Edwards, 39, Edwards-14.491; 7. Ben Worth, 73, Ford-14.549; 8. Tyler Hatzikian, 27, Hatzikian-14.615; 9. Dawson Faria, 12B, Faria-14.803; 10. Tanner Boul, 99T, Boul-14.851; 11. Troy DeGaton, 39T, DeGaton-14.964; 12. Elexa Herrera, 16J, Herrera-15.146; 13. Joey Bishop, 45, Bishop-15.258; 14. James Herrera, 5E, Herrera-15.318; 15. Camie Bell, 29C, Bell-15.590; 16. Brent Yarnal, 29, Yarnal-NT.

EXTREME MUFFLERS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Rutherford, 2. DeGaton, 3. Faria, 4. Worth, 5. Butcher, 6. Andreotti, 7. Bishop, 8. Bell. NT.

COMPETITION SUSPENSION INCORPORATED / VAHLCO WHEELS SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Edwards, 2. Boul, 3. Carter, 4. Fuson, 5. Hatzikian, 6. J.Herrera, 7. E.Herrera. NT.

FEATURE: (30 laps, With Starting Positions) 1. Brody Fuson (5), 2. Troy Rutherford (2), 3. Jake Andreotti (6), 4. Trent Carter (3), 5. Dawson Faria (9), 6. Ben Worth (7), 7. Tanner Boul (10), 8. Kyle Edwards (1), 9. Troy DeGaton (11), 10. Tyler Hatzikian (8), 11. Joey Bishop (13), 12. James Herrera (14), 13. Camie Bell (15), 14. Elexa Herrera (12), 15. Charlie Butcher (4), 16. Brent Yarnal (16). NT.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-13 Rutherford, Laps 14-30 Fuson.

BR MOTORSPORTS / ROD END SUPPLY HARD CHARGER: Brody Fuson (5th to 1st)

WILWOOD DISC BRAKES LUCKY 13 AWARD: Camie Bell

NEW USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR POINTS: 1-Trent Carter-400, 2-Troy Rutherford-381, 3-Kyle Edwards-375, 4-Joey Bishop-295, 5-Ricky Lewis-290, –Tanner Boul-290, 7-Tyler Hatzikian-283, 8-Brent Yarnal-254, 9-Camie Bell-245, 10-Hannah Mayhew-234.