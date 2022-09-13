PINK LADY CLASSIC EARLY ENTRANTS REVEILED

September 12, 2022 – Today Pavement Pounders got an early glimpse of entrants for the 8th annual Pink Lady Classic September 22-24, 2022, at Meridian Speedway in Meridian, Idaho. The event has quickly become known as the “Knoxville Nationals of Pavement” over the past two seasons. This years’ early expected list of entrants proves that argument.

There currently is no pavement sprint car race anywhere in the entire country that will be represented by every sanctioning body this year, both winged and non-winged. USAC Silver Crown, Must See Racing, 500 Sprint Car Tour, Speed Tour, NSRA, WILROC, Gunslingers, Inland Winged Sprints. Northwest Sprint Tour, Granites Super Sprints, and the Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series will all be represented.

The event will once again pay $20,000 to the winner. Last year’s total purse for this event paid out $54,700. This year’s event should pay the same, if not more based on the number of participants. To win the 8th annual Pink Lady Classic will truly be an accomplishment to behold based on the caliber of talent already entered.

The Speed Tour/ NSRA event, with a promotional sanction by Must See Racing, will attract media attention from all over the country. Both nights will be televised live by FLORACING and will be taped delayed for broadcast later on MAVTV’s popular Speed Sport program. The MAVTV telecast will be entirely different, with another broadcast crew.

This year’s event will be a buffet of open wheel racing, and an absolute treat. In addition to the winged sprint cars, the event will also feature the Speed Tour Supermodifieds, a Focus midget event that will be triple sanctioned by the Rocky Mountain Focus Midgets, USAC Radical Speed2 Midgets, and the Northwest Focus Midgets. In addition, the West Coast Vintage Series will be in competition, highlighted by the Pink Lady Grant King built sprint car competing in this event.

The Focus Midget event will be the second annual “Chaz Groat Memoria” and will feature a full filed of midgets with bonus incentives and a weekend points fund. If a driver could sweep both nights of racing and claim the weekend championship, he could potentially walk off with $2,400.

The early entry list is headlined two-time and defending Little 500 champion Tyler Roahrig. Roahrig will be making his first start in the event.

Other notables include Former Must See Racing and Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series champion Troy DeCaire, former Speed Tour champion Colton Nelson, former Copper World Classic winner Kenny Hamilton, former NSRA champion Aaron Willison, former King of the Wing champion Davey Hamilton, and former Inland Winged Sprints champion Randy DuBois among many others.

Pavement Pounders will be your primary source for “Pink Lady Classic” news and notes leading right up to the event as well as event coverage.

Current “Pink Lady Classic” confirmed entrants as of 9/12/22

07 Colton Nelson – Meridian, ID

91 Bryan Warf – Meridian, ID

99 Cory Lockwood – Nampa, ID

22 DJ Lyons – Nampa, ID

12 Aaron McPeak – Boise, ID

98 Kenny Hamilton – Boise, ID

16 Rob Grice – Nama, ID

77 Anthony Quintana –

24 Matt Elliott – Boise, ID

71 Riley Rogers – Meridian, ID

63 Brent Collins – Nampa, ID

14 Aaron Willison – Vancouver, B.C., Can.

9 Jay Dishneau – Maple Valley WA

41 Tyler Roehrig – Plymouth, IN

49 Marlon Pense – Kuna, ID

12 Ron Larson – Quesnel, B.C., Can.

4 Aiden Spiers – Adrian, OR

81 Casey Tillman – Boise, ID

2 Nate Little – Boise, ID

14 Davey Hamilton Jr. – Tampa, FL

36 Ryan Burdett – West Valley, UT

98x Kyle Tellstrom – Boise, ID

81T TBA

57 Evan Margeson –

8 Brad Aumen – Vancouver, B.C., Can.

9 Troy De Caire – Tampa, FL

8 Tony Offutt – Portland, OR

21 Richie Larson – Prince George, BC., Can.

68 Mike Anderson – Nampa, ID

6g Bryan Gossel – Ft. Collins, CO

16g Austyn Gossel – Ft. Collins, CO

7 Randy DuBois – Bellevue, WA

8 Stanton Family Racing TBA

33 Kyle Alberding – Roseburg, OR