Thomas and Bowman Win Features at Ohsweken

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (September 16, 2022) — Jordan Thomas and Mike Bowman kicked off the start of the 18th Canadian Sprint Car Nationals by winning features Friday at Ohsweken Speedway.

Thomas won the “Night Before the Canadian Sprint Car Nationals” feature for the Knights of Thunder Sprint Car Series. Thomas exchanged the lead during the early stages of the main event with Liam Martin before pulling away for the victory. Chuck Hebing, Josh Hansen, and Paulie Colagiovanni rounded out the top five.

Bowman won the first running of the Canadian Crate Sprint Car Nationals come out on top after a race long battle with Darren Dryden for the victory. Dryden, Steve Murdock, Jesse Costa, and Dale Curran rounded out the top five.

Canadian Crate Sprint Car Nationals / Night Before the Canadian Sprint Car Nationals

Ohsweken Speedway

Ohsweken, Ontario

Friday, September 16, 2022

Knights of Thunder Sprint Car Series

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 45H-Chuck Hebing[2]

2. 11J-Chris Jones[4]

3. 5-DJ Christie[8]

4. 90-Travis Cunningham[6]

5. 68-Aaron Turkey[9]

6. 87X-Shone Evans[3]

7. 94X-Scott Hall[1]

8. 21-John Burbridge Jr[7]

9. 84-Tyler Rand[5]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 79-Jordan Thomas[2]

2. 46C-Ryan Coniam[1]

3. 10C-Paulie Colagiovanni[3]

4. 0J-Lynton Jeffrey[4]

5. 1 10-Jake Brown[6]

6. 01K-Mikey Kruchka[7]

7. 70-Baily Heard[5]

8. 1-Holly Porter[8]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 88H-Josh Hansen[4]

2. 94-Todd Hoddick[2]

3. 9-Liam Martin[5]

4. 15-Ryan Turner[6]

5. 14H-Jim Huppunen[3]

6. 3G-Dale Gosselin[7]

7. 11-Jamie Turner[8]

8. 46-Kevin Pauls[1]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 7NY-Matt Farnham[1]

2. 13-Cory Turner[4]

3. 10-Mitch Brown[3]

4. 45-Nick Sheridan[5]

5. 0-Glenn Styres[7]

6. 21K-Kyle Phillips[8]

7. 70M&M-Dave McKnight Jr[6]

8. 0C-Cole MacDonald[2]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 01K-Mikey Kruchka[2]

2. 21K-Kyle Phillips[1]

3. 70-Baily Heard[7]

4. 3G-Dale Gosselin[3]

5. 87X-Shone Evans[5]

6. 1-Holly Porter[8]

7. 46-Kevin Pauls[12]

8. 21-John Burbridge Jr[9]

9. 70M&M-Dave McKnight Jr[6]

10. 0C-Cole MacDonald[11]

11. 94X-Scott Hall[10]

12. 11-Jamie Turner[4]

DNS: 84-Tyler Rand

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 79-Jordan Thomas[1]

2. 9-Liam Martin[2]

3. 45H-Chuck Hebing[6]

4. 88H-Josh Hansen[4]

5. 10C-Paulie Colagiovanni[14]

6. 11J-Chris Jones[8]

7. 46C-Ryan Coniam[11]

8. 5-DJ Christie[5]

9. 0J-Lynton Jeffrey[18]

10. 68-Aaron Turkey[10]

11. 13-Cory Turner[3]

12. 45-Nick Sheridan[16]

13. 10-Mitch Brown[15]

14. 15-Ryan Turner[13]

15. 70-Baily Heard[23]

16. 01K-Mikey Kruchka[21]

17. 94-Todd Hoddick[9]

18. 7NY-Matt Farnham[7]

19. 21K-Kyle Phillips[22]

20. 0-Glenn Styres[17]

21. 14H-Jim Huppunen[20]

22. 1 10-Jake Brown[19]

23. 3G-Dale Gosselin[24]

24. 90-Travis Cunningham[12]

Action Sprint Tour

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 51L-Lee Ladouceur[2]

2. 52-Jesse Costa[4]

3. 14-Larry Gledhill[8]

4. 94-Ryan Fraser[1]

5. 19D-Allan Downey[3]

6. 74-Rob Neely[5]

7. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[6]

8. 45-Curtis Gartly[7]

9. 26X-Terry Baker[9]

10. 2-Travis Hofstetter[10]

11. 21-Braedan Burning[11]

Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 71-Mike Bowman[1]

2. 31-Dale Curran[4]

3. 29W-Tyler Ward[2]

4. 16R-Seth Roy[6]

5. 88-Lance Erskine[3]

6. 39-Jonah Mutton[5]

7. 52B-Matt Billings[9]

8. 08-Steven Beckett[8]

9. 99-Joshua Hill[7]

10. 2C-John Cadman[10]

11. 69K-Ken Hamilton[11]

Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 12DD-Darren Dryden[2]

2. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[3]

3. 7-Eric Gledhill[1]

4. 5C-Conor Mahoney[5]

5. 97-Sheldon Bender[6]

6. 20-Johnny Miller[8]

7. 77T-Tyeller Powless[11]

8. 26-John Verney[7]

9. BS39-Brett Stratford[4]

10. 16X-Keegan Baker[10]

11. 48-Andrew Marshall[9]

Heat Race #4 (10 Laps)

1. 2M-Steve Murdock[2]

2. 49L-Lucas Smith[1]

3. 19-Mathieu Bardier[4]

4. 50LS-Adrian Stahle[6]

5. 4B-Darrell Pelletier[5]

6. 51-Trevor Young[3]

7. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[8]

8. MK8-Matt Hill[7]

9. 28-Cameron Thomson[9]

10. 420-Victor Bomberry[10]

Dash #1 (5 Laps)

1. 2M-Steve Murdock[4]

2. 12DD-Darren Dryden[2]

3. 31-Dale Curran[6]

4. 71-Mike Bowman[7]

5. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[8]

6. 52-Jesse Costa[5]

7. 51L-Lee Ladouceur[3]

8. 14-Larry Gledhill[1]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 77T-Tyeller Powless[1]

2. 52B-Matt Billings[2]

3. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[4]

4. 45-Curtis Gartly[6]

5. 26-John Verney[8]

6. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[3]

7. BS39-Brett Stratford[15]

8. 08-Steven Beckett[5]

9. 26X-Terry Baker[9]

10. 28-Cameron Thomson[10]

11. 2C-John Cadman[12]

12. 2-Travis Hofstetter[13]

13. MK8-Matt Hill[7]

14. 48-Andrew Marshall[17]

15. 16X-Keegan Baker[14]

16. 420-Victor Bomberry[18]

17. 69K-Ken Hamilton[16]

18. 21-Braedan Burning[19]

19. 99-Joshua Hill[11]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 71-Mike Bowman[4]

2. 12DD-Darren Dryden[2]

3. 2M-Steve Murdock[1]

4. 52-Jesse Costa[6]

5. 31-Dale Curran[3]

6. 51L-Lee Ladouceur[7]

7. 19D-Allan Downey[21]

8. 4B-Darrell Pelletier[19]

9. 97-Sheldon Bender[16]

10. 20-Johnny Miller[17]

11. 74-Rob Neely[22]

12. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[30]

13. 49L-Lucas Smith[9]

14. 19-Mathieu Bardier[10]

15. 14-Larry Gledhill[8]

16. 16R-Seth Roy[11]

17. 94-Ryan Fraser[18]

18. 51-Trevor Young[24]

19. 26-John Verney[29]

20. 39-Jonah Mutton[23]

21. 88-Lance Erskine[20]

22. 7-Eric Gledhill[15]

23. 50LS-Adrian Stahle[12]

24. 77T-Tyeller Powless[25]

25. 45-Curtis Gartly[28]

26. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[27]

27. 5C-Conor Mahoney[14]

28. 52B-Matt Billings[26]

29. 29W-Tyler Ward[13]

30. (DQ) 5D-Jacob Dykstra[5]