Austin Reed Takes PASS win at Selinsgrove

SELINSGROVE, Pa. – Austin Reed of Etters powered to his first career win at Selinsgrove Speedway in Saturday night’s PA Game Commission “Race To Hunting Season” 25-lap championship race for the PASS 305 sprint cars.

Dylan Yoder of Middleburg became the third driver to repeat a super late model win at the track this year in the division’s 25-lap main event, while Trent Brenneman of Mifflintown scored his first win of the season in the 20-lap limited late model race.

Keith Bissinger of Orangeville was also a first-time winner this year in the 12-lap roadrunner feature.

Selinsgrove Speedway will close out the 2022 season with the two-day 40th National Open for 410 sprint cars Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23-24. Friday night’s race will feature the 410 sprint cars and super late models starting at 7:45 p.m. Saturday night’s finale will be the 40-lap Jim Nace Memorial National Open paying $26,000 to win plus the PASS 305 sprint cars at 7 p.m.

Austin Reed started on the pole for the 305 sprint car championship race and was trailed by second-place starter Erin Statler and sixth-place starter Josh Spicer.

The race’s only caution flag unfurled on lap 17 when Doug Dodson’s car made contact with the guardrail in turns one and two. For the restart, Reed continued to set a torrid pace in front of Spicer while a wheel-to-wheel battle unfolded for third between 10th-place starter Logan Spahr and eighth-place starter Garrett Bard.

At the checkered flag, Reed was victorious by 1.6 seconds over Spicer, Bard, Spahr, and 12th-place starter Christian Rumsey.

Polesitter Dylan Yoder powered into the lead at the start of the super late model feature. D. Yoder was chased by fourth-place starter Andrew Yoder with second-place starter Jim Bernheisel and sixth-place starter Jeff Rine in close pursuit.

Third-place starter Bryan Bernheisel showed some speed at the halfway point after dropping back a few spots on the start and advanced to second. B. Bernheisel became D. Yoder’s most serious challenger to the finish.

At the checkered flag, D. Yoder was victorious by just one second over B. Bernheisel, Rine, A. Yoder, and J. Bernheisel.

Front row starter Trent Brenneman pulled into the lead and wired the field for his victory in the limited late model race but not without serious challenges from polesitter Tommy Slanker and third-place starter Andrew Yoder.

At the halfway point, Brenneman encountered slower traffic and allowed Slanker and A. Yoder to draw closer. On the 11th circuit, A. Yoder took over the second position from Slanker and set his sights on Brenneman.

A caution flag with one lap to race set up a chase to the checkered flag between Brenneman and A. Yoder with Brenneman coming away with the victory by just .86 of a second. A. Yoder settled for second followed by Slanker, Devin Hart, and Shaun Lawton.

A former go kart champion on Selinsgrove’s one-fifth mile track, A. Yoder wrapped up his first track championship on the half-mile track in the limited late model division.

Second-place starter Dan Condo led through lap nine in the roadrunner feature until he drifted high in turns three and four and allowed fifth-place starter Keith Bissinger to make the winning pass.

Condo and fourth-place starter Nate Romig dueled for second only to fall off the pace due to flat tires from contact. At the finish, Bissinger scored the win over Bob Bussey, Scott Dunham, Cory Lindenmuth, and Tom Underwood.

Romig clinched his first career roadrunner track championship.

SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY RACE SUMMARY – 17 September 2022

PASS 305 Sprint Cars – 30 Entries

25-Lap A-Main: 1) 34 Austin Reed 2) 71 Josh Spicer 3) 95 Garrett Bard 4) 5 Logan Spahr 5) 1R Christian Rumsey 6) 67 Ken Duke 7) 31 Zach Rhodes 8) 52 Jeff Weaver 9) 2 Erin Statler 10) 39X Scott Frack 11) 97 Kenny Yoder 12) 25 Dustin Young 13) 28R Jason Roush 14) 5J Logan Jones 15) 10 Jake Waters 16) 29 Seth Schnoke 17) 1M Paul Moyer 18) 6R Reed Thompson 19) 26 Ryan Lynn 20) 88 Fred Arnold 21) 20 Doug Dodson 22) 17 Owen Dimm 23) 9 Mariah Romig 24) 18 Ian Detweiler 25) 19 Kruz Kepner 26) Timmy Bitner

Heat Winners: Jeff Weaver, Ken Duke, Austin Reed, Jason Roush

B-Main Winner: Fred Arnold

Fast Time: 1R Christian Rumsey 19.047