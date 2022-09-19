Cannon McIntosh Wins at Fairbury Speedway with POWRi National Midgets

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (9/17/22) Cannon McIntosh would emerge victorious at Fairbury American Legion Speedway to capture his sixteenth career victory with the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League in an impressive showing of open-wheel action in the thirty-lap feature finale.

Early Fairbury Speedway competition with the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League would see Cannon McIntosh start the quickest putting down a 12.662-second hot-lap as Brenham Crouch, Maria Cofer, and Gavan Boschele would each earn heat racing wins.

Setting the field of competitors would find pole-starter and high-point qualifier Brenham Crouch battling front-row counterpart Cannon McIntosh into the first pair of corners on the opening lap with Crouch capturing the initial racing advantage with McIntosh, Gavan Boschele, Dominic Gorden, and Mitchell Davis in hot pursuit.

Holding the front of the field for the first half of the race, Brenham Crouch would appear to be the fastest wheelman until Cannon McIntosh would use a high-line maneuver to take the lead away from the fast Crouch.

Maintaining the front of the field after the late-race restarts, Cannon McIntosh not be denied with the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League to earn the feature victory to earn his tenth victory of the season.

“This was a struggle at the end, I was battling air pressure going down after that late-race restart and had to fend off the great efforts of Karter and stay below the cushion” stated Cannon McIntosh in the Fairbury Illinois victory lane.

Staying close in the entire feature, Karter Sarff would secure a solid showing of runner-up with Dominic Gorden completing the feature’s final podium placement. Gavan Boschele would show speed all event to finish fourth as Tyler Baran rounded out the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League top-five finishers at Fairbury Speedway.

POWRi National Midget League | Fairbury Speedway | 9/17/22:

Hoosier Racing Tire Fast Hot Lap Time: 08-Cannon McIntosh (12.662)

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race 1 Winner: 97-Brenham Crouch

Auto Meter Heat Race 2 Winner: 57-Maria Cofer

Schure Built Suspensions Heat Race 3 Winner: 5-Gavan Boschele

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 97-Brenham Crouch

Toyota Racing Development Hard Charger: 11T-Tyler Baran

Lucas Oil Feature Winner: 08-Cannon McIntosh

Lucas Oil A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 08-Cannon McIntosh[2]; 2. 21K-Karter Sarff[6]; 3. 71K-Dominic Gorden[5]; 4. 5-Gavan Boschele[3]; 5. 11T-Tyler Baran[14]; 6. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[12]; 7. 25K-Taylor Reimer[11]; 8. 17C-David Camfield Jr[15]; 9. 26-Chance Crum[13]; 10. 21-Emilio Hoover[10]; 11. 71M-Ben Rhodes[17]; 12. 40-Chase McDermand[20]; 13. 14-Cody Hays[18]; 14. 57-Maria Cofer[4]; 15. 11N-Nick Baran[16]; 16. 97-Brenham Crouch[1]; 17. 71E-Mariah Ede[9]; 18. 56-Mitchell Davis[7]; 19. 16C-Devin Camfield[8]; 20. 36-Chris Baue[19].

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 97-Brenham Crouch[6]; 2. 71K-Dominic Gorden[3]; 3. 21-Emilio Hoover[4]; 4. 16C-Devin Camfield[7]; 5. 17C-David Camfield Jr[2]; 6. (DNS) 36-Chris Baue; 7. (DNS) 40-Chase McDermand.

Auto Meter Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 57-Maria Cofer[1]; 2. 08-Cannon McIntosh[7]; 3. 21K-Karter Sarff[5]; 4. 25K-Taylor Reimer[3]; 5. 26-Chance Crum[6]; 6. 71M-Ben Rhodes[2]; 7. 14-Cody Hays[4].

Schure Built Suspension Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 5-Gavan Boschele[2]; 2. 71E-Mariah Ede[1]; 3. 56-Mitchell Davis[5]; 4. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[3]; 5. 11T-Tyler Baran[6]; 6. 11N-Nick Baran[4].

