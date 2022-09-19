NATHAN HIGH EARNS FIRST WMR WIN IN WIRE-TO-WIRE PERFORMANCE AT ADOBE MOUNTAIN

By Steven Blakesley

Glendale, Ariz. (September 17, 2022) – Goodyear, Ariz.’s Nathan High led wire-to-wire for his first-career Western Midget Racing presented by Masters Design and Construction victory on Saturday night at Adobe Mountain Speedway. High anchored the field over the non-stop 20 lap feature on the 1/5th mile dirt track in Glendale, Ariz.

High split the heat race action with Surprise, Ariz.’s Drake Edwards. High then shared the front row driving the No. 01 with his son Tyler High in the No. 33AZ on the outside pole. Nathan High’s daughter Chloe High started third in the No. 3AZ as well.

Edwards went to work advancing from fourth on the grid, eventually driving into second on lap 11. Edwards ran the fastest lap of any driver in the feature on lap 13 but ran out of time to track down Nathan High. High dashed to a 1.640 second advantage at the checkered flag. Lonnie Oliver of Anthem, Ariz. led three-time 2022 Adobe Mountain winner Cory Brown of Peoria, Ariz. in the battle for third. Tyler High rounded out the top-five.

Western Midget Racing makes it final Antioch Speedway stop of the season up next on September 24th!

September 17, 2022 – Adobe Mountain Speedway (Glendale, Ariz.) Results

HEAT 1 (8 laps) – 1. 86 Drake Edwards HEAT 2 (8 laps) – 01 Nathan High

FEATURE (20 laps) – 1. 01 Nathan High, 2. 86 Drake Edwards, 3. 22 Lonnie Oliver, 4. 32 Cory Brown, 5. 33AZ Tyler High, 6. 48 Gary Dewitt, 7 31 Todd Hawse, 8. 3AZ Chloe High, 9. 20 Kyle Hawse, 10. 21AZ Chase Farris, 11. 57 Kyle Huttenhow