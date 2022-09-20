Dussel Picks Up $5K in First FAST Event at Knox

From Aaron Fry

On Sunday at Knox, A.J. Flick set overall fast time with a lap of 13.676 to lead flight A. Dan Kuriger set the pace in flight B. Heat race wins went to Dussel, Ricky Peterson, Logan McCandless and Jack Sodeman Jr. The B-Main event was won by National Sprint Car Hall of Fame driver, Danny Smith.

The Ti22 Performance FAST series extends a huge thank you to the tracks, the sponors, the race teams and the fans for the support this weekend. Both tracks gave us very fast surfaces and went above and beyond to make us feel welcome. Next up for FAST is the make-up of the 2nd annual “K-C Classic” on October 1st at Atomic Speedway.

Knox (PA) Raceway

Sunday, September 18, 2022

ARP Fasteners Qualifying

Flight A: 1. 08-Dan Kuriger 13.765, 2. 19-Brandon Spithaler 13.820, 3. 99-Skylar Gee 13.851, 4. 31c-Chase Metheney 13.862, 5. 29m-Logan McCandless 13.874, 6. 6-Bob Felmlee 13.874, 7. 15-Mitch Harble 14.184, 8. 23JR-Jack Sodeman Jr 14.195, 9. 33-Brent Matus 14.425, 10. 66-Ken Rossey 14.443, 11. 18-Arnie Kent 14.493, 12. 13-Brandon Matus 14.499, 13. 20m-Vivian Jones 15.209, 14. 22-Jon Carpenter 99.999, 15. H20-Mike Miller DNQ , 16. 46-Mike Bauer DNQ

Flight B: 1. 2-A.J. Flick 13.676, 2. 35-Zach Hampton 13.693, 3. 14-Sean Rayhall 13.704, 4. 81-Jacobs 13.819, 5. 11-Carl Bowser 13.955, 6. 9-Ricky Peterson 13.978, 7. 1-Nate Dussel 14.007, 8. 55T-McKenna Haase 14.020, 9. 40-George Hobaugh 14.141, 10. 11J-David Kalb Jr 14.150, 11. 86-Michael Lutz Jr 14.426, 12. 23-Darren Pifer 14.535, 13. 20B-Cody Bova 14.579, 14. 24-Danny Smith 14.584, 15. 58-Kyle Colwell15.461, 16. 1R-Gale Ruth Jr DNQ

NAPA of Fremont – Heat 1: 1-Dussel[1] ; 2. 2-Flick[4] ; 3. 11-Bowser[2] ; 4. 14-Rayhall[3] ; 5. 40-Hobaugh[5] ; 6. 20B-Bova[7] ; 7. 86-Lutz Jr[6] ; 8. 58-Colwell[8]

Brave Breed Rescue – Heat 2: 1. 9-Peterson[2] ; 2. 81-Jacobs[3] ; 3. 35-Hampton[4] ; 4. 55T-Haase[1] ; 5. 24-Smith[7] ; 6. 23-Pifer[6] ; 7. 11J-Kalb Jr[5] ; 8. 1R-Ruth Jr [DNS]

TheCushion.com – Heat 3: 1. 29m-McCandless[2] ; 2. 08-Kuriger[4] ; 3. 15-Harble[1] ; 4. 99-Gee[3] ; 5. 18-Kent[6] ; 6. 33-Matus[5] ; 7. 20m-Jones[7] ; 8. H20-Miller [DNS]

Outsider’s Merchandise & Apparel – Heat 4: 1. 23jr-Sodeman Jr[1] ; 2. 19-Spithaler[4] ; 3. 6-Felmlee[2] ; 4. 31c-Metheney[3] ; 5. 66-Rossey[5] ; 6. 13-Matus[6] ; 7. 22-Carpenter [DNS] ; 8. 46-Bauer[DNS]

MSD Ignitions – B Main: 1. 24-Smith[2] ; 2. 18-Kent[3] ; 3. 40-Hobaugh[1] ; 4. 66-Rossey[4] ; 5. 20B-Bova[5] ; 6. 33-Matus[7] ; 7. 13-Matus[8] ; 8. 11J-Kalb Jr[10] ; 9. 20m-Jones[11] ; 10. 23-Pifer[6] ; 11. 86-Lutz Jr[9] ; 12. 58-Colwell[12] ; 13. H20-Miller[14] ; 14. 22-Carpenter[DNS] ; 15. 1R-Ruth Jr[DNS] ; 16. 46-Bauer[DNS]

Ti22 Performance – A Main: 1. 1-Dussel[2] ; 2. 2-Flick[4] ; 3. 35-Hampton[8] ; 4. 19-Spithaler[7] ; 5. 23jr-Sodeman Jr[1] ; 6. 81-Jacobs[9] ; 7. 9-Peterson[5] ; 8. 6-Felmlee[12] ; 9. 15-Harble[11] ; 10. 11-Bowser[10] ; 11. 99-Gee[15] ; 12. 14-Rayhall[13] ; 13. 55T-Haase[14] ; 14. 33-Matus[22] ; 15. 20B-Bova[21] ; 16. 66-Rossey[20] ; 17. 31c-Metheney[16] ; 18. 29m-McCandless[3] ; 19. 24-Smith[17] ; 20. 08-Kuriger[6] ; 21. 18-Kent[18] ; 22. 40-Hobaugh[19]

Elizabeth Gardner Photography – $50 Hard Charger – 33 Brent Matus +8

Kear’s Speed Shop – $50 Hard Luck – 20B Cody Bova

$250 Fast Time Bonus Award – 2 A.J. Flick