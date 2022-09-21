Sprint Car Challenge Tour marches on with $5,000-to-win Adobe Cup Saturday

By Gary Thomas

Petaluma, CA…For the initial time in SCCT history the traveling Winged 360 Sprint Car Tour is set to sanction the $5,000-to-win “Adobe Cup” at Petaluma Speedway this Saturday night.

The familiar Petaluma 3/8-mile oval routinely produces thrilling wheel-to-wheel racing, as lapped traffic can create some of the most frenetic competition of any venue on tour. Please note the facility features an earlier start time, with the Pit Meeting at 4pm and cars on track directly after.

Not only has the winners share been bumped up to 5K, the runner up in the feature will also walk away with a solid $2,500. As with all SCCT races the 24-car main event is a guaranteed $400-to-start.

The evening of family fun at the 11th annual Adobe Cup marks the final season appearance for SCCT at Sonoma County’s longest running entertainment venue. Following this Saturday’s outing the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards will have just three events remaining in 2022. Adding to the excitement at the event will be the annual Bob McCoy Super Stock Memorial.

“We look forward to having the Sprint Car Challenge Tour as part of the 11th annual Adobe Cup this weekend,” said Petaluma Speedway Promoter Rick Faeth. “We didn’t have as many Winged Sprint Car shows this year, but the fans have certainly flocked to the track when we have. The Bob McCoy Memorial has also become a big stock car race, so we think this will be an excellent two division program for everyone to attend.”

In the first two SCCT events held at Petaluma Speedway Modesto’s Tony Gomes and Auburn’s Andy Forsberg have captured wins respectively. Forsberg is a multi-time winner of the Adobe Cup and brings a 66-point lead into Petaluma on Saturday, as he searches for win number 200. His closest challenger following the most recent event in Chico is now Foresthill’s Ryan Robinson, who has leaped to second in the standings.

Robinson claimed his first career SCCT win last October at Petaluma Speedway. Gomes sits nine-points back of Robinson in third, with Rio Linda’s Isaiah Vasquez and Fremont’s Shane Golobic, who earned his third tour triumph of the season last time out in Chico, rounding out the top-five. Ranking six through 10 are Dylan Bloomfield, Landon Brooks, Gauge Garcia, Michael Faccinto and Justin Sanders.

The Adobe Cup starts a big week of racing for the Sprint Car Challenge Tour, as the rescheduled Tyler Wolf Memorial hits Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico on Friday September 30th. The SCCT sanctioned $4,000-to-win “Wolf” helps launch Fall Nationals weekend at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds facility.

“We’re excited to sanction the Adobe Cup this Saturday with SCCT at Petaluma Speedway,” commented Sprint Car Challenge Tour President Scott Russell. “After this weekend we get right back at it with the Tyler Wolf Memorial in Chico the following Friday. We don’t have a lot of racing left with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour, so we hope to see great fields of cars and packed grandstands at both events.”

Adult tickets this Saturday September 24th at the Petaluma Speedway cost $25 with seniors 65 + and military being $22, juniors age 6-11 are $10, while kids five and under are free. Tickets will be available at the gate on race day or can be pre-purchased at https://www.myracepass.com/events/394425/tickets/

The pit gate will open at noon, with the front grandstand gate opening at 4pm. The pit meeting will be held at 4pm with cars on track shortly after. Hot laps, Bianchi Farms qualifying, and racing will follow.

The Petaluma Speedway is located in the southern part of the wine country at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds just off Highway 101 in Petaluma, California. More info on the track can be found at http://www.petaluma-speedway.com

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour would like to thank Elk Grove Ford, Abreu Vineyards, Hoosier Racing Tires, Flo Racing, Shop Kyle Larson, Pit Stop USA, Tiner-Hirst Enterprise, BR Motorsports, King Racing Products, A.R.T. Speed Equipment, Bianchi Farms, D&D Roofing, Garth Moore Insurance and Financial Services, Quick Time Energy and Mortgage and High Sierra Industries for their support this season.

