Tatnell, Hughes and Olivier Capture Huset’s Speedway Championships as Track Showcases 32 Feature Winners in 2022

BRANDON, S.D. (Sept. 20, 2022) – Brooke Tatnell, Jacob Hughes and Zach Olivier each earned a coveted Huset’s Speedway track championship during a competitive season at the high-banked dirt oval.

A total of 32 different drivers garnered at least one trip into the Winner’s Circle as the track welcomed several marquee series in addition to the tightly contested weekly program to the tune of 49 main events.

Tatnell became the first-ever Australian champion by winning the Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig title by a mere three points over 2021 track champion Justin Henderson. Austin McCarl ended only 12 points out of the top spot with Matt Juhl 20 points behind Tatnell and Kaleb Johnson 31 points back.

Ryan Timms led the division with a trio of feature victories. Mark Dobmeier and Tatnell were tied for second with a pair of wins. Corey Day, Lynton Jeffrey, Parker Price-Miller, Aaron Reutzel and Giovanni Scelzi also captured weekly program triumphs.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series invaded the oval for four straight nights featuring four different winners. Spencer Bayston, Michael ‘Buddy’ Kofoid and Carson Macedo posted wins prior to Sheldon Haudenschild taking the $100,000 top prize for winning the inaugural Huset’s High Banks Nationals thanks to a last-lap pass. It marked the biggest paying sports event in South Dakota history.

Hughes claimed the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series championship by one point over Lee Goos Jr. Brandon Bosma finished third – 18 points behind Hughes – with 2021 champion Dusty Ballenger (38 points back) and Koby Werkmeister (39 points back) rounding out the top five.

Bosma scored a division-best three triumphs and Ballenger recorded a pair of victories. Jack Berger, Goos Jr., Sam Henderson, Trevor Serbus and Werkmeister were single-race winners.

Olivier enjoyed the largest margin of victory in the championship chase as he won the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks title by 22 points. Matt Steuerwald placed second with Tim Dann (27 points behind Olivier), Colby Klaassen (30 points out of the lead) and 2021 champion Cory Yeigh (61 points back) finishing third through fifth.

Steuerwald led the way in the win category with three trips to Victory Lane. Klaassen, Eric Moser, Olivier and Yeigh all produced two triumphs. Shaun Taylor was also a feature winner.

Kofoid won a pair of USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series races before Cannon McIntosh claimed the Huset’s Speedway USAC Nationals finale.

Robert Ballou and Ryan Bernal were USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars feature winners before Mitchel Moles picked up the finale of the Huset’s Speedway USAC Nationals.

Tim McCreadie was victorious during the inaugural Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series event at Huset’s Speedway.

Justin Zeitner and Trevor Anderson each captured a Tri-State Late Models victory.

Justin Henderson swept a pair of Midwest Sprint Touring Series and Midwest Power Series features.

The championship drivers will be celebrated at the season banquet, which is scheduled for Nov. 19 at the Royal River Casino & Hotel in Flandreau, S.D. The banquet is open to the public.

Stay tuned to the Huset’s Speedway social media channels for ticket information.