USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CARS & USAC WESTERN MIDGETS EYE VENTURA RETURN

By Lance Jennings

SEPTEMBER 21, 2022… The battle for the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Championship will resume this Saturday, September 24th, at Ventura Raceway. Promoted by Jim Naylor, the seventh point race will also showcase the USAC Western States Midgets, VRA Dwarf Cars, IMCA Sport Compacts, and Kids Classes. Located at the Ventura County Fairgrounds at 10 West Harbor Blvd. in Ventura, California, the Pit Gates will open at Noon, the Front Gates open at 3:00pm, with Racing scheduled for 5:30pm at “The Best Little Dirt Track in America.” For more event information, visit the track’s website at venturaraceway.com or call 805.648.RACE.

For those that cannot be at the races, floracing.com will broadcast a live stream of the night’s action over the internet.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– MEMBERSHIPS / TEMPORARY PERMITS: All racers MUST PURCHASE their USAC license / membership or temporary permit online PRIOR TO THE EVENT at usaclicense.com or usacracing.com.

– ENTRY FEE: There is an entry fee due at registration / pill pick.

– TRANSPONDERS: Transponders ARE MANDATORY and will be available to rent.

– APPROVED/LEGAL TIRES: Due to the current tire shortages, ANY Hoosier Right Rear Tire is legal for competition until further notice. All four corners must be Hoosier.

– APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS: EXTREME: 6014-3535, 3615-3535, SCHOENFELD: 14272535, 14272735-78, FLOWMASTER: 53545-10, 13516100, 13516101, COAST FABRICATION: 350x625x17-2S, B&B: FRAC-0375S, SPINTECH: 1545P SUPER STOCK. *Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

– ONE WAY RADIOS / RACECEIVERS: One way radios ARE MANDATORY.

– FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS: Front axle tether systems (2-Chassis, 1-King Pin to King Pin) ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS: Full containment seats ARE MANDATORY.

– COCKPIT ADJUSTABLE SHOCKS: Cockpit adjustable shocks ARE ALLOWED.

– RULE BOOK: The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series Rule Book can be found online at usacracing.com.

– California state protocol calls for competitors, crews, officials, and anyone on the grounds to practice safe social distancing, proper sanitizing, and follow local regulations regarding the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

Since April 4, 2009, the Ventura County Fairgrounds has held twenty-two West Coast 360 events and thirteen different drivers have claimed victory. Former track champion, Troy Rutherford topped the May 21st main event, Daniel Whitley earned the Ventura victory on June 4th, and Brody Roa claimed the August 27th race. Rutherford and former champions Tristan Guardino and Jake Swanson lead series with three wins at the seaside oval. On June 4th, Troy Rutherford established a new 1-lap track record of 11.941 and a complete Ventura winner’s list is at the end of the release.

Entering Saturday’s event at Ventura, Trent Carter (Terra Bella, California) leads the championship point standings by 19 markers. Piloting the family owned #13 Porterville Lock & Safe / Porterville Collision Center Maxim, the three-time Santa Maria Sprint Car Champion ran fourth at Bakersfield on September 10th. At press time, Carter has posted one heat race victory and five top-10 finishes on the year. Trent will have his sights on earning the first USAC triumph of his career at Ventura.

After running second at Bakersfield to Brody Fuson, Troy Rutherford (Ojai, California) has climbed to second in the chase for the championship. Racing his #11 Ford powered Westco International / Shine Supply Spike, the former VRA Champion has posted one feature win, two Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, two heat race wins, five top-10 finishes, and 36 feature laps led in the campaign. Currently tied for seventh with Tristan Guardino, Peter Murphy, and Jace Vander Weerd with eight career triumphs, Rutherford will be looking for another win at his home track.

Kyle Edwards (Fountain Valley, California) ranks third in the West Coast point chase. Driving the family owned #39 Safehouse Security / Van Dyne Engineering Triple X, Edwards scored an eighth place finish at Bakersfield. To date, the veteran driver has one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, four heat race victories, and five top-10 finishes in the campaign. Kyle will be looking for the first series win of his career at Ventura Raceway.

Joey Bishop (Camarillo, California) has climbed to fourth in the USAC West Coast championship points. Driving his #45 Gnarly Premium Jerky / Smith Family Racing Ellis, Bishop claimed an eleventh place finish at Bakersfield. At press time, the leading rookie contender has one BR Motorsports / Rod End Supply Hard Charger Award and four top-10 finishes to his credit. Joey will be looking to earn his first win at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

Despite missing the last race at Bakersfield, Ricky Lewis (Oxnard, California) is tied for fifth in the point standings. At press time, the pilot of the #41 Physical Medical Consultant / Stensland Racing DRC has one feature win, one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, one heat race victory, four top-10 finishes, and 30 feature laps led to his credit. Ricky does most of his racing in the Midwest and it is unknown if he will be in action at Ventura Raceway.

Tanner Boul (Auberry, California) is tied for fifth in the USAC West Coast standings. Racing the family owned #99T King Racing Products / BR Motorsports Triple X, Boul raced from tenth to seventh at Bakersfield. To date, the Ventura USAC/CRA feature winner has one heat race victory and three top-10 finishes on the season. This Saturday, Tanner will have his sights on his first career win with the USAC West Coat 360 Sprint Cars.

While Joey Bishop leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors. Tyler Hatzikian (Murrieta, California), Brent Yarnal (Phoenix, Arizona), and Camie Bell (Bakersfield, California) are also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Hannah Mayhew, James Herrera, Steve Hix, Brody Fuson, Cody Majors, Elexa Herrera, Rick Hendrix, Charlie Butcher, Jake Andreotti, Troy DeGaton, Bryan Whitley, Jonas Reynolds, and more.

Ventura Raceway is located on the Ventura County Fairgrounds at 10 West Harbor Blvd. in Ventura, California. General Admission Adult tickets are $22, General Admission Senior (60 and older), Active Military (ID Required), and Student tickets (with ID) are $18. Kids tickets (12 and under) are FREE. For more event information, visit the track’s website at venturaraceway.com or call 805.648.RACE.

Tickets are still available for the October 15th “Championship Night Banquet” at The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park. Starting approximately 30 minutes after the final checkered flag of the “George Snider Classic,” the event is the year-end celebration for the USAC Western States Midgets and the USAC West Coast Sprint Cars. Tickets are $40 until September 30th and will be $50 after that date. The event will have awards, dinner (chicken or tri-tip), beverages, and music. To purchase tickets and RSVP, contact Stephanie Odom at the races or email her at odom.stephanie@me.com.

The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series thanks AMSOIL, BR Motorsports, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, FloRacing.com, High Tech Performance, Hoosier Racing Tire, Rod End Supply, ROW Signs and Graphics, Saldana Racing Products, Tear-Off Heaven Fotos, Vahlco Wheels, Wilwood Disc Brakes, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, email PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the series, visit usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content at the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

———————————————–

USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2009-Justyne Hamblin, 2010-Craig Stidham, 2011-Richard Vander Weerd, 2012-Bud Kaeding, 2013-Danny Faria Jr., 2014-Matt Mitchell, 2015-Danny Faria Jr., 2016-Brody Roa, 2017-Jake Swanson, 2018-Austin Liggett, 2019-Tristan Guardino, 2020-NO AWARD, 2021-D.J. Johnson.

VENTURA USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR TRACK RECORD: Tristan Guardino – 11.958 (03/23/19)

VENTURA USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR WINS: (Includes Non-Point Races) 3-Tristan Guardino, 3-Troy Rutherford, 3-Jake Swanson, 2-Ryan Bernal, 1-Brady Bacon, 1-A.J. Bender, 1-Tyler Courtney, 1-Geoff Ensign, 1-Johnathon Henry, 1-Chase Johnson, 1-Austin Liggett, 1-Carson Macedo, 1-Brody Roa, 1-Ryan Timmons, 1-Daniel Whitley.

2022 USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR WINS: 1-Brody Fuson, 1-Chase Johnson, 1-Ricky Lewis, 1-Brody Roa, 1-Troy Rutherford, 1-Daniel Whitley.

2022 USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. Trent Carter-400, 2. Troy Rutherford-381, 3. Kyle Edwards-375, 4. Joey Bishop ®-295, 5. Ricky Lewis-290, -. Tanner Boul-290, 7. Tyler Hatzikian ®-283, 8. Brent Yarnal ®-254, 9. Camie Bell ®-245, 10. Hannah Mayhew-234, –. James Herrera-234, 12. Steve Hix-224, 13. Brody Fuson -216, 14. Cody Majors-179, 15. Chase Johnson-160, 16. Travis Buckley-155, 17. Logan Calderwood ®-149, 18. Elexa Herrera ®-139, 19. Rick Hendrix-122, 20. Jacob Tuttle-107, 21. Ben Worth ®-104, 22. Daniel Whitley ®-81, 23. Brody Roa-79, 24. Jarrett Soares-76, –. Charlie Butcher-76, 26. Matt Day-74, 27. Jake Andreotti ®-73, 28. Ryan Timmons-64, –. Dawson Faria ®-64, 30. Randy Nelson-63, 31. Nathan Byrd-55, 32. Troy DeGaton ®-53, 33. Christopher Muraoka-49, 34. Bryan Whitley-48, 35. Jonas Reynolds-35, 36. Dale Curran-33, 37. Tuesday Calderwood ®-13.