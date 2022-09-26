Diamond Anniversary Champion Racing Oil National Open This Week At Williams Grove

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Williams Grove Speedway will celebrate the Diamond Anniversary 60th annual Champion Racing Oil National Open for World of Outlaws sprint cars coming up this Friday and Saturday, September 30 and October 1 at 7:30 pm each night.

The Champion Racing Oil National Open weekend will wrap up the 2022 racing season at Williams Grove Speedway with Saturday night’s 40-lap main event paying $75,000 to win.

Friday’s 25-lap National Open Preliminary will pay $10,000 to the winner.

Saturday’s event will culminate with the crowning of the 2022 Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint car track champion.

Also on Saturday, the track will welcome 1987 National Open champion Joey Allen of Hanover as he serves as guest of honor and honorary starter for the event.

Allen will meet fans and sign autographs in the infield from 5:45 to 6:15 pm.

The prestigious Williams Grove Speedway Champion Racing Oil National Open has long been revered as the biggest sprint car show in the East and is one of the big three across the nation, measuring up only with the Knoxville Nationals and Kings Royal.

Anyone who is anyone in sprint car racing in the United States will be at Williams Grove this week for the two-day affair.

Outlaws, All Stars, independents and the Pennsylvania Posse will all contest to be National Open Champion.

The Williams Grove contingent will be led by Danny Dietrich, Anthony Macri, Lance Dewease, Brent Marks and others.

All Stars and independents to be expected include Justin Peck, Brian Brown, Rico Abreu, Tyler Courtney, Gio Scelzi and more.

And gunning with the outlaws will of course be defending winner Carson Macedo, point leader Brad Sweet, six-time winner Donny Schatz, Logan Schuchart, David Gravel, Sheldon Haudenschild, Spencer Bayston and many more.

California’s Macedo won the biggest sprint car race of his career in the 2021 version of the Open when he became the third and final leader in the 40-lap main, overtaking Logan Schuchart for the lead with four laps to go.

Schuchart got control on lap 13 when defending event winner and current leader Brent Marks spun while working traffic. Macedo fought off the challenges of Sheldon Haudenschild for second with 12 laps to go before taking the lead from a struggling Schuchart in traffic.

Kyle Larson won the preliminary event in 2021.

Since 1956, Champion Racing Oil has been purpose built for engine performance.

Containing premium levels of anti-wear additives and high quantities of ZDDP, Champion Racing Oils are proven to meet the lubrication demands of all competition and race engines.

Learn more about Champion Racing Oil by visiting www.championsusechampion.com.

Adult general admission for October 1 is set at $40 with youth ages 13 – 20 priced at $20. Adult admission for September 30 is $35 with youth priced at $15.

Kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com or by following the track on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.