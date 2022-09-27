Inaugural Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Car championship set to conclude at Devil’s Bowl, Oct. 28-29

By Brian Walker

MESQUITE, TX (Sept. 27, 2022) – The inaugural championship for the Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Car Series presented by Low-E Insulation will come to its epic conclusion at Devil’s Bowl Speedway, Oct. 28-29.

The Texas Non-Wing Nationals will be a two-day event, featuring one of the most impressive purses in all of Non-Wing Sprint Car racing. Friday’s 25-lap Feature (Oct. 28) will pay $5,000 to the winner, while Saturday’s 30-lap championship finale (Oct. 29) will pay $10,000 to win.

In addition, when the inaugural champion is crowned Saturday night, they’ll receive a massive $20,000 payday for conquering the 12-race championship venture.

With two more races until the Texas Non-Wing Nationals, the championship is shaping up to come down to the last lap at the half-mile Texas track on Saturday night.

Shane Cockrum, of Benton, IL, currently holds a 26-point lead over Alex Bright, of Collegeville, PA, but has yet to win with the Series. Bright claimed his first Xtreme Outlaw win at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 earlier this year. And lurking behind them, in third, is Jake Swanson, of Anaheim, CA, (53 points behind Cockrum) with a Series high three wins, including the last two events.

For each driver, if they’re able to clinch the title at Devil’s Bowl, it would be their first national Sprint Car championship. So, no matter who takes home the title, the Texas Non-Wing Nationals will be a multifaceted historic evening.

The World of Outlaws ran its inaugural race at Devil’s Bowl in 1978 with Non-Wing Sprint Cars, also bringing the event back to its original “Outlaw” roots.

The Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Cars will welcome the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Cars to the field, as well.

