Rico Abreu victorious in Eldora’s BeFour the Crowns Showdown

ST. HELENA, Calif. (September 26, 2022) – For the first time since 2018, and for the first time since acquiring veteran crew chief Ricky Warner, St. Helena, California’s Rico Abreu is a World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series winner, doing so in Eldora Speedway’s BeFour the Crowns Showdown on Friday, September 23. A convincing display, nonetheless, Abreu earned his $10,000 triumph from the second row, driving by CJB Motorsports’ Spencer Bayston to take command on lap seven, holding off eventual challenges from Brad Sweet, Donny Schatz and James McFadden along the way. The World of Outlaws victory bumped Abreu’s career tally to nine.

“It feels great to be back at Eldora Speedway, and to get a win with the World of Outlaws. This is what it’s all about, and I wouldn’t be in this position without my guys and all of our supporters. This is a total team effort and I’m excited to be here,” Rico Abreu stated at Eldora, driver of the Abreu Vineyards, Rowdy Energy, Curb Records, Stadelhofer Construction, Wiser Agency, Tony Toste Construction, Lucas Oil Products, ShopRico.com, Salty’s BBQ, No. 24 sprint car. “We have a lot of racing left on our schedule and we’re hoping to get this Rowdy Energy car back to the front in a hurry.”

Although unable to sweep Eldora Speedway’s two-day blockbuster, Abreu’s display against the All Star Circuit of Champions on Saturday, September 24, was nearly as impressive, this time advancing his way from ninth to finish fourth in the 30-lap, $10,000-to-win contest. Although finishing second in his respective heat race, Abreu was not eligible for the evening’s dash forcing the now four-time winner in 2022 to start from row five.

Other recent highlights for Rico Abreu and Rico Abreu/Curb Agajanian Racing include finishing eighth in Lincoln Speedway’s $20,000-to-win Dirt Classic. Abreu started 19th on the All Star grid, qualifying for the A-Main roster after acquiring enough points through qualifying and two rounds of heat races.

Rico Abreu and Rico Abreu/Curb Agajanian Racing will continue their 2022 campaign with a visit to Wayne County Speedway in Orrville, Ohio, for the High Limit Buckeye Brawl on Tuesday, September 27, followed by Williams Grove Speedway’s 60th Champion Racing Oil National Open on Friday and Saturday, September 30 and October 1. The World of Outlaws and Pennsylvania Posse Showdown will offer up a $75,000 top prize.

Total Races: 60

Total Wins: 4

Total Top-5s: 17

Total Top-10s: 33