SATURDAY’S USAC/CRA RACE AT PERRIS AUTO SPEEDWAY CANCELED

By Scott Daloisio

(Perris, CA, September 26, 2022) Desert Daze, LLC has leased the fairground’s entire parking lot for these three days. Anyone that has purchased advance tickets for October 1st will receive a full refund from Tix.com.

The PAS Senior Sprint and Young Guns points are final for 2022. They will be available on The PAS website and Facebook.

Action will return to the famous Riverside County speed plant for four straight nights during the Southern California Fair. On Thursday, October 6, Monster Trucks will be supplying all the thrills. The following night on Friday the 7th, it will be crazy Figure 8 Racing. On Saturday the 8th, the track will be the site of a hard-hitting Demolition Derby. The fair will close on October 9th with a wild Night of Destruction.

Regular racing action will return when LKQ Pick Your Part presents Night of Destruction on Saturday, October 15th. The final race of the year for the PASSCAR and IMCA Stock Cars will be “Champion’s Night” on October 22nd. The last sprint car show of 2022 will be the 26th Annual Heimark Anheuser Busch Budweiser Oval Nationals on November 3rd, 4th, and 5th. Advance tickets for all of the shows from October 15th through the end of the year are available online at the following link https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/pas/7, or by calling 1-800-595-4849.

Perris Auto Speedway 2022 Schedule

October 15th LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION VIII DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRAILER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS

October 22nd PASSCAR “CHAMPION’S NIGHT” SUPER STOCKS, STREET STOCKS/IMCA STOCK CARS, AMERICAN FACTORY STOCKS, PAS MODIFIEDS AND PAS SPORT COMPACTS

November 2nd 26TH ANNUAL HEIMARK/ANHEUSER BUSCH BUDWEISER OVAL NATIONALS – Practice Night

November 3rd 26TH ANNUAL HEIMARK/ANHEUSER BUSCH BUDWEISER OVAL NATIONALS – AMSOIL USAC NATIONAL AND AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS

November 4th 26TH Annual HEIMARK/ANHEUSER BUSCH BUDWEISER Oval NATIONALS – AMSOIL USAC NATIONAL AND AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS

November 5th 26TH Annual HEIMARK/ANHEUSER BUSCH BUDWEISEROVAL NATIONALS – AMSOIL USAC NATIONAL AND AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS

November 12th LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION IX DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRAILER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS