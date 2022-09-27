SCCT rolls back into Chico for the Tyler Wolf Memorial Friday

By Gary Thomas

Chico, CA…With the season winding down the battle for the Sprint Car Challenge Tour championship rallies on and invades Chico’s Silver Dollar Speedway this Friday for the $4,000-to-win “Tyler Wolf Memorial.”

When 20-year Tyler Wolf lost his life at Calistoga Speedway in 2012 it was one of the darkest days in recent memory for the California racing scene. The Redding native had captured the Silver Dollar Speedway track title one year prior and was well liked throughout the pit area.

The following season saw Silver Dollar Speedway host the inaugural Tyler Wolf Memorial and this Friday night, the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards returns for the rescheduled running of the ninth edition.

Silver Dollar Speedway historian Elijah Jones has again collected individual lap money for the 35-lap feature. The leader gets $50, second place $30 and third place receives $20 per lap in the main event.

Demo Mittry of Mittry Construction has offered up an additional $1,000 to the A-main winner on Friday. Air One HVAC Systems has also added an extra $500-to-win the A-main, $200 for fast time, $100 to the hard charger, $100 to the B-main victor and $100 to the final finisher. With the extra cash it boosts the A-main to a minimum of $4,000-to-win plus lap money.

The Tyler Wolf Memorial launches the much-anticipated two-night Pacific Sprint Fall Nationals weekend. On Saturday the track will honor fellow Silver Dollar Speedway champ Stephen Allard, who we also lost in 2012. The main event on Saturday will dish out $5,000-to-win.

Camping is available on a first come, first serve basis. The cost is $50 per night and will be collected at the track. NO INSIDE CAMPING. Spots are available on pit road or out by the RC track.

“SLC Promotions is really looking forward to this weekend’s events,” said long-time Announcer, PR Director and certified Forklift Operator Troy Hennig. “It’s always special to honor our fallen champions Tyler Wolf and Stephen Allard, who we miss dearly. In June everybody was disappointed with the SCCT rainout, so we’re excited to come back and complete the event in full with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour returning one final time. We hope to see an amazing field of cars and lots of people in the grandstands for what should be an outstanding two nights of racing at the Fall Nationals.”

The SCCT season has once again been filled with parity, as 10 different drivers have won in the 13 main events contested thus far. Fremont’s Shane Golobic leads the way with three victories, including the recent show at Silver Dollar Speedway on September 7th. The driver of the Matt Wood Racing No. 17w is the current point leader at the track going into the final weekend of action.

Auburn’s Andy Forsberg brings a 61-point advantage atop the Sprint Car Challenge Tour standings over Foresthill’s Ryan Robinson into the Tyler Wolf Memorial on Friday. The pilot of the Pacific Highway Rentals No. 92 is the defending winner of the Wolf Memorial and hopes to add a third this weekend. Upwards of 60 Winged Sprint Cars are anticipated to take part in the massive night of racing.

Tickets for this Friday’s SCCT sanctioned Tyler Wolf Memorial are available at https://www.eventsprout.com/event/fall-nationals-tribute-to-stephen-allard?ig=12338 or the gate on race day.

The pit gate will open at 2pm Friday, with the front grandstand gate opening at 5pm. The pit meeting will be held at 5pm with cars on track shortly after. Hot laps, Bianchi Farms qualifying, and racing will follow.

Tickets for Saturday’s Pacific Sprint Fall Nationals finale in Tribute to Stephen Allard can be purchased at https://www.eventsprout.com/event/fall-nationals-tribute-to-stephen-allard?ig=12339 or at the gate. The front gate opens at 4pm on Saturday with a DJ and Happy Hour from 4-6.

The Silver Dollar Speedway is located on the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds, a half-mile west of SR 99 on Park Ave in Chico, California. For directions and a map visit http://www.silverdollarspeedway.com/fan-info/directions/

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour would like to thank Elk Grove Ford, Abreu Vineyards, Hoosier Racing Tires, Flo Racing, Shop Kyle Larson, Pit Stop USA, Tiner-Hirst Enterprise, BR Motorsports, King Racing Products, A.R.T. Speed Equipment, Bianchi Farms, D&D Roofing, Garth Moore Insurance and Financial Services, Quick Time Energy and Mortgage and High Sierra Industries for their support this season.

More information on the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards can be found at our official website www.sprintcarchallengetour.com – Be sure to also like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sprintcarchallengetour and follow on Twitter https://twitter.com/360SCCT for the latest breaking news regarding SCCT. You can also find us on Instagram by searching scct360.