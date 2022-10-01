Colaviovanni Takes Friday Knights of Thunder Win at Humberstone

From Tommy Goudge

PORT COLBORNE, Ont. (September 30 2022) — Paulie Colagiovanni didn’t take long to get accustomed to Humberstone Speedway; the driver from Cicero, New York had never seen the track before, but took the Pinty’s Knights of Thunder 360 Sprint Car series win on Friday night.

Mitch Brown and Nick Sheridan drew front row starting positions for the 25 lap A-Main, and Brown took the early lead. Traffic was looming for Brown, but a yellow flag came out when Jim Huppunen spun and collected Ryan Turner.

Brown had clear track again for the restart, with Sheridan, Colagivanni, row five starter Jordan Poirier, and D.J. Christie in the top five. Brown stuck to the low side while Colagiovanni moved up high; Brown continued to keep Colagiovanni at bay until the red flag came out for Huppunen, who hit the inside guard rail and appeared to flip.

Poirier had advanced to third for the restart, but appeared to clip the inside guard rail exiting turn four; the resulting damage ended Poirier’s race, and his bid to remain undefeated at Humberstone. Colagiovanni pounced on Brown shortly after the restart and led the remainder of the race, although traffic did allow Brown to close in over the last few laps and keep the race in doubt.

The win was Colagiovanni’s third on the Knights of Thunder tour, and first away from Ohsweken Speedway. Brown’s runner-up finish allowed him to pad his lead in the championship standings over Cory Turner and Ryan Turner. D.J. Christie rounded out the podium driving a Glenn Styres Racing entry; engine problems with his own car had previously threatened to end his season. Sheridan and Matt Farnham rounded out the top five.

The 2022 Pinty’s Knights of Thunder 360 Sprint Car series championship will be decided on Saturday, October 1 in the season finale at Humberstone Speedway. Visit www.knightsofthunder.com for more information.

Pinty’s Knights of Thunder Sprint Car Series

Humberstone Speedway

Port Colborne, Ontario

Friday, September 30, 2022

Heat Race #1 [Started] 8 laps

1. 7NY-Matt Farnham, Tonawanda, New York [1]

2. 10-Mitch Brown, Brantford [2]

3. 10C-Paulie Colagiovanni, Cicero, New York [6]

4. 90-Travis Cunningham, Grimsby [3]

5. 88H-Josh Hansen, Beamsville [4]

6. 13-Cory Turner, Caistor Centre [5]

7. 87-Jason Barney, Brewerton, New York [8]

8. 11-Jamie Turner, Caistor Centre [7]

Heat Race #2 [Started] 8 laps

1. 0J-DJ Christie, Beachville [1]

2. 68-Aaron Turkey, Ohsweken [2]

3. 110-Jake Brown, Brantford [3]

4. 45H-Chuck Hebing, Ontario, New York [4]

5. 28-Jordan Poirier, Saint-Mathieu-de-Beloeil, Quebec [8]

6. 15-Ryan Turner, Dunnville [7]

7. 14H-Jim Huppunen, Welland [5]

8. 84-Tyler Rand, Picton [6]

Heat Race #3 [Started] 8 laps

1. 87X-Shone Evans, Scotland [1]

2. 0-Glenn Styres, Ohsweken [2]

3. 45-Nick Sheridan, Mount Brydges [5]

4. 11J-Chris Jones, Picton [3]

5. 9-Liam Martin, Binbrook [6]

6. 24-Ben Silliker, Sherwood Park, Alberta [4]

7. 19-Allan Downey, Hamilton [7]

DNS: 01K Mikey Kruchka, Hamilton

A-Main [Started] 25 laps

1. 10C-Paulie Colagiovanni[3]

2. 10-Mitch Brown[1]

3. 0J-DJ Christie[5]

4. 45-Nick Sheridan[2]

5. 7NY-Matt Farnham[6]

6. 45H-Chuck Hebing[11]

7. 0-Glenn Styres[4]

8. 90-Travis Cunningham[12]

9. 110-Jake Brown[10]

10. 68-Aaron Turkey[8]

11. 88H-Josh Hansen[15]

12. 87-Jason Barney[18]

13. 9-Liam Martin[14]

14. 87X-Shone Evans[7]

15. 11J-Chris Jones[13]

16. 13-Cory Turner[17]

17. 84-Tyler Rand[22]

18. 15-Ryan Turner[16]

19. 11-Jamie Turner[21]

20. 24-Ben Silliker[19]

21. 28-Jordan Poirier[9]

22. 14H-Jim Huppunen[20]

DNS: 19-Allan Downey

DNS: 01K Mikey Kruchka