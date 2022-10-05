DRC Sooner State 55 at Port City Raceway Approaches for POWRi/Xtreme

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (10/4/22) Continuing the traditions of the previous pair of seasons with hyped fan adoration, Hard Eight Racing, in collaboration with The Donnie Ray Crawford Legacy Foundation, Port City Raceway, and Performance Open Wheel Racing Incorporated, is excitedly anticipating the Third Annual Donnie Ray Crawford Sooner-State 55 on Thursday, October 13th.

Featuring the outstanding racing of the POWRi Lucas Oil National and West Midget Leagues, running in conjunction with the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota, will headline action with a Fifty-Five lap feature with a top-paying prize of $5,555.

Classes Scheduled to compete at Port City Raceway on Thursday, October 13th include the POWRi Lucas Oil National and West Midget Leagues running in conjunction with the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series, as well as the POWRi Engler Machine and Tool Outlaw 600cc Micros.

Thursday, October 13th Port City Raceway Details:

Pit Gates Open: 12:00 PM

General Admission Open: 5:00 PM

Drivers Registration – 3:15 PM to 5:15 PM

Drivers Meeting – 5:30 PM

Hot Laps – 6:00 PM

Racing to Follow.

Off the success of the previous two Donnie Ray Crawford Sooner-State 55, year three at Port City Speedway is sure to bring out all the top names in the open-wheel racing world on Thursday, October 13th.

For further reading and information about Donnie Ray Crawford and the DRC Legacy Foundation or to donate to the Donnie Ray Crawford Legacy Foundation/Scholarship Program, please visit www.donnieraycrawford.com. The Donnie Ray Crawford Sooner State 55 gives back to the Donnie Ray Crawford Legacy Foundation, a non-profit organization.

Details about Port City Raceway, in Tulsa Oklahoma, such as Ticket Information, Points Standings, and Driver Profiles can be found online at www.portcityraceway.net.

More information about the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota can be found online at www.xtremeoutlawseries.com

Follow along for more information such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing, or on Facebook at POWRi.