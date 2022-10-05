Tanner Carrick Takes Home Tyler Wolf Memorial Win

Peterson Media

Returning to Chico, CA for the track’s final event of the season, the Fall Nationals, Tanner Carrick was able to win the opening night of the event for the second year in a row as he bested a field of 67 cars during the Tyler Wolf Memorial.

“I love Silver Dollar Speedway, and it is crazy to me it took until the last day of September to get our first win of the year up there,” Tanner Carrick said. “We always have good speed in Chico, CA and to get the win with the SCCT on Friday night in honor of Tyler Wolf was a great way to get the weekend kicked off.”

Friday night, Carrick opened his night up by timing the CVC/Cemex/Interstate Oil backed No. 83T entry in second fastest in his qualifying group which was huge with an overflowing pit area.

Lining up on the pole of his heat race, Carrick was quick to mash the gas as he jumped out to the early lead and never looked back. Racing to the win, Carrick was solidly in the 35-lap feature event as well as the High Sierra Industries Dash.

Running second in the Dash, Carrick was on the front row of the feature event as he looked to repeat as the Friday night winner at the Fall Nationals as he also searched for his first win of the year in Chico, CA.

When the feature event came to life, Carrick slipped back to third as he chased after the likes of Shane Golobic and Tony Gomes who battled for the race’s top spot in front of him.

With traffic coming into the equation, Carrick would move into second as he turned his full attention to Shane Golobic who was out front and leading the way. In the race’s closing laps, Carrick was able to race his way into the lead on the 25th lap as he and Golobic continued to battle in traffic.

A late caution gave the leaders an open track, and it would lead to a thrilling finish between Carrick and Golobic. Taking the white flag as the race leader, Carrick stayed committed to the top as Golobic opted to stick the bottom.

With Golobic able to keep pace with Carrick down the back stretch, he made an attempt to get the win out of turn four, but Carrick was able to negate his efforts and race to his sixth win of the 2022 season.

Back in action on Saturday night for the Fall Nationals finale, Carrick would have a bit of a rough night as he got the night underway by timing in seventh quickest in his time trial flight, which lined him up seventh in his heat race.

Running sixth in his heat, the Lincoln, CA driver was forced into the ‘B’, where he lined up in the fourth starting position.

Slipping back to sixth, Carrick raced his way into fifth on the third lap as he battled with Chase Johnson for the final transfer position into the feature. Falling short, Carrick’s night would come to an end with a fifth-place finish in the semi.

“It was a bummer to not race into the feature, but when you have 66 cars in the pit area, you have to put yourself in a good position at the start of the night,” Carrick said. “Thanks to my guys for all of their hard work.”

Tanner Carrick would like to thank CVC, Cemex, Interstate Oil, Conti, Harris and Sloan, Emerald, Timberworks Construction, Hanson Truss, Eddie’s Lincoln Auto Body, Simpson Strong-Tie, A&A Concrete Supply, Kaeding Performance, and Arai for their continued support

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts: 54, Wins: 6, Top 5’s: 22, Top 10’s: 31

ON TAP: Tanner Carrick is TBD on his next event.

