Tyler Courtney Wins the Opening Night of the Jim and Joanne Ford Classic at Fremont

FREMONT, Ohio (October 7, 2022) — Overcoming his struggles at the past at Fremont Speedway, Tyler Courtney drove to victory to open the 2022 Jim and Joanne Ford Classic with the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1. Courtney held off multiple challenges by Cap Henry through the early stages of the feature and Justin Peck closing in during the final five circuits for the victory. Peck, Henry, Cole Duncan, and Zeth Sabo rounded out the top five.

The victory set Courtney up to secure the 2022 All Star Circuit of Champions title by taking a qualifying lap at Fremont on Saturday.

Jim and Joanne Ford Classic

Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1

Fremont Speedway

Fremont, Ohio

Friday, October 7, 2022

Dixie Vodka Qualifying

1. 13-Justin Peck, 12.666[18]

2. 49X-Cale Thomas, 12.763[13]

3. 11-Cole Duncan, 12.826[2]

4. 99-Skylar Gee, 12.866[14]

5. 29X-Cap Henry, 12.891[7]

6. 20B-Cody Bova, 12.909[8]

7. 19-Chris Windom, 12.922[16]

8. 26-Zeb Wise, 12.922[20]

9. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 12.935[27]

10. 3J-Trey Jacobs, 12.965[25]

11. 18-Cole Macedo, 13.022[37]

12. 29-Zeth Sabo, 13.054[23]

13. 5-Byron Reed, 13.073[24]

14. 16-DJ Foos, 13.100[32]

15. 1-Nate Dussel, 13.141[26]

16. 5T-Travis Philo, 13.148[3]

17. 97-Greg Wilson, 13.151[29]

18. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 13.157[28]

19. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 13.182[19]

20. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 13.211[30]

21. 17B-Bill Balog, 13.221[22]

22. 28M-Conner Morrell, 13.225[35]

23. 86-Michael Lutz Jr, 13.226[4]

24. 14H-Zane Devault, 13.238[34]

25. 47BC-Emerson Axsom, 13.247[38]

26. 71H-Max Stambaugh, 13.262[11]

27. 09-Craig Mintz, 13.293[9]

28. 4-Chris Andrews, 13.370[5]

29. 9-Ricky Peterson, 13.393[21]

30. 12-Shawn Valenti, 13.522[36]

31. 11N-Ayrton Olsen, 13.641[15]

32. 22M-Dan McCarron, 13.642[6]

33. 88N-Frank Neill, 13.731[12]

34. 11J-David Kalb Jr, 13.907[10]

35. 4T-Josh Turner, 14.015[17]

36. 6J-Jonah Aumend, 14.023[1]

37. 75-Jerry Dahms, 14.192[31]

38. 45-Tim Shaffer, 59.999[33]

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 29X-Cap Henry[1]

2. 20B-Cody Bova[2]

3. 5T-Travis Philo[3]

4. 11-Cole Duncan[4]

5. 22M-Dan McCarron[8]

6. 09-Craig Mintz[6]

7. 4-Chris Andrews[7]

8. 86-Michael Lutz Jr[5]

9. 11J-David Kalb Jr[9]

10. 6J-Jonah Aumend[10]

CSI Shocks Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 49X-Cale Thomas[1]

2. 99-Skylar Gee[2]

3. 13-Justin Peck[4]

4. 26-Zeb Wise[5]

5. 19-Chris Windom[3]

6. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[6]

7. 71H-Max Stambaugh[7]

8. 88N-Frank Neill[9]

9. 11N-Ayrton Olsen[8]

10. 4T-Josh Turner[10]

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 29-Zeth Sabo[2]

2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[4]

3. 3J-Trey Jacobs[1]

4. 5-Byron Reed[3]

5. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[7]

6. 97-Greg Wilson[6]

7. 17B-Bill Balog[8]

8. 1-Nate Dussel[5]

9. 9-Ricky Peterson[9]

Mobil 1 Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 16-DJ Foos[1]

2. 35-Stuart Brubaker[2]

3. 18-Cole Macedo[4]

4. 47BC-Emerson Axsom[6]

5. 28M-Conner Morrell[3]

6. 14H-Zane Devault[5]

7. 45-Tim Shaffer[9]

8. 12-Shawn Valenti[7]

9. 75-Jerry Dahms[8]

Elliotts Custom Trailers and Carts Dash (6 Laps)

1. 29X-Cap Henry[1]

2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[2]

3. 49X-Cale Thomas[3]

4. 18-Cole Macedo[5]

5. 13-Justin Peck[6]

6. 11-Cole Duncan[8]

7. 29-Zeth Sabo[7]

8. 16-DJ Foos[4]

Classic Ink USA B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 97-Greg Wilson[2]

2. 1-Nate Dussel[1]

3. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[3]

4. 17B-Bill Balog[6]

5. 45-Tim Shaffer[9]

6. 71H-Max Stambaugh[7]

7. 9-Ricky Peterson[13]

8. 14H-Zane Devault[4]

9. 11J-David Kalb Jr[15]

10. 09-Craig Mintz[5]

11. 12-Shawn Valenti[11]

12. 4-Chris Andrews[8]

13. 11N-Ayrton Olsen[14]

14. 88N-Frank Neill[12]

15. 4T-Josh Turner[17]

16. 75-Jerry Dahms[16]

17. 86-Michael Lutz Jr[10]

18. 6J-Jonah Aumend[18]

Tezos A-Main (35 Laps)

1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[2]

2. 13-Justin Peck[5]

3. 29X-Cap Henry[1]

4. 11-Cole Duncan[6]

5. 29-Zeth Sabo[7]

6. 16-DJ Foos[8]

7. 49X-Cale Thomas[3]

8. 19-Chris Windom[17]

9. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[23]

10. 5T-Travis Philo[13]

11. 97-Greg Wilson[21]

12. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[18]

13. 18-Cole Macedo[4]

14. 17B-Bill Balog[24]

15. 1-Nate Dussel[22]

16. 20B-Cody Bova[10]

17. 3J-Trey Jacobs[12]

18. 35-Stuart Brubaker[11]

19. 5-Byron Reed[15]

20. 4-Chris Andrews[25]

21. 47BC-Emerson Axsom[16]

22. 22M-Dan McCarron[20]

23. 28M-Conner Morrell[19]

24. 99-Skylar Gee[9]

25. 26-Zeb Wise[14]