Cole Duncan Slips and Slides to $10,000 Victory at Fremont

FREMONT, Ohio (October 8, 2022) – Cole Duncan knew track position was going to be everything on a very slick Fremont Speedway Saturday, Oct. 8 for the 15th Annual Jim and Joanne Ford Classic with the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1. The Circleville, Ohio driver piloted the Sam McGhee Motorsports #11 to a dash win that put him on the pole of the shortened 30 lap A –main, and other than a couple of challenges in heavy lapped traffic, held on to score the $10,000 payday to close out the All Star’s 2022 season on Great Lakes Truck Center Night.

By taking the green in hot laps, Tyler Courtney wrapped up his second consecutive All Star title and the $80,000 award.

It was the second big payday with the All Stars this season for Duncan who earned a $15,000 win at Atomic Speedway in Chillicothe, Ohio. It was his eighth career series win and the seventh victory of his career at Fremont. He became the third driver to take the Mike McGhee and Associates/XYZ Machining, Lind’s United Auto Glass, Townline Variety, FK Rod Ends, Champion Oil backed machine to a win, joining Parker Price Miller and Anthony Macri.

Duncan built a sizeable lead until heavy lapped traffic came into play by lap 10. Travis Phil closed and on lap 18 drove beside Duncan but could not complete the pass. The first caution flew with just four laps to go gave Duncan a clear track. Other than a caution with two laps to go, Duncan utilized the clear track and clean air to drove to the win over Philo, Kyle Reinhardt, who used the last caution to muscle his way to the podium finish, with Cole Macedo and Zeb Wise rounding out the top five.

“When the track gets like that we were lucky enough to draw the outside of the front row for the dash and it was my job to get a good start there and I didn’t want to let these guys down. Sammy and Kevin and Jim Bob worked really hard this weekend and gave me two really really good race cars. Just so thankful for the opportunity. We had a rough patch through the middle of the year and you almost feel like you are washed up…you can’t do anything right. It was a breath of fresh air to come and just be a driver tonight. I love driving my family car and putting in the work on it but it was really nice and relaxing to just come and drive and we were good from the time we unloaded,” said Duncan.

“I’m so thankful for the opportunity and I wish Mike and Kathy could be here. Mike was telling me all week he was going to be here but I know he’s busy at work. I wish my parents could have been here but I had my wife and Jeff Karshner who is part of my personal team was here so that was pretty good cool,” added Duncan.

For Philo it was the second time he finished second to Duncan in a big money race as he lost the lead late to Duncan at Atomic earlier this year.

“I had a couple of runs there going into three where I probably could have pushed the issue and that’s generally how I race. Cole and I race pretty good together…we’ve been doing this for a long time now. Congrats to Cole…that’s two big races we’ve run second to him,” said Philo beside his Control Design Solutions, Tire Slick, Banshee Graphics, Columbus Equipment backed #5T.

The Fremont Federal Credit Union 305s were split into odds and evens in track points to run a pair of 20-lap features. In the first A-main Tyler Shullick lead the first 17 laps but it was sixth starter and 2022 track champion Paul Weaver who utilized the middle of the track to take the lead and drive to his seventh win of the year at Fremont, the 71st win of his career at the track placing him third on the all-time win list.

“You just have to be smart and not spin your tires. Everyone was on the bottom and I just went up a groove,” said Weaver beside his Steve Brown’s B&B Drain Service, Hampshire Racing Engines, M&L Excavating, Seagate Sandblasting, Fostoria Mod Shop backed #31.

“We just had a miserable year and I don’t know why. Last year we won five features here and all we did was freshen the motor during the off-season. I can’t thank Jimmy and Courtney McGrath enough for putting me in this car,” said Stroup beside his Automatic Fire Protection; Level Performance; Advance Auto Parts ; Vantage, MLP Lawn Care and Snow Removal; Sulfur Town Pub, Sherry Stroup at Century 21 backed #10x.

Fremont Speedway

Saturday, Oct 08, 2022

All Star Circuit of Champions

Qualifying

Group (A)

1. 11-Cole Duncan, 14.413; 2. 17B-Bill Balog, 14.501; 3. 1-Nate Dussel, 14.737; 4. 97-Greg Wilson, 14.902; 5. 5-Byron Reed, 14.996; 6. 19-Chris Windom, 15.008; 7. 46-Michael Bauer, 15.396; 8. 11J-David Kalb Jr., 15.459; 9. 86-Mike Lutz Jr., 15.774; 10. 88N-Frank Neill, 16.363

Group (B)

1. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 15.104; 2. 18-Cole Macedo, 15.208; 3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 15.213; 4. 16-DJ Foos, 15.272; 5. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 15.406; 6. 4-Chris Andrews, 15.478; 7. 71H-Max Stambaugh, 15.582; 8. 9-Ricky Peterson, 15.612; 9. 22B-Ryan Broughton, 15.802; 10. 12-Shawn Valenti, 16.015

Group (C)

1. 13-Justin Peck, 15.060; 2. 26-Zeb Wise, 15.221; 3. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 15.356; 4. 29X-Cap Henry, 15.452; 5. 3J-Trey Jacobs, 15.505; 6. 49X-Cale Thomas, 15.591; 7. 47BC-Emerson Axsom, 15.682; 8. 20B-Cody Bova, 15.706; 9. 45-Tim Shaffer, 15.739; 10. 99-Skylar Gee, 15.806

Group (D)

1. 5T-Travis Philo, 15.473; 2. O9-Craig Mintz, 15.818; 3. 29-Zeth Sabo, 15.836; 4. 81-Lee Jacobs, 16.014; 5. 11N-Ayrton Olsen, 16.062; 6. 14H-Zane DeVault, 16.105; 7. 33W-Caleb Griffith, 16.306; 8. 4T-Josh Turner, 16.347; 9. 28M-Conner Morrell, 16.471

Heat 1 (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

1. 97-Greg Wilson [3]; 2. 1-Nate Dussel [2]; 3. 17B-Bill Balog [1]; 4. 11-Cole Duncan [4]; 5. 5-Byron Reed [5]; 6. 19-Chris Windom [6]; 7. 11J-David Kalb Jr. [8]; 8. 46-Michael Bauer [7]; 9. 86-Mike Lutz Jr. [9]; 10. 88N-Frank Neill [10]

Heat 2 (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

1. 18-Cole Macedo [1]; 2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [2]; 3. 91-Kyle Reinhardt [4]; 4. 16-DJ Foos [3]; 5. 4-Chris Andrews [6]; 6. 9-Ricky Peterson [8]; 7. 22B-Ryan Broughton [9]; 8. 35-Stuart Brubaker [5]; 9. 12-Shawn Valenti [10]; 10. 71H-Max Stambaugh [7]

Heat 3 (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

1. 26-Zeb Wise [1]; 2. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [2]; 3. 13-Justin Peck [4]; 4. 29X-Cap Henry [3]; 5. 99-Skylar Gee [10]; 6. 47BC-Emerson Axsom [7]; 7. 3J-Trey Jacobs [5]; 8. 49X-Cale Thomas [6]; 9. 45-Tim Shaffer [9]; 10. 20B-Cody Bova [8]

Heat 4 (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

1. O9-Craig Mintz [1]; 2. 5T-Travis Philo [4]; 3. 29-Zeth Sabo [2]; 4. 81-Lee Jacobs [3]; 5. 4T-Josh Turner [8]; 6. 14H-Zane DeVault [6]; 7. 28M-Conner Morrell [9]; 8. 11N-Ayrton Olsen [5]; 9. 33W-Caleb Griffith [7]

Dash (6 Laps)

1. 11-Cole Duncan [2]; 2. 5T-Travis Philo [1]; 3. 18-Cole Macedo [4]; 4. O9-Craig Mintz [3]; 5. 97-Greg Wilson [5]; 6. 91-Kyle Reinhardt [6]; 7. 13-Justin Peck [7]; 8. 26-Zeb Wise [8]

B-main (12 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

1. 19-Chris Windom [1]; 2. 47BC-Emerson Axsom [4]; 3. 9-Ricky Peterson [3]; 4. 46-Michael Bauer [2]; 5. 14H-Zane DeVault [5]; 6. 22B-Ryan Broughton [8]; 7. 35-Stuart Brubaker [10]; 8. 45-Tim Shaffer [13]; 9. 11J-David Kalb Jr. [6]; 10. 3J-Trey Jacobs [7]; 11. 86-Mike Lutz Jr. [14]; 12. 71H-Max Stambaugh [17]; 13. 20B-Cody Bova [18]; 14. 11N-Ayrton Olsen [12]; 15. 28M-Conner Morrell [9]; 16. 33W-Caleb Griffith [16]; 17. 88N-Frank Neill [19]; 18. 12-Shawn Valenti [15]

A-main (30 Laps)

1. 11-Cole Duncan [1]; 2. 5T-Travis Philo [2]; 3. 91-Kyle Reinhardt [6]; 4. 18-Cole Macedo [3]; 5. 26-Zeb Wise [8]; 6. 97-Greg Wilson [5]; 7. 1-Nate Dussel [9]; 8. 13-Justin Peck [7]; 9. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [10]; 10. 17B-Bill Balog [12]; 11. 4-Chris Andrews [18]; 12. 81-Lee Jacobs [16]; 13. 16-DJ Foos [14]; 14. 19-Chris Windom [21]; 15. 9-Ricky Peterson [23]; 16. 29X-Cap Henry [15]; 17. 5-Byron Reed [17]; 18. 47BC-Emerson Axsom [22]; 19. 99-Skylar Gee [19]; 20. 46-Michael Bauer [24]; 21. O9-Craig Mintz [4]; 22. 29-Zeth Sabo [13]; 23. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [11]; 24. 4T-Josh Turner [20]

Entries 39

C&R Racing Hot Laps:

Dixie Vodka Fast Qualifier: Cole Duncan | 14.413

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat 1 Winner: Greg Wilson

Competition Suspension Inc Heat 2 Winner: Cole Macedo

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat 3 Winner: Zeb Wise

Mobil 1 Heat 4 Winner: Craig Mintz

Elliott’s Custom Trailers Dash Winner: Cole Duncan

Classic Ink USA B-main Winner: Chris Windom

Rayce Rudeen Foundation First Non-Transfer: Zane DeVault

Mobil 1 A-main Winner: Cole Duncan

Hercules Tires A-Main Hard Charger: Ricky Peterson (+8)

305 Sprints – Fremont Federal Credit Union

A-Main 1 – (20 Laps)

1. 31-Paul Weaver[6] ; 2. 61-Tyler Shullick[1] ; 3. 28-Shawn Valenti[2] ; 4. X-Mike Keegan[4] ; 5. 5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr[3] ; 6. 99-Alvin Roepke[9] ; 7. 29-Bryan Sebetto[8] ; 8. 9R-Logan Riehl[7] ; 9. 8-TJ Michael[10] ; 10. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[5] ; 11. 10TS-Tyler Gunn[14] ; 12. 48-Mike Burkin[15] ; 13. 6-Jimmie Ward[12] ; 14. 16-Lee Sommers[13] ; 15. 5M-Mike Moore[11]

A-Main 2 – (0 Laps)

1. 10X-Dustin Stroup[3] ; 2. 5-Kody Brewer[2] ; 3. 19R-Steve Rando[6] ; 4. 20i-Kelsey Ivy[4] ; 5. 51M-Haldon Miller[1] ; 6. 34-Jud Dickerson[8] ; 7. X15-Kasey Ziebold[7] ; 8. 26-Jamie Miller[5] ; 9. 27K-Jeremy Kornbau[15] ; 10. 3F-Wade Fraley[9] ; 11. 27-Calob Crispen[10] ; 12. 63-Randy Ruble[11] ; 13. 26X-Blayne Keckler[13] ; 14. 4-Shawn Wolford[14] ; 15. 17X-Dustin Keegan[12]