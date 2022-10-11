Visit Our Updated SprintCarStuff.com Museum Store!

From Bob Baker

Knoxville, IA, October 11, 2022 – It’s never too early to get your Christmas shopping done! Whether it’s Christmas, a Birthday, or a newly released die-cast, the new updated SprintCarStuff.com is here to meet your sprint car merchandise shopping needs here at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum!

The overall user experience has recently been improved on SprintCarStuff.com. Users of smartphones and tablets will see a marked improvement in accessibility. There are also now larger pictures of the items available in the store.

The new design improves the overall experience of the user, and members of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum will notice an improvement in their automatic membership discounts in the store.

SprintCarStuff.com is the official online store of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum in Knoxville, Iowa. The store is the largest dedicated seller of sprint car racing memorabilia in the world.

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com!

National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum

One Sprint Capital Place

Knoxville, IA 50138

Phone: 641-842-6176

Fax: 641-842-6177

E-mail: Info@SprintCarHoF.com

Website: www.SprintCarHoF.com