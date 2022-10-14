Ballou Wins Kokomo Klash

KOKOMO, Ind. (October 14, 2022) — Robert Ballou won the non-wing sprint car portion of the “Kokomo Klash XV” Friday night at Kokomo Speedway. Max Adams, Logan Seavey, Geoff Ensign, and Mario Clouser rounded out the top five.

Kokomo Klash XV

Kokomo Speedway

Kokomo, Indiana

Friday, October 14, 2022

Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 12-Robert Ballou

2. 5x-Max Adams

3. 42-Logan Seavey

4. 5-Geoff Ensign

5. 6-Mario Clouser

6. 57-Jack Hoyer

7. 9Z-Zack Pretorius

8. 86-Keith Sheffer

9. 6t-Trey Osborne

10. 63-Frankie Guerrini

11. 66s-Corey Smith

12. 59-David Kingseed

13. 99-Alec Sipes

14. 00-Colin Grissom

15. 21-Travis Hery

16. 16-Jackson Slone

17. 0G-Kyle Shipley

18. 2b-Anton Hernandez

19. 91-Parker Frederickson

20. 16B-Harley Burns