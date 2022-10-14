Ballou Wins Kokomo Klash

KOKOMO, Ind. (October 14, 2022) — Robert Ballou won the non-wing sprint car portion of the “Kokomo Klash XV” Friday night at Kokomo Speedway. Max Adams, Logan Seavey, Geoff Ensign, and Mario Clouser rounded out the top five.
Kokomo Klash XV
Kokomo Speedway
Kokomo, Indiana
Friday, October 14, 2022
Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 12-Robert Ballou
2. 5x-Max Adams
3. 42-Logan Seavey
4. 5-Geoff Ensign
5. 6-Mario Clouser
6. 57-Jack Hoyer
7. 9Z-Zack Pretorius
8. 86-Keith Sheffer
9. 6t-Trey Osborne
10. 63-Frankie Guerrini
11. 66s-Corey Smith
12. 59-David Kingseed
13. 99-Alec Sipes
14. 00-Colin Grissom
15. 21-Travis Hery
16. 16-Jackson Slone
17. 0G-Kyle Shipley
18. 2b-Anton Hernandez
19. 91-Parker Frederickson
20. 16B-Harley Burns