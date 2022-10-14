KOT 360 Sprints primed for Tulare Saturday

By Gary Thomas

The Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars add to the excitement this Saturday at the Dennis Roth Classic in Tulare. It marks the final chance for 360 teams to get track time prior to the Abreu Vineyards Trophy Cup presented by Rudeen Racing next week.

Kings of Thunder Winged 360 winners at Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway this year have included Colby Thornhill, Chase Johnson, Justin Sanders, JJ Ringo, Shane Golobic and DJ Netto.

The headliner NARC King of the West 410 Sprint Car Series will be contesting an $8,300-to-win/ $830-to-start main event at Saturday’s Roth Classic. Fresno’s Dominic Scelzi captured the NARC event held at Thunderbowl Raceway in May and brings the series point lead into this weekend.

Tickets for the Dennis Roth Classic can be purchased at the gate on race day. FloRacing will provide live coverage for those that can’t make it.

Adult Grandstand: $30

Adult Bleacher: $25

Seniors Grandstand: $28

Seniors Bleacher: $23

Kids 6-12 Grandstand: $15

Kids 6-12 Bleacher: $13

Kids 5 & Under: FREE

Front gate opens at 4pm

Special thanks to Promoter Steve Faria with System 1 and System 1 Pro Ignition, General Manager Josh Miller, along with all our partners for making things happen at Thunderbowl Raceway including Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC, Budweiser, Roth Motorsports, KRC Safety, George at Garton Tractor, Double “D” Towing and JD Heiskel & Company.

For more info on the Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway visit www.thunderbowlraceway.com and like our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Tulare-Thunderbowl-Raceway-392991907541396/?fref=ts

The Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway is located at the Tulare County Fairgrounds on the corner of Bardsley and K Streets at 620 South K Street Tulare, California 93274. From the junction of SR 99 and SR 137, go west on SR 137. At South K go south one-half mile to the Fairgrounds. Camping is available for fans off turns three and four.