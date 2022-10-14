World of Outlaws Return to Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City on Saturday

By Tony Veneziano

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — October 12, 2022 —The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series takes to the track at Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., this Saturday, October 15 for the Lakeside Speedway Showdown Presented by Micro-Lite, which marks the series only visit of the season to the state of Kansas. Also in action will be Mod Lites.

Last season, Gio Scelzi earned his first Lakeside win, picking up the victory over

Donny Schatz and Kerry Madsen, who led the first 26 laps. Scelzi took the top spot from Madsen on lap-27 en route to the victory.

A different driver has been victorious in each of the last six Outlaws races at Lakeside. Schatz, the 10-time series champion, is the only active driver on the tour who has more than one win at the track, taking the checkered flag in 2015 and again in 2019. The North Dakota native has 13 top-10 finishes in 15 career starts at Lakeside.

Brad Sweet, the three-time and defending series champion and current series point leader, won for the first time at Lakeside in 2016. The Californian has nine top-10 finishes at the track in his career, in the same number of starts, with three of those being top-five performances.

David Gravel, who is currently second in the Outlaws standings, is chasing his first win at Lakeside. The veteran driver who has six wins this season has five top-10 finishes in eight starts at the venue.

Carson Macedo, who is third in points, and leads the series with 11 wins, has made three starts at Lakeside in his young career and has finished a career-best eighth at the track last year. The California native has won double digit races each of the last two years.

Sheldon Haudenschild, who is fourth in points, has finished in the top-10 in four of his five previous appearances at Lakeside. The Ohio native finished second in his debut at the track in 2017 and was third in 2018. Haudenschild has nine wins this season.

Logan Schuchart, who is currently sixth in points, has finished in the top-five in each of the last three World of Outlaws races at Lakeside Speedway. The native of Hanover, Pa., was second in 2019, third in 2020 and fifth last year, as he looks for his first Lakeside win. Schuchart has four wins this season.

James McFadden, who is the midst of his sophomore season on the World of Outlaws trail, made his debut at Lakeside Speedway 2020, finishing fifth for Kasey Kahne Racing. The Australian has continues to chase his first win of the 2022 campaign aboard the No. 83 for the Roth Motorsports team.

Spencer Bayston, the leading contender for the Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year Award in 2022, made his Lakeside debut last season, finishing just outside of the top-10. The Indiana native has a pair of wins this season for the CJB Motorsports team.

Jacob Allen, who is having a career year, with four wins thus far on the season, finished in the top-10 at Lakeside last year. The Pennsylvania native is currently ninth in points.

Brock Zearfoss, who is in his sophomore season on the Outlaws Tour, made his Lakeside Speedway debut last year. The Pennsylvanian has one win this season and is solidly in the 10th spot in the standings.

Kraig Kinser has sixth top-10 finishes at Lakeside in his career, including in each of the last three seasons. He was seventh last year at the track. The Indiana native finished a career-best second at Lakeside in 2012.

Noah Gass, who is also a contender for the Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year Award this season, made his Lakeside Speedway debut last year. The Oklahoma native has a couple of top-10 finishes this season.

Robbie Price, a young Canadian drive, is piloting the familiar No. 7S for the Sides Motorsports Team, with longtime Outlaws driver Jason Sides, who finished second at Lakeside in 2013, turning the wrenches.

Bill Rose, who hails from Plainfield, Ind., returned to the Outlaws tour in 2022 and will be visiting Lakeside again.

Tickets for the Lakeside Speedway Showdown Presented by Micro-Lite featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and Mod Lites at Lakeside Speedway on Saturday, October 15

