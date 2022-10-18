Diamond Anniversary Champion Racing Oil National Open Is Saturday At Williams Grove, Main Event Pays $75,000 To Win!

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – The rescheduled Champion Racing Oil Diamond Anniversary National Open for World of Outlaws sprint cars is coming up this Saturday, October 22 at Williams Grove Speedway.

The Champion Racing Oil 60th annual National Open will pay $75,000 to win the 40-lap main with general admission gates opening at 4 pm.

Warm-ups are slated to get underway at 6 pm followed immediately by qualifying time trials.

The event carries a raindate of Sunday, October 23 with warm-ups again slated for 6 pm.

Saturday’s event will culminate with the crowning of the 2022 Williams Grove Speedway Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint car track champion.

Current point leader Freddie Rahmer will be trying to hold back Danny Dietrich for track title laurels in the race.

Also on Saturday, RV 4 Wheel Drive & Performance Automotive will host two autograph sessions at the main entrance to the frontstretch grandstand.

Beginning at 4 pm, drivers Anthony Macri, Daryn Pittman and Dylan Norris will welcome fans to the prestigious affair at the RV 4 Wheel Drive & Performance hospitality tent.

And then at 4:45 the oval welcomes back 1987 National Open Champion Joey Allen to meet and greet the fans.

Allen of Hanover will serves as guest of honor and honorary starter for the event.

Macri is the winningest 410 sprint car driver in the nation with 23 victories to date this season including a recent two-day sweep of the World of Outlaws in the region.

Pittman, currently driving the Mike Heffner No. 27 machine, has more runner-up finishes in the Williams Grove Open than any other driver in history with five to his credit.

And after notching his first-ever oval victory earlier this season, Dylan Norris has been voted the Most Improved Driver at Williams Grove for the 2022 season.

The prestigious Williams Grove Speedway Champion Racing Oil National Open has long been revered as the biggest sprint car show in the East and is one of the big three across the nation, measuring up only with the Knoxville Nationals and Kings Royal.

Anyone who is anyone in sprint car racing in the United States will be at Williams Grove for the affair.

Outlaws, All Stars, independents and the Pennsylvania Posse will all contest to be National Open Champion.

The Williams Grove contingent will be led by Danny Dietrich, Anthony Macri, Lance Dewease, Brent Marks and others.

And gunning with the outlaws will of course be defending winner Carson Macedo, point leader Brad Sweet, six-time Open winner Donny Schatz, Logan Schuchart, David Gravel, Sheldon Haudenschild, Spencer Bayston and many more.

RV 4 Wheel Drive & Performance Automotive will be paying $100 to win each of this year’s National Open heat races.

Fast Tees Screen printing will pay $300 to the fastest driver overall in time trials.

California’s Carson Macedo won the biggest sprint car race of his career in the 2021 version of the Open when he became the third and final leader in the 40-lap main, overtaking Logan Schuchart for the lead with four laps to go.

Since 1956, Champion Racing Oil has been purpose built for engine performance.

Containing premium levels of anti-wear additives and high quantities of ZDDP, Champion Racing Oils are proven to meet the lubrication demands of all competition and race engines.

Learn more about Champion Racing Oil by visiting www.championsusechampion.com.

Adult admission for October 22 is $40 with youth priced at $20.

Kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

The event carries a raindate of Sunday, October 23 with warm-ups again slated for 6 pm.

For fans who purchased print tickets to the Saturday, October 1 event that was lost to rain and will not be able to return on Saturday, October 22, refund options are available. However, these print tickets are valid at the gates for the October 22 event.

Those who received print tickets can mail in to the World of Outlaws office. For more details or questions, email tickets@dirtcar.com.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com or by following the track on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.