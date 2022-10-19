Patriot Sprint Tour Championship to be Decided at Outlaw Speedway This Friday

By Curtis Berleue

(Sodus, NY) | The 20th anniversary season of the Patriot Sprint Tour is set to crown a champion this Friday night with the $3,000 to win Dutch Hoag Memorial at Outlaw Speedway in Dundee, NY. Also on tap will be the make-up feature from the 2021 Outlaw Fall Nationals, an event that was postponed due to a power outage last September.

2019 Champion Davie Franek will lead the charge into Dundee on Friday, as he has a slim 44-point advantage over Jonathan Preston. Both drivers have been fast both in the past and this season at Outlaw, with each of them recording a win there in 2022. In fact, over the last two seasons, each driver has finished outside of the top 10 at the Yates County oval only once in PST competition.

The battle for third place could not be any tighter, with newcomer Dalton Rombaugh and 2021 tour champion Jordan Thomas currently tied with 1149 points each. Thomas has seen success at Outlaw before, but Rombaugh has been fast this year in PST action – with multiple podium finishes, he is knocking on the door for his first tour win.

Veteran Steve Glover is sitting in the catbird seat, currently scored in 5th place in points with 1098, just 51 points back and ready to pounce if either young gun slips up. Coincidentally, Glovers best finish of the season, a second-place finish after leading much of the race, came earlier this summer at Outlaw as well.

Following the full program of the 2022 season finale, the make-up A-Main from last Septembers Outlaw Fall Nationals will be run. As the event did take the initial green, only drivers previously qualified for and taking that green flag in September of 2021 will be able to compete for the $4,000 top prize. If a driver is unable to resume competition, drivers scheduled to restart behind that driver will advance one position in the lineup.

Action is scheduled to commence this coming Friday with gates opening at 5pm and racing starting at 7pm. Pit admission is set at $40, while grandstand admission will be $23 for adults, $20 for seniors and ages 12 & under will be free.

For more information, visit the official Patriot Sprint Tour website (www.PatriotSprintTour.com) or the official Outlaw Speedway website (www.OutlawSpeedwayLLC.com). For the latest news, information and schedule updates, be sure to also follow the Patriot Sprint Tour on Facebook, Twitter (@PatriotSprints) and Instagram (@PatriotSprints).

2021 Fall Nationals Lineup:

98 Joe Trenca 2 Dave Axton

9 Bobby Breen 10 Paulie Colagiovanni

63 Josh Weller 22 Jonathan Preston

61 Parker Evans 3z Johnny Smith

28f Davie Franek 79 Jordan Thomas

10x Ryan Smith 87 Jason Barney

47 Kyle Drum 90 Matt Tanner

35 Jared Zimbardi 3 Denny Peebles

17 Kyle Smith 31 Clay Dow

2j Aaron Jacobus 48jr Darryl Ruggles

36b Brian Preston 5k Jake Karklin

13 Keith Granholm 36 Tyler Trump

69k Floyd Billington