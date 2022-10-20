Six Classes of Race Cars Will Be Featured At Gas City I-69 Speedway’s Fall Festival of Speed To Close the 2022 Season This Friday and Saturday

From Gas City Speedway

GAS CITY, Ind., Oct. 20 — Monday’s cold snap — which included the first snow of the season for some — drove home the fact that the 2022 outdoor racing season in Indiana is quickly coming to an end.

Hoosier weather can turn on a dime, however, and the weather forecast for this weekend shows temperatures returning to the low seventies, at least temporarily.

That’s great news for fans, teams, and drivers, because Gas City I-69 Speedway will put an exclamation mark to its 2022 season this Friday and Saturday nights, Oct. 21-22, with its fourth annual Fall Festival of Speed season finale.

Friday’s program will feature the non-winged sprint cars, and $2,000 will go to the winner of that feature. The USAC SpeeD2 Midwest Thunder midgets’ season finale is also on the card, as is non-winged micro-sprint racing.

Non-wing sprint cars will also be on the docket on Saturday, and that feature will pay $3,000 to win and $200 to start. Stock cars will share the billing that day, as the ground-pounding UMP modifieds, sportsman stocks, and hornets will be in action. The modified feature winner will take home $1,000, while the sportsman stock car feature winner will earn $600 and the hornet feature winner $400.

The pits will open at 3 p.m. and the grandstands at 4:30 p.m. both days. Practice will start at 5:45 p.m., with racing at 6:30 p.m.

Adult general admission tickets cost $15 each on Friday and $20 each on Saturday. Pit passes are $35 each both days.

Each division will run a dash on Friday, with the starters chosen by a random draw at the drivers’ meeting. The dashes pay $200 to win, $100 for second, and $75 for third and fourth.

Each division will also run a dash on Saturday, and again the starters will be drawn randomly at the drivers’ meeting. The top-four finishers of the sprint and modified dashes will receive $200, $100, $75 and $75, respectively. The winners of the sportsman stock car and hornet features will receive $100, while the three drivers behind each of them will earn $50.

A special dash for any IRA non-wing sprint car drivers in attendance is also slated for each night.

For more information see the track’s social media outlets, as the track’s website is undergoing some changes. It is on Facebook (GasCitySpeedwayOnTheGas) and Twitter (@GasCitySpeedway).

Gas City I-69 Speedway is located on State Road 22, approximately a half-mile west of exit 259 of Interstate 69, about halfway between Indianapolis and Fort Wayne, Ind.