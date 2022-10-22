Derek Locke Wins Dutch Hoag Memorial at Outlaw, Davie Franek Claims 2022 PST Championship

By Steven Petty

DUNDEE, NY… The 20th season of the Patriot Sprint Tour came to a close on Friday night at the track that has hosted the most Series races of all time, the Outlaw Speedway in Dundee, NY, and it was Mechanicsburg, PA, Derek Locke picking up the $3500 top prize in the Dutch Hoag Memorial. Also on the card was the rescheduled 2021 Fall Nationals.

Kyle Drum and Derek Locke were on the front row for the 25-lap Dutch Hoag Memorial, with Drum taking the lead ahead of Locke, Jared Zimbardi, Jordan Thomas, and Paulie C. Derek Locke would take the lead away on lap six. Darryl Ruggles hit the berm in turn two, lost the front end, and ended up barrel-rolling. Jordan Thomas suffered a broken front wing after contacting Ruggles as the red was displayed. Ruggles climbed out of his car under his own power. On the restart, Locke would continue to show the way, as Colagiovanni would take second place away from Drum. Colagiovanni would quickly reel in and challenge Locke for the lead. The leaders would hit lap traffic just past the halfway mark, allowing Davie Franek to move into the top three after passing Jared Zimbardi. Franek would reel in Colagiovanni late, but Colagiovanni would hold him off. A late-race caution for Matt Tanner and Steve Glover would set up a one-lap shootout to decide the Dutch Hoag Memorial. Derek Locke would hold off Colagiovanni and Franek to score the feature win. Franek would clinch the 2022 Patriot Sprint Tour Championship with his third-place finish. Jared Zimbardi and Kyle Drum would complete the top five.

“I wish I lived closer to race with the Patriot Sprint Tour more often,” explained Locke in victory lane. The car was a rocket, and it could race anywhere we put it,” Locke said.

“It was cool to race with Derek (Locke) as we don’t get to do that often.,” said third-place finisher and PST Champion Davie Franek. “We’ve been at it since January in Florida, so it was a long season, but we worked hard and I have to thank my crew for sticking it out all year,” Franek said.

“Our car was fast, and I felt like we were just as good as Derek (Locke), but we ran out of laps,” said runner-up finisher Paulie Colagiovanni.

The rescheduled 2021 Fall Nationals feature was led to the green flag by Joe Trenca and Dave Axton, with Dave Axton leading Jonathan Preston. Preston would take the lead on lap three, just as Paulie Colagiovanni would take over third from pole sitter Joe Trenca. Davie Franek spun in turn two to bring out the caution on lap eight after making contact with the wall. On the restart, Preston would take off in the lead ahead of Colagiovanni. Colagiovanni would use the outside of the track to take the lead away on lap eight. Joe Trenca would move into third place on lap 11. Colagiovanni would pull away to score the victory.

The 2022 season will officially conclude on December 3, 2022 with the PST Banquet held at Vernon Downs.

Patriot Sprint Tour 360 Sprint Car Dutch Hoag Memorial A-Main: DEREK LOCKE, Paulie Colagiovanni, Davie Franek, Jared Zimbardi, Kyle Drum, Jonathan Preston, Joe Trenca, Ryan Turner, Denny Peebles, Dalton Rombough, Parker Evans, Aaron Turkey, Logan Crisafulli, Jordan Hutton, Jordan Thomas, Glenn Styres, Dalton Herrick, Matt Tanner, Steve Glover, Dave Axton, Darryl Ruggles

Did Not Qualify: Keith Granholm, Andrew Jacobus, Blake Warner, Aaron Jacobus, Brian Preston, Scott Kreutter

Qualifying Heat Results: Top 6 Qualify

Heat 1: Jared Zimbardi, Dalton Herrick, Aaron Turkey, Logan Crisafulli, Keith Granholm, Steve Glover, Ryan Turner, Andrew Jacobus, Aaron Jacobus

Heat 2: Kyle Drum, Denny Peebles, Paulie Colagiovanni, Jordan Thomas, Darryl Ruggles, Matt Tanner, Dave Axton, Glenn Styres, Brian Preston

Heat 3: Derek Locke, Davie Franek, Parker Evans, Joe Trenca, Jonathan Preston, Dalton Rombough, Jordan Hutton, Blake Warner, Scott Kreutter

Bonnell’s Rod Shop Dash: Peebles, Harrick, Turkey, Crisafulli, Granholm, Glover

B-Main: Ryan Turner

Patriot Sprint Tour 360 Sprint Car 2021 Fall Nationals A-Main: PAULIE COLAGIOVANNI, Jonathan Preston, Joe Trenca, Jordan Thomas, Matt Tanner, Dave Axton, Jared Zimbardi, Parker Evans, Denny Peebles, Kyle Drum, Aaron Jacobus, Keith Granholm, Davie Franek, Darryl Ruggles, Logan Crisafulli

Did Not Start: Brian Preston, Bobby Breen, Josh Weller, Johnny Smith, Ryan Smith, Jason Barney, Kyle Smith, Clay Dow, Jake Karklin, Floyd Billington

