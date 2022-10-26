LEARY TO CHASE USAC SPRINT TITLE WITH BGE/DOUGHERTY IN 2023

From USAC

Speedway, Indiana (October 25, 2022)………C.J. Leary has joined forces with BGE/Dougherty Motorsports to compete for a USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship in 2023.

Leary (Greenfield, Ind.), the 2019 USAC National Sprint Car champion, will team with driver and teammate Carson Garrett (Littleton, Colo.) in a two-car effort as they both plan to run full USAC tour starting with the 2023 season, which kicks off on February 16-17-18 at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Fla.

“I’m excited to be joining BGE/Dougherty motorsports for the 2023 season,” Leary exclaimed. “We are building a powerhouse team with all the right pieces to come out of the gate swinging to be championship title contenders.”

Team owners Broc Garrett and Doug Dougherty of BGE/Dougherty Motorsports will have Leary and Garrett in a pair of cars numbered 15. Leary’s will be red and black while Garrett will sport a red and white machine. Both cars will be DRC chassis powered by 1-Way Technologies power plants.

BGE/Dougherty found much success on the USAC tour in late summer of this past season, scoring three series wins in during an August/September stretch with driver Kevin Thomas Jr.

With a winning team and a winning driver behind the wheel, Leary is thrilled for this chance to put themselves on top of the pedestal in the coming year.

“I’m looking forward to working closely with Broc, Doug and Carson all season,” Leary said. “I appreciate the opportunity they are giving me to come race and also help further Carson’s career.”

Leary is one of the most prolific USAC National Sprint Car drivers of his era. His 19 career feature wins rank 33rd all-time while his 38 fast qualifying times are the sixth most in the history of the series.

In 2022, Leary has won three times and set fast time on a series-leading nine occasions while driving for car owner Bill Michael.

The accolades for Leary include the 2012 USAC National Sprint Car Rookie of the Year award. He’s also captured championships for Indiana Sprint Week and Eastern Storm, both in 2019.