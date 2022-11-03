A DEEP DIVE INTO THE USAC OVAL NATIONALS FIELD

By Richie Murray

Perris, California (November 2, 2022)………A select few individuals know the feeling of clutching the coveted eagle trophy following a triumphant performance at the Oval Nationals.

Four ovalmeisters in this weekend’s 40-plus driver lineup have experienced the exhilaration of an Oval Nationals victory at Perris Auto Speedway and all feel the pull of pocketing a $20,000 top prize at the conclusion of three-straight nights of racing with the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship in conjunction with the AMSOIL USAC CRA Sprint Car Series.

“The PAS” is the place where they’ll all convene, along with a slew of racing daredevils vying to etch their name in history for the first time during this southern California showcase at the 26th running of the Heimark Anheuser Busch Budweiser Oval Nationals on Thursday, Friday and Saturday night, November 3-4-5.

One year ago, Kevin Thomas Jr. joined the Mount Rushmore of Oval Nationals glory as the Cullman, Ala. native became the fourth three-time winner of the event, joining Bud Kaeding (2001-02-07), Damion Gardner (2009-11-16) and Dave Darland (2005-06-13).

MOUNT OVAL-MORE

Thomas and Gardner will both be in this weekend’s field as they attempt to become the first four-time “Ovals” winner. KTJ has won three of the past four editions of the Oval Nationals, capturing victories in 2017, 2018 and 2021 while also garnering a 6th in 2019.

Gardner (Concord, Calif.), who’s on the brink of a 10th career USAC CRA driving title, has won thrice and has also added another pair of prelim feature wins 2005 and 2010. Additionally, on the final night at the Ovals, he’s been 2nd in 2005 and 2010, 3rd in 2015 and 2019, 4th in 2003 and 2012, and 5th in 2018. His 51 career USAC CRA wins at Perris are far and away the most in series history.

Robert Ballou (Rocklin, Calif.) is another past Ovals winner and just so happens to be making his first appearance as a driver in the event since 2017. The 2015 USAC National Sprint Car champion reeled off four-straight wins in the event between 2014 and 2015, highlighted by his 2014 final night score. In the capper, he’s also been 5th in both 2015 and 2017.

C.J. Leary (Greenfield, Ind.) notched his Oval Nationals score during his USAC National Sprint Car season of 2019. In fact, he’s the only driver to finish on the podium in each of the two most recent Oval Nationals in 2019 and 2021, the latter of which he collected a 3rd.

MULTIPLE GRANT VS. BACON TITLE RACES

Justin Grant and Brady Bacon are locked up in two furious championship battles entering the Oval Nationals. Furthermore, both are seeking first career Oval Nationals victories after previously winning multiple times throughout their careers on prelim nights.

Grant (Ione, Calif.) won back-to-back prelim nights at Perris in 2018 and boasts a best final night finish of 2nd in both 2017 and 2021. He’s one of four drivers to sweep prelims on consecutive nights at the Ovals along with Rip Williams (1996), Robert Ballou (2015) and Brady Bacon (2019).

Bacon (Broken Arrow, Okla.) has captured three prelim victories in his career and is the only one to score USAC National Sprint Car feature wins during the past two Oval Nationals. He swept both prelims in 2019 and then followed up with a last lap score on the second night in 2021. His best final night finish came with a 3rd in 2007 to go along with a 5th in 2006-13-16-21.

Grant leads Bacon by 83 points in the race for the USAC National Sprint Car championship, worth a $50,000 prize. A total of 238 points are up for grabs throughout the weekend with a maximum of 84 available on both Thursday and Friday as well as 70 on Saturday.

In the quest for the Bubby Jones Master of Going Faster Presented By Spire Sports + Entertainment, Bacon finds himself with a 19-point advantage over Grant. The 10-race miniseries concludes on Saturday at Perris and is worth another $10,000 bonus to the champ.

SHOOTING FOR THE TOP

Jake Swanson and Brody Roa, both past USAC West Coast Sprint Car titlists, are among the drivers who’ve earned their first career USAC National Sprint Car feature victories at Perris during an Oval Nationals prelim.

Swanson (Anaheim, Calif.) won the 2021 Ovals prelim opener by a mere 0.010 of a second to capture the victory in one of the closest finishes in series history. Last weekend’s Western World Championships winner at Arizona’s Cocopah Speedway, Swanson has finished inside the top-seven in his past two Ovals starts with a 7th in 2019 and a 6th in 2021.

Roa (Garden Grove, Calif.) broke through as the most recent USAC CRA regular to win an Oval Nationals prelim in 2017. On the final night of the event, he has been a best of 4th in 2016 and has also tallied a 6th in 2017, a 9th in 2018 and a 10th in 2015.

PERRIS MASTERS

Speaking of breakthroughs, a number of westerners would like to put themselves in the club of first-time USAC National Sprint Car feature winners at Perris, all of whom have previously won there in USAC CRA competition.

Charles Davis Jr. (Buckeye, Ariz.), the 2018 USAC Southwest Sprint Car champ, has won three times in his USAC CRA career dating back to 2006, two of which have come in each of the past two seasons. His best Oval Nationals results came via a 7th in both 2001 and 2004.

Fellow Arizonian R.J. Johnson (Laveen, Ariz.), a five-time USAC Southwest Sprint Car titlist, has also won three with USAC CRA in his career at Perris between 2007-17. He’s earned a pair of 10ths at the Ovals in both 2016 and 2021.

Matt Mitchell (Yorba Linda, Calif.) has won seven USAC CRA main events at Perris going back to 2010. His latest came during a run this past April. His top Oval Nationals performance came in an 8th place finish during the 2010 installment.

Danny Sheridan (Santa Maria, Calif.) has collected six USAC CRA victories of his own at Perris between 2006-16. His best run at the Ovals came in 2007 when he finished 6th, and in 2010, he took home a 9th.

Austin Williams (Yorba Linda, Calif.) counts six Perris USAC CRA victories on his resume. He earned a best of 7th at the Oval Nationals in 2018 and is one of three Williams brothers in this year’s Ovals field, all sons of 1997 race winner Rip Williams. Logan Williams (Yorba Linda, Calif.) was a 10th place runner at the Oval Nationals in 2017 while Cody Williams (Corona, Calif.) was 14th in 2017. Cody earned his first Perris USAC CRA victory this past May.

NEVER FORGET PERRIS

Several drivers are returnees to the Oval Nationals and are champing at the bit to make their initial mark in the event.

The USAC National Midget champ of 2018 and this year’s Eastern Storm king, Logan Seavey (Sutter, Calif.), finished 6th at the Ovals in 2018. Jason McDougal (Broken Arrow, Okla.) returns to the event for the first time since 2018 in the seat of a second Team AZ entry alongside teammate Jake Swanson. McDougal took 22nd in 2018.

USAC CRA winners Chase Johnson (Penngrove, Calif.), Max Adams (Loomis, Calif.) and Verne Sweeney (Lomita, Calif.) are all USAC CRA or CRA winners in their career, all of whom are seeking a first Perris feature win. At the Ovals, Johnson was 10th in 2018, Adams was 15th in 2021 and Sweeney was 12th in 1998.

Returning to the lineup are a bevy of west coast natives, including San Diego, California’s A.J. Bender (11th in 2021), Corona, California’s Tommy Malcolm (15th in 2019), Verdemont Heights, California’s Chris Gansen (17th in 2018), Phoenix, Arizona’s Tye Mihocko (21st in 21), Chino Hills, California’s Eddie Tafoya Jr. (24th in 2019 & 2021) and Phoenix, Arizona’s Chris Bonneau (27th in 2019).

A SPECIAL ROOKIE CLASS

No driver has ever won in his first Oval Nationals appearance. There’s four 2022 USAC National Sprint Car winners looking to change that premise this weekend.

Leading series Rookie Emerson Axsom (Franklin, Ind.) has won three series features this year and, most recently, achieved a victory on the opening night of Western World a week ago.

A two-time USAC National Sprint Car feature winner this season, Mitchel Moles (Raisin City, Calif.) is in the same Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports ride that won the 2019 Oval Nationals.

Jadon Rogers (Worthington, Ind.) just reached USAC National Sprint Car victory lane for the first time about a month-and-a-half ago and has made his first venture to the west this past week.

Matt Westfall (Pleasant Hill, Ohio) won his lone USAC National Sprint Car main in 2006 but is currently at the top of his game following his first podium result in 10 seasons last Friday night at Cocopah.

Fellow Oval Nationals Rookies include top 2022 USAC CRA Rookie Nate Schank (Santa Rosa, Calif.) who went 18th to 9th in June with the series at Perris. Kyle Edwards (Fountain Valley, Calif.) scored a 6th in June at Perris. Matt McCarthy (Riverside, Calif.), the 2017 USAC CRA Rookie of the Year, was 7th in March and the fastest qualifier on a night in August. The 2021 USAC CRA Rookie of the Year, Austin Grabowski (Riverside, Calif.) collected a best of 10th in September.

Fellow Oval Nationals Rookies in the field include Sterling Cling (Tempe, Ariz.), USAC West Coast Sprint Car winner Ricky Lewis (Oxnard, Calif.), Dan Taylor (Reily, Ohio), Logan Calderwood (Goodyear, Ariz.), Troy DeGaton (Live Oak, Calif.), Brent Owens (Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.), Gary Marshall Jr. (Pomona, Calif.), Shane Sexton (Warner Springs, Calif.) and Jake Neal (Omaha, Neb.).

RACE DETAILS:

Tickets for the 26th Annual Heimark Anheuser Busch Budweiser Oval Nationals are on sale online at www.perrisautospeedway.com or by calling 1-800-595-4849. For those who do not wish to buy tickets in advance, there will be tickets available for everyone at the ticket window all three nights.

Adult general admission is $35. General admission tickets for children 6-12 are $10. Three-day general admission tickets are $90 for adults and $30 for children 6-12. Three-day reserved tickets are $125 for adults and $40 for children 6-12.

In addition to the three nights of racing, there will be a practice for Oval Nationals entered cars on Wednesday, November 2. The practice will begin at 6pm Pacific and it will be free for fans in the grandstands. In addition, fans will be treated to $2 pizza, beer and soda.

On Thursday and Friday night, the pits open at Noon Pacific with the drivers meeting at 4:30pm, grandstands opening at 5pm and cars on track at 5:30pm. The features each night will be 30 laps in length and will pay $5,000-to-win.

On Saturday night, the pits open at Noon Pacific with the grandstands opening at 4pm, the drivers meeting at 4:30pm and cars on track at 5:15pm. The feature will be 40 laps in length and will pay $20,000-to-win and $1,000-to-start.

2022 OVAL NATIONALS ENTRIES:

NO./DRIVER/HOMETOWN/TEAM

1 DAMION GARDNER/Concord, CA (Alexander)

1$ NATE SCHANK/Santa Rosa, CA (Schank)

2 AUSTIN WILLIAMS/Yorba Linda, CA (Williams)

4 JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (TOPP)

4G CHRIS GANSEN/Verdemont Heights, CA (Gansen)

5 TYE MIHOCKO/Phoenix, AZ (Mihocko)

5T DAN TAYLOR/Reily, OH (Taylor)

5w LOGAN WILLIAMS/Yorba Linda, CA (McCarthy)

5x TOMMY MALCOLM/Corona, CA (Napier)

6 ©LOGAN CALDERWOOD/Goodyear, AZ (Calderwood)

8m CHASE JOHNSON/Penngrove, CA (May)

12 ROBERT BALLOU/Rocklin, CA (Ballou)

12x DANNY SHERIDAN/Santa Maria, CA (Allen)

14 JADON ROGERS/Worthington, IN (Engler)

15 CHRIS BONNEAU/Phoenix, AZ (Bonneau)

17GP KEVIN THOMAS JR./Cullman, AL (Dutcher)

19AZ ®MITCHEL MOLES/Raisin City, CA (Reinbold-Underwood)

21 A.J. BENDER/San Diego, CA (Bender)

21AZ JAKE SWANSON/Anaheim, CA (Team AZ)

22AZ JASON McDOUGAL/Broken Arrow, OK (Team AZ)

28m MATT McCARTHY/Riverside, CA (McCarthy)

33m MATT WESTFALL/Pleasant Hill, OH (Marshall)

34 STERLING CLING/Tempe, AZ (Cling)

37 MATT MITCHELL/Yorba Linda, CA (Mitchell)

39E KYLE EDWARDS/Fountain Valley, CA (Edwards)

39T TROY DeGATON/Live Oak, CA (DeGaton)

41 ®RICKY LEWIS/Oxnard, CA (Stensland-Halley)

42 LOGAN SEAVEY/Sutter, CA (Cheney)

44 CODY WILLIAMS/Corona, CA (Williams)

47 CHARLES DAVIS JR./Buckeye, AZ (Davis)

47BC ®EMERSON AXSOM/Franklin, IN (Clauson Marshall Newman)

51 R.J. JOHNSON/Laveen, AZ (Johnson)

51T EDDIE TAFOYA JR./Chino Hills, CA (Tafoya)

69 BRADY BACON/Broken Arrow, OK (Dynamics)

71 BRENT OWENS/Rancho Cucamonga, CA (Russell)

72 AUSTIN GRABOWSKI/Riverside, CA (Grabowski)

72m GARY MARSHALL JR./Pomona, CA (Bellegante)

73 MAX ADAMS/Loomis, CA (Ford)

74 SHANE SEXTON/Warner Springs, CA (Sexton-Gatlin)

77m C.J. LEARY/Greenfield, IN (Michael)

91R BRODY ROA/Garden Grove, CA (BR)

98 VERNE SWEENEY/Lomita, CA (Tracy)

214 JAKE NEAL/Omaha, NE (Kracht)

(R) = A USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Rookie of the Year Contender

© = An AMSOIL USAC CRA Sprint Car Rookie of the Year Contender

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Justin Grant-2351, 2-Brady Bacon-2268, 3-C.J. Leary-2245, 4-Robert Ballou-2168, 5-Emerson Axsom-2115, 6-Logan Seavey-2007, 7-Chase Stockon-1711, 8-Matt Westfall-1685, 9-Jake Swanson-1612, 10-Jadon Rogers-1604.

AMSOIL USAC CRA SPRINT CAR POINTS: 1-Damion Gardner-1195, 2-Matt Mitchell-983, 3-Austin Williams-964, 4-Eddie Tafoya Jr.-963, 5-Tommy Malcolm-870, 6-Brody Roa-820, 7-Logan Williams-815, 8-Charles Davis Jr.-786, 9-Cody Williams-785, 10-Matt McCarthy-657.

BUBBY JONES MASTER OF GOING FASTER POINTS: 1-Brady Bacon-637, 2-Justin Grant-618, 3-C.J. Leary-569, 4-Chase Stockon-502, 5-Logan Seavey-500, 6-Robert Ballou-494, 7-Emerson Axsom-487, 8-Matt Westfall-436, 9-Jadon Rogers-403, 10-Jason McDougal-367.

TRACK RECORDS FOR USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CARS AT PERRIS AUTO SPEEDWAY:

1 Lap – 11/2/2012 – Mike Spencer – 15.891 – 113.272 mph (USAC National Record)

1 Lap – 2/25/2012 – Nic Faas – 15.833 – 113.687 mph (USAC CRA Record)

6 Laps – 11/3/2012 – Mike Spencer – 1:39.42 – 103.631 mph

8 Laps – 10/29/2004 – Rodney Argo – 2:59.53 – 80.209 mph

10 Laps – 11/2/2013 – Damion Gardner – 2:46.58 – 108.056 mph

12 Laps – 11/3/2011 – Tracy Hines – 3:22.84 – 106.488 mph

30 Laps – 11/9/2018 – Justin Grant – 9:01.84 – 99.661 mph

OVAL NATIONALS FINAL NIGHT WINS:

3-Dave Darland, Damion Gardner, Bud Kaeding & Kevin Thomas Jr.

2-Cory Kruseman

1-Rodney Argo, Robert Ballou, Bryan Clauson, Rickie Gaunt, Jesse Hockett, Tony Jones, C.J. Leary, Jimmy Sills, Mike Spencer, Rip Williams & Chris Windom

OVAL NATIONALS WINS: (PRELIMS INCLUDED)

6-Rip Williams

5-Damion Gardner & Tony Jones

4-Robert Ballou, Dave Darland & Bud Kaeding

3-Brady Bacon, Bryan Clauson, Mike Kirby, Cory Kruseman & Kevin Thomas Jr.

2-Nic Faas, Justin Grant, Jesse Hockett, Levi Jones, Mike Spencer, & Chris Windom

1-Rodney Argo, Chad Boespflug, David Cardey, Daron Clayton, Jerry Coons Jr., Troy Cline, Rickie Gaunt, Richard Griffin, Darren Hagen, Jac Haudenschild, C.J. Leary, Steve Ostling, Brody Roa, Troy Rutherford, Jimmy Sills, Chase Stockon & Jake Swanson

OVAL NATIONALS FINAL NIGHT WINNERS:

1996: Jimmy Sills (10/19)

1997: Rip Williams (9/27)

1998: Rodney Argo (9/27)

1999: Rickie Gaunt (11/13)

2000: Tony Jones (11/11)

2001: Bud Kaeding (11/3)

2002: Bud Kaeding (11/2)

2003: Cory Kruseman (11/15)

2004: Cory Kruseman (10/30)

2005: Dave Darland (11/5)

2006: Dave Darland (11/4)

2007: Bud Kaeding (11/3)

2008: Jesse Hockett (11/1)

2009: Damion Gardner (11/7)

2010: Chris Windom (11/6)

2011: Damion Gardner (11/5)

2012: Mike Spencer (11/3)

2013: Dave Darland (11/2)

2014: Robert Ballou (11/8)

2015: Bryan Clauson (11/14)

2016: Damion Gardner (11/12)

2017: Kevin Thomas Jr. (11/11)

2018: Kevin Thomas Jr. (11/10)

2019: C.J. Leary (11/9)

2020: No Race

2021: Kevin Thomas Jr. (11/6)

OVAL NATIONALS PRELIM NIGHT WINNERS:

1996: Rip Williams (10/18) & Rip Williams (10/18)

1997: Cory Kruseman (9/26) & Mike Kirby (9/27)

1998: Richard Griffin (9/26) & Tony Jones (9/26)

1999: Troy Rutherford (11/12)

2000: Mike Kirby (11/10)

2001: Rip Williams (11/1), Troy Cline (11/1), Tony Jones (11/2) & Jerry Coons Jr. (11/2)

2002: Steve Ostling (10/31) & Rip Williams (11/1)

2003: Jac Haudenschild (11/13) & Bud Kaeding (11/14)

2004: Mike Kirby (10/28) & Rip Williams (10/29)

2005: Darren Hagen (11/3) & Damion Gardner (11/4)

2006: Mike Spencer (11/2) & Tony Jones (11/3)

2007: Daron Clayton (11/1) & Jesse Hockett (11/2)

2008: Tony Jones (10/30) & David Cardey (10/31)

2009: Bryan Clauson (11/5) & Levi Jones (11/6)

2010: Levi Jones (11/4) & Damion Gardner (11/5)

2011: Nic Faas (11/3) & Chris Windom (11/5)

2012: Bryan Clauson (11/2)

2013: Nic Faas (11/1)

2014: Robert Ballou (11/7)

2015: Robert Ballou (11/12) & Robert Ballou (11/13)

2016: Chad Boespflug (11/10) & Dave Darland (11/11)

2017: Chase Stockon (11/9) & Brody Roa (11/10)

2018: Justin Grant (11/8) & Justin Grant (11/9)

2019: Brady Bacon (11/7) & Brady Bacon (11/8)

2020: No Race

2021: Jake Swanson (11/4) & Brady Bacon (11/5)

OVAL NATIONALS FINAL NIGHT RESULTS: (1996-2021)

1996: 1. Jimmy Sills, 2. Ron Shuman, 3. Richard Griffin, 4. Tony Elliott, 5. Cary Faas, 6. Rusty McClure, 7. Jeremy Sherman, 8. Rickie Gaunt, 9. Rip Williams, 10. Jay Drake, 11. Kevin Thomas, 12. Steve Ostling, 13. Bobby Michnowicz, 14. Cal Smith, 15. Bob Walker, 16. Rodney Argo, 17. Eric Wilkins, 18. Tony Jones, 19. Alex Grigoreas, 20. Richard Harvey Jr., 21. Jimmy May, 22. John Scott, 23. Jim Watson, 24. J.J. Yeley.

1997: 1. Rip Williams, 2. Mike Kirby, 3. Ron Shuman, 4. Troy Rutherford, 5. Steve Ostling, 6. Bill Rose, 7. Tony Jones, 8. Rickie Gaunt, 9. Mike English, 10. Marc Hart, 11. Rodney Argo, 12. Bob Walker, 13. John Scott, 14. Bob Meli, 15. J.J. Yeley, 16. Cory Kruseman, 17. Rusty McClure, 18. Bobby Michnowicz, 19. Richard Griffin, 20. Cary Faas, 21. Danny Ent, 22. Jimmy Sills, 23. Alex Grigoreas, 24. Mike Boat.

1998: 1. Rodney Argo, 2. Jeremy Sherman, 3. Mike Kirby, 4. Rip Williams, 5. Richard Griffin, 6. Troy Cline, 7. Tony Jones, 8. Marc Hart, 9. Brad Noffsinger, 10. Gary W. Howard, 11. Mike English, 12. Verne Sweeney, 13. Ed Patterson III, 14. Jason Statler, 15. John Scott, 16. Jordan Hermansader, 17. Danny Ent, 18. Steve Ostling, 19. Cory Kruseman, 20. Rickie Gaunt, 21. Mike Boat, 22. Troy Rutherford.

1999: 1. Rickie Gaunt, 2. Cory Kruseman, 3. Tony Jones, 4. Troy Rutherford, 5. J.J. Yeley, 6. Mike English, 7. Steve Ostling, 8. Brent Kaeding, 9. Marc Hart, 10. Mike Boat, 11. John Scott, 12. Richard Griffin, 13. Rodney Argo, 14. Mike Kirby, 15. Jimmy Sills, 16. Alex Grigoreas, 17. Dave Darland, 18. Jay Drake, 19. Danny Sheridan, 20. Larry Brown, 21. Troy Cline, 22. Jeremy Sherman, 23. Rusty McClure, 24. Rip Williams.

2000: 1. Tony Jones, 2. Mike Kirby, 3. Richard Griffin, 4. Rip Williams, 5, John Scott, 6. Brent Kaeding, 7. Rickie Gaunt, 8. Cory Kruseman, 9. Jeremy Sherman, 10. Jay Drake, 11. Tracy Hines, 12. Steve Ostling, 13. Troy Rutherford, 14. Derek Davidson, 15. Bud Kaeding, 16. Casey Shuman, 17. Jarrett Chaney, 18. Mike English, 19. Jimmy May, 20. Robby Flock, 21. Brad Noffsinger, 22. Danny Sheridan, 23. Tony Elliott, 24. Cary Faas.

2001: (Starting positions in parentheses) 1. Bud Kaeding (1), 2. Tony Jones (6), 3. Brent Kaeding (2), 4. J.J. Yeley (5), 5. Cory Kruseman (10), 6. John Scott (14), 7. Charles Davis Jr. (12), 8. Richard Griffin (9), 9. Jeremy Sherman (24), 10. Mike Kirby (15), 11. Troy Cline (23), 12. Steve Ostling (21), 13. Michael Hinrichsen (19), 14. Brian Venard (11), 15. Gary W. Howard (18), 16. Rickie Gaunt (13), 17. Troy Rutherford (8), 18. Rip Williams (7), 19. Rodney Argo (3), 20. Jarrett Chaney (16), 21. Tracy Hines (20), 22. Jerry Coons Jr. (4), 23. Danny Sheridan (17), 24. Tony Elliott (22).

2002: (Starting positions in parentheses) 1. Bud Kaeding (2), 2. Troy Rutherford (16), 3. J.J. Yeley (5), 4. Tony Elliott (10), 5. Mike Spencer (22), 6. Rip Williams (14), 7. Mike English (18), 8. Richard Griffin (3), 9. Mike Faria (17), 10. Cory Kruseman (1), 11. Charles Davis Jr. (11), 12. Tracy Hines (20), 13. Verne Sweeney (23), 14. Brent Kaeding (12), 15. Danny Faria Jr. (24), 16. Steve Ostling (6), 17. Dave Darland (15), 18. John Scott (25), 19. Rickie Gaunt (4), 20. Levi Jones (13), 21. Josh Wise (9), 22. Tony Jones (8), 23. Damion Gardner (7), 24. Mike Kirby (26), 25. Adam Mitchell (21), 26. Cary Faas (19).

2003: (Starting positions in parentheses) 1. Cory Kruseman (1), 2. Jeremy Sherman (21), 3. Bud Kaeding (6), 4. Damion Gardner (12), 5. Richard Griffin (10), 6. Rickie Gaunt (18), 7. Mike Spencer (3), 8. J.J. Yeley (4), 9. Brent Kaeding (2), 10. Bill Rose (14), 11. Josh Wise (5), 12. John Scott (16), 13. Steve Ostling (11), 14. Andy Forsberg (25), 15. Brian Venard (17), 16. Jac Haudenschild (7), 16. Troy Rutherford (13), 18. Levi Jones (24), 19. Tracy Hines (9), 20. Cary Faas (8), 21. Tony Elliott (15), 22. Jon Stanbrough (20), 23. Adam Mitchell (23), 24. Rip Williams (22), 25. Troy Cline (19).

2004: 1. Cory Kruseman, 2. Josh Ford, 3. Levi Jones, 4. Bud Kaeding, 5. Tony Elliott, 6. Mike Spencer, 7. Charles Davis Jr., 8. Rip Williams, 9. Steve Ostling, 10. Dave Darland, 11. Jon Stanbrough, 12. Danny Sheridan, 13. Brian Venard, 14. Brent Kaeding, 15. Jay Drake, 16. Troy Rutherford, 17. Greg Bragg, 18. Mike Kirby, 19. Damion Gardner, 20. Tracy Hines, 21. Troy Cline, 22. Tom Hessert, 23. Brad Sweet, 24. Dickie Gaines, 25. Bobby Cody.

2005: 1. Dave Darland, 2. Damion Gardner, 3. Rip Williams, 4. Mike Spencer, 5. Mike Kirby, 6. Bud Kaeding, 7. Mat Neely, 8. Darren Hagen, 9. Brad Sweet, 10. Josh Ford, 11. Levi Jones, 12. Jerry Coons Jr., 13. Josh Wise, 14. Jason York, 15. Rick Williams, 16. Tom Hessert III, 17. Jordan Hermansader, 18. Charles Davis Jr., 19. Seth Wilson, 20. Bryan Clauson, 21. Jon Stanbrough, 22. Jay Drake, 23. Alan Ballard, 24. Rickie Gaunt, 25. Dickie Gaines, 26. Danny Sheridan, 27. Cory Kruseman

2006: 1. Dave Darland, 2. Levi Jones, 3. Mike Spencer, 4. Cory Kruseman, 5. Brady Bacon, 6. Shane Cottle, 7. Josh Wise, 8. Jerry Coons Jr., 9. Scotty Weir, 10. Bud Kaeding, 11. Jon Stanbrough, 12. Darren Hagen, 13. Charles Davis Jr., 14. Tony Jones, 15. Damion Gardner, 16. Rickie Gaunt, 17. Casey Shuman, 18. R.J. Johnson, 19. Mat Neely, 20. Danny Sheridan, 21. Garrett Hansen, 22. Alan Ballard, 23. Seth Wilson, 24. Greg Taylor, 25. Critter Malone, 26. Rip Williams, 27. Bobby Cody.

2007: 1. Bud Kaeding, 2. Casey Shuman, 3. Brady Bacon, 4. Jesse Hockett, 5. Scotty Weir, 6. Danny Sheridan, 7. Cory Kruseman, 8. Jerry Coons Jr., 9. Tony Jones, 10. Cole Whitt, 11. Darren Hagen, 12. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 13. Blake Miller, 14. Charles Davis Jr., 15. Dustin Morgan, 16. Levi Jones, 17. David Cardey, 18. Josh Ford, 19. R.J. Johnson, 20. Tim Kaeding, 21. Damion Gardner, 22. Rip Williams, 23. Kevin Swindell, 24. Mike Spencer, 25. Rickie Gaunt, 26. Daron Clayton, 27. Dave Darland, 28. Troy Rutherford.

2008: 1. Jesse Hockett, 2. Jerry Coons Jr., 3. Kevin Swindell, 4. Brad Sweet, 5. Darren Hagen, 6. Bud Kaeding, 7. Chad Boat, 8. Thomas Meseraull, 9. Dave Darland, 10. Mike Spencer, 11. Tony Jones, 12. Hunter Schuerenberg, 13. Danny Sheridan, 14. Brady Bacon, 15. Josh Ford, 16. Damion Gardner, 17. Tyler Brown, 18. Blake Miller, 19. David Cardey, 20. Rickie Gaunt, 21. Tracy Hines, 22. Levi Jones, 23. Cole Whitt, 24. Chris Windom, 25. R.J. Johnson, 26. Dustin Morgan, 27. Daron Clayton, 28. Shane Cottle.

2009: 1. Damion Gardner, 2. Mike Spencer, 3. Levi Jones, 4. Bryan Clauson, 5. Bud Kaeding, 6. Garrett Hansen, 7. Rip Williams, 8. Cory Kruseman, 9. Henry Clarke, 10. Brady Short, 11. Greg Bragg, 12. Keith Bloom Jr., 13. Danny Sheridan, 14. Ronnie Gardner, 15. Austin Williams, 16. Tony Jones, 17. David Cardey, 18. Blake Miller, 19. Kevin Swindell, 20. Nic Faas, 21. Cole Whitt, 22. Tracy Hines, 23. Chad Boat, 24. Jon Stanbrough, 25. Matt Mitchell, 26. Darren Hagen.

2010: 1. Chris Windom, 2. Damion Gardner, 3. Bobby East, 4. Mike Spencer, 5. Jon Stanbrough, 6. Bud Kaeding, 7. Levi Jones, 8. Matt Mitchell, 9. Danny Sheridan, 10. Dave Darland, 11. Bryan Clauson, 12. Casey Shuman, 13. Keith Bloom, 14. Jace Vander Weerd, 15. Casey Riggs, 16. Justin Grant, 17. Jerry Coons Jr., 18. Henry Clarke, 19. Kyle Larson, 20. Blake Fitzpatrick, 21. Rickie Gaunt, 22. Tracy Hines, 23. Johnathon Henry, 24. Cody Williams, 25. Nic Faas, 26. Cory Kruseman, 27. Austin Williams.

2011: 1. Damion Gardner, 2. Mike Spencer, 3. Levi Jones, 4. Bud Kaeding, 5. Chris Windom, 6. Nic Faas, 7. Tracy Hines, 8. Bryan Clauson, 9. Bobby East, 10. Cory Kruseman, 11. Casey Shuman, 12. Hunter Schuerenberg, 13. Kyle Larson, 14. Ryan Bernal, 15. Cody Williams, 16. R.J. Johnson, 17. Dave Darland, 18. Ronnie Gardner, 19. Danny Sheridan, 20. John Aden, 21. Keith Bloom Jr., 22. Jon Stanbrough, 23. Matt Mitchell, 24. Richard Vander Weerd, 25. Brady Bacon, 26. Rip Williams.

2012: 1. Mike Spencer, 2. Tracy Hines, 3. Jon Stanbrough, 4. Damion Gardner, 5. Dave Darland, 6. Bryan Clauson, 7. Rickie Gaunt, 8. Robert Ballou, 9. Chase Stockon, 10. Ronnie Gardner, 11. Austin Williams, 12. Chris Windom, 13. Brody Roa, 14. Rip Williams, 15. Wes McIntyre, 16. Hunter Schuerenberg, 17. Bud Kaeding, 18. David Bezio, 19. Cody Williams, 20. Nic Faas, 21. Thomas Meseraull, 22. Johnathon Henry, 23. Richard Vander Weerd, 24. Troy Rutherford, 25. C.J. Leary, 26. David Cardey.

2013: 1. Dave Darland, 2. Bryan Clauson, 3. Mike Spencer, 4. Chase Stockon, 5. Brady Bacon, 6. Kevin Thomas Jr., 7. Damion Gardner, 8. Chris Windom, 9. Jon Stanbrough, 10. Tracy Hines, 11. Cory Kruseman, 12. Austin Williams, 13. Richard Vander Weerd, 14. C.J. Leary, 15. Brody Roa, 16. Bud Kaeding, 17. Nic Faas, 18. Matt Mitchell, 19. Robert Ballou, 20. R.J. Johnson, 21. Jace Vander Weerd, 22. David Cardey, 23. Cody Williams, 24. Justin Grant, 25. Ronnie Gardner, 26. Nick Drake, 27. Jake Swanson.

2014: 1. Robert Ballou, 2. Mike Spencer, 3. Bryan Clauson, 4. Dave Darland, 5. Ryan Bernal, 6. Damion Gardner, 7. Richard Vander Weerd, 8. Brady Bacon, 9. Jon Stanbrough, 10. Chad Boespflug, 11. Chase Stockon, 12. Christopher Bell, 13. Darren Hagen, 14. C.J. Leary, 15. Austin Williams, 16. Danny Faria Jr., 17. Tracy Hines, 18. Cody Williams, 19. Rickie Gaunt, 20. R.J. Johnson, 21. Josh Pelkey, 22. Kevin Thomas Jr., 23. Garrett Hansen, 24. Geoff Ensign, 25. Nic Faas, 26. Justin Grant.

2015: 1. Bryan Clauson, 2. Dave Darland, 3. Damion Gardner, 4. Tracy Hines, 5. Robert Ballou, 6. Brady Bacon, 7. Jon Stanbrough, 8. Chris Windom, 9. Chase Stockon, 10. Brody Roa, 11. Justin Grant, 12. Richard Vander Weerd, 13. C.J. Leary, 14. Chad Boespflug, 15. R.J. Johnson, 16. Mike Spencer, 17. Austin Williams, 18. Jake Swanson, 19. Cody Williams, 20. Logan Williams, 21. Matt Mitchell, 22. Kevin Thomas Jr., 23. Thomas Meseraull, 24. Ryan Bernal, 25. Aaron Farney, 26. Josh Hodges.

2016: 1. Damion Gardner, 2. Chris Windom, 3. Richard Vander Weerd, 4. Brody Roa, 5. Brady Bacon, 6. Bud Kaeding, 7. Chad Boespflug, 8. Dave Darland, 9. Chase Stockon, 10. R.J. Johnson, 11. Kevin Thomas Jr., 12. Austin Williams, 13. Joe Stornetta, 14. Jon Stanbrough, 15. Mike Spencer, 16. Austin Liggett, 17. Jake Swanson, 18. Hunter Schuerenberg, 19. Isaac Chapple, 20. Chris Gansen, 21. Aaron Farney, 22. C.J. Leary, 23. Thomas Meseraull, 24. Logan Williams, 25. Max Adams, 26. Josh Hodges, 27. Ryan Bernal.

2017: 1. Kevin Thomas Jr., 2. Justin Grant, 3. Chad Boespflug, 4. Chris Windom, 5. Robert Ballou, 6. Brody Roa, 7. Chase Stockon, 8. Damion Gardner, 9. Tyler Courtney, 10. Logan Williams, 11. Mike Spencer, 12. Austin Williams, 13. R.J. Johnson, 14. Cody Williams, 15. Jake Swanson, 16. Danny Faria Jr., 17. Isaac Chapple, 18. Mike Martin, 19. Chris Gansen, 20. Dennis Gile, 21. C.J. Leary, 22. Brady Bacon, 23. Max Adams, 24. Jace Vander Weerd, 25. Tommy Malcolm, 26. Richard Vander Weerd.

2018: (starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kevin Thomas Jr. (3), 2. Chase Stockon (4), 3. Chris Windom (8), 4. Tyler Courtney (2), 5. Damion Gardner (6), 6. Logan Seavey (15), 7. Austin Williams (14), 8. Justin Grant (5), 9. Brody Roa (10), 10. Chase Johnson (13), 11. Brady Bacon (7), 12. Danny Faria Jr. (26), 13. Isaac Chapple (19), 14. Jace Vander Weerd (23), 15. C.J. Leary (1), 16. Logan Williams (25), 17. Chris Gansen (20), 18. Max Adams (11), 19. Bud Kaeding (18), 20. R.J. Johnson (12), 21. Cody Williams (22), 22. Jason McDougal (16), 23. Josh Hodges (17), 24. A.J. Bender (24), 25. Austin Liggett (21), 26. Dave Darland (9).

2019: (starting position in parentheses) 1. C.J. Leary (1), 2. Chris Windom (8), 3. Damion Gardner (7), 4. Chase Stockon (2), 5. Tyler Courtney (5), 6. Kevin Thomas Jr. (16), 7. Jake Swanson (13), 8. Austin Williams (15), 9. Richard Vander Weerd (6), 10. Bud Kaeding (17), 11. Jace Vander Weerd (9), 12. Brady Bacon (4), 13. Thomas Meseraull (11), 14. R.J. Johnson (21), 15. Tommy Malcolm (22), 16. Charles Davis Jr. (19), 17. Max Adams (12), 18. Logan Seavey (10), 19. Justin Grant (3), 20. Stevie Sussex (20), 21. Josh Hodges (23), 22. Cody Williams (24), 23. Chris Gansen (25), 24. Eddie Tafoya Jr. (26), 25. Austin Liggett (14), 26. Brody Roa (18), 27. Chris Bonneau (28), 28. Hunter Schuerenberg (27).

2021: (40 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kevin Thomas Jr. (5), 2. Justin Grant (2), 3. C.J. Leary (1), 4. Tanner Thorson (3), 5. Brady Bacon (4), 6. Jake Swanson (6), 7. Shane Cottle (7), 8. Chris Windom (19), 9. Charles Davis Jr. (11), 10. R.J. Johnson (10), 11. A.J. Bender (12), 12. Brody Roa (16), 13. Logan Seavey (13), 14. Cody Williams (15), 15. Max Adams (9), 16. Carson Short (21), 17. Chase Johnson (17), 18. Dennis Gile (24), 19. Verne Sweeney (25-P), 20. Chris Gansen (22), 21. Tye Mihocko (23), 22. Damion Gardner (8), 23. Logan Williams (14), 24. Eddie Tafoya Jr. (18), 25. Matt Mitchell (20). NT