MUST SEE RACING ANNOUNCES 2023 SCHEDULE

From Must See Racing

October 31, 2022 – Holly, Michigan – Must See Racing Sprint Series presented by Engine Pro released its 2023 schedule today and it features several traditional dates and venues, as well as a return to Owosso Speedway, which hasn’t been on the schedule in several seasons.

This year’s schedule features nine point paying events along with a June 16 TBA date. The Meridian (ID) Speedway’s September 22-23 Pink Lady Classic also returns for the third consecutive season as a special promotional sanctioned non-points event.

One interesting aspect of the 2023 schedule is limited travel for the MSR teams. All but two of the points events will be contested in the state of Michigan. This is by design due to the uncertainty of the economy, and escalating gas prices. Historically the series has opened the season or held its finale at a southern venue. This will not be the case in 2023. The season will kick off May 20 at Berlin Raceway in Marne, Michigan and conclude September 2 at Owosso Speedway in Ovid, Michigan.

“Following an ongoing co-operative effort with other open wheel series, all of us at the Engine Pro Must See Racing Series are excited to announce an early release of the 2023 MSR Schedule of Events” explained MSR president Jim Hanks.

“Importantly, it best fits the difficult race team travel challenges, enhances quality car count, and presents first class racing entertainment for the fans at many of the finest, fan friendly, and well managed track facilities in this country.

We will soon announce our growing MSR Midwest Lights Series schedule, our eight-year SPEED SPORT, with popular announcer Ralph Sheheen, national television programming partnership schedule, plus new and exciting event formats, purses, and point fund.”

One noticeable change to the recently announced MSR schedule is the venue for the 3rd annual American Speed U.S. Nationals over Labor Day Weekend. The popular event has been contested at Kalamazoo Speedway the past two seasons but now finds a new home at Birch Run Speedway May 26-27.

Other highlights of the schedule include additional dates at Owosso, Berlin, and Birch Run Speedways. The series will return to Rockford Speedway in Rockford, Illinois over July 4th weekend with a July 1 date. The series was greeted by a huge crowd when it returned to Rockford last season after a short absence.

The second annual Bob Frey Classic will return to the schedule August 19 when the series makes its only appearance at Lorain Raceway Park in S. Amherst, Ohio. The event will also feature the annual Jerry Caryer Memorial as part of the event in honor of MSR racer Jerry Caryer who passed way in 2020.

MSR president Hanks indicated there could be an additional dates announced in the coming months. The series will also announce details of its 2023 Speed Sport / MAVTV television package later.

The series will kick off its thirteenth consecutive season in 2023. Charlie Schultz was crowned the most recent series champion that boasts an impressive list of past champions that include Troy DeCaire, Jo Jo Helberg, Brian Gerster, Jimmy McCune, and Anthony McCune.

For info on Must See Racing please visit www.mustseeracing.com.