Winged 360 Sprint Cars and Dwarf Cars invade Antioch Speedway this Saturday

By Gary Thomas

Antioch, CA…The biggest Winged 360 Sprint Car event in five years is set to converge at Antioch Speedway this Saturday November 12th, as the Contra Costa County Fairgrounds venue plays host to the “Sprint Car Showcase.”

The Antioch Speedway had been known to hold several Winged Sprint Car events over the years, including the inaugural SCCT race in 2017 and the first King of the West 410 Sprint Car Series show in 2011. In recent season’s that has not been the case, however, this Saturday’s Sprint Car Showcase hopes to be a sign of things to come at the track when it pertains to Winged Sprint Cars.

The Winged 360 Sprint Cars will be vying for a Sprint Car Challenge Tour purse ($2,500-to-win/ $400-to-start) and will utilize SCCT rules during the night. A Happy Hour will begin when the front gate opens at 2pm on Saturday with live music from the Jeffrey James Trio. Special guests in the vendor row will include Jenna Frazier with her excellent artwork, Tiffany Crowell with Wishbone & Fate Designs, along with Club Dirty.

Credential requests for media and the vendor application cutoff day is this Thursday.

One of the drivers slated to be in action happens to be Roseville’s Colby Copeland, who is fresh off his first year as part of the management group at Silver Dollar Speedway. Copeland, along with Brad Sweet and Kyle Larson make up SLC Promotions, which took over the famed Chico, CA based quarter-mile this past season.

“I’m looking forward to the Sprint Car Showcase at Antioch Speedway on Saturday,” stated Copeland, who will be aboard the VSR/ Bianchi Farms No. 5v Sprinter at the race. “With everything we did at Silver Dollar Speedway this year we know it’s definitely not easy to put these events on. Hopefully the fans and teams will support this weekend and we can have another track in the mix for a Winged Sprint Car show or two next season.”

Additional drivers anticipated include recent Trophy Cup champion Shane Golobic of Fremont, Auburn’s Andy Forsberg, Oakley’s Dylan Bloomfield, Penngrove’s Chase Johnson, Fair Oaks’ Stephen Ingraham, Elverta’s Justin Henry, Windsor’s John Clark, Santa Rosa’s Wyatt Van Lare and more.

The event will feature Dwarf Cars competing as the companion class. The division will contest a 30-lap main event sponsored by Nighthawk Defense Group.

The pit meeting will take place at 5pm this Saturday November 12th, with cars on track at 5:30pm. Hot laps, qualifying and racing will follow.

Adult presale tickets cost $20, while kids under 12 and seniors 65+ will be $15. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time by visiting https://www.myracepass.com/events/431463/tickets/ or at the gate on race day.

The Antioch Speedway is located on the Contra Costa County Fairgrounds at the corner of 10th and L Streets in Antioch, California. Take SR-4 West (Highway 4) to exit 27 and turn right onto L Street. The physical address is 1201 W. 10th Street Antioch, CA 94509.

The track is located just a little over an hour from the capital city of Sacramento. More info can be found at www.antiochspeedway.com