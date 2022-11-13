Attica rewards champions, top 10 in points

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – After a slow start to the season which saw numerous rain-outs, Attica Raceway Park held 18 action-packed events in 2022. Following are the top 10 in the track points for the Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprints, Dirt Nerds Podcast/Propane.com UMP Late Models and the Fremont Fence 305 Sprints.

Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprints:

CHAMPION – Cole Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. In scoring his first ever Attica championship, Macedo competed in all 18 A-mains in 2022. He battled to 13 top 10 finishes and seven top five run, all of which were podium finishes. Macedo scored three wins in 2022 at Attica (April 22, July 29 and Aug. 26) to run his career total at the track to five. Macedo’s average A-main finishing position was eighth.

2. – DJ Foos, Fremont, Ohio. Attica’s 2010 305 champion, 2013 410 rookie of the year, 2019 410 track champion and the 2019 and 2021 410 Attica Fremont Championship Series champion competed in 16 of the 18 A-mains in 2022, missing only opening night against the All Star Circuit of Champions and the Brad Doty Classic on July 12. He battled to 11 top 10 finishes and nine top five finishes. He racked up five podium finishes including his fifth career 410 win on championship night, Sept. 9. His average A-main finishing position was eighth.

3. – Travis Philo, Bowling Green, Ohio. Philo battled in 17 of the 18 A-mains in 2022, missing only the May 20 World of Outlaws feature. He racked up 11 top 10 finishes and six top fives. Philo posted five podium finishes including his eighth career 410 feature win on July 22. Philo’s average A-main finishing position was ninth.

4. – Trey Jacobs, Wooster, Ohio. – Attica’s 2021 track champion competed in 17 of the 18 A-mains in 2022, missing only the season-ending event on Sept. 9. Jacobs posted 11 top 10 finishes and seven top five finishes. He scored three podium finishes including his third career 410 win at Attica on May 13. His average A-main finishing position was ninth.

5. – Stuart Brubaker, Fremont, Ohio. Attica’s 2008 305 champion, 2012 410 rookie of the year and 2018 410 track champion battled in 14 of the 18 A-mains in 2022. Brubaker posted eight top 10 finishes including a season best fifth on Aug. 26. His average A-main finishing position was 12th.

6. – Chris Andrews, Huron, Ohio. Attica’s 2009 and 2017 division champion competed in 13 of the 18 A-mains in 2022, posting a season-best fifth place finish (Sept. 3) on route to an average A-main finishing position of 18th.

7. – Kyle Capodice, Sandusky, Ohio. Attica’s 2021 division rookie of the year battled in eight of the 18 A-mains in 2022, compiling three top 10 finishes, all eighth place runs. Capodice’s average A-main finishing position was 14th.

8. – Jordan Ryan, Castalia, Ohio. Attica’s 2014 and 2015 305 champion competed in 10 of the 18 A-mains in 2022. Ryan compiled three top five runs including a season best runner-up finish on April 22. He scored seven top 10 finishes and had an average A-main finishing position of 10th.

9. –Byron Reed, Monclova, Ohio. Attica’s 8 time champion (2003, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2015, 2016) competed in 10 of the 18 A-mains in 2022, posting three top five finishes – including a season best pair of thirds – and seven top 10 finishes. His average A-main finishing position was 10th.

10. – John Ivy, Fremont, Ohio. Attica’s 1993 305 champion and 2000 410 champion competed in seven of the 18 A-mains in 2022, posting a pair of top 10 finishes. His average A-main finishing position was 13th.

Rookie of the year – Darin Naida, Adrian, Mich. Naida finished 19th in the 2022 410 points and competed in seven A-mains. He posted a season best finish of 13th three times.

Dirt Nerds Podcast/Propane.com Late Models

CHAMPION – Devin Shiels, Britton, Mich. Shiels has no scored three straight division championships and his fourth overall (2017, 2020, 2021, 2022). Shiels competed in 12 of the 13 missing only the finish event of the season after experiencing engine problems. He never finished out of the top five in the 12 A-mains, scoring five wins (April 15, April 29, July 29, Aug. 19 and Aug. 26) to run his career total at Attica to 15, placing him fifth on the division’s all-time win list. He also battled to five runner-up finishes and had a remarkable average A-main finishing position of second.

2. – Ryan Markham, Ashland, Ohio. Markham, Attica’s 2018 track champion, competed in all 13 A-main events in 2022, posting 11 top 10 finishes and six top five runs, all podium finishes. Markham scored wins on July 8 and July 22 to run his career total at the track to 21, placing him third on the division’s all-time win list. Markham’s average A-main finishing position was sixth.

3. – Larry Bellman, Wooster, Ohio. Bellman competed in all 13 A-mains in 2022, battling to 10 top 10 finishes and a pair of top five runs including a season best pair of fifth place finishes. His average A-main finishing position was ninth.

4. – Ken Hahn, Oregon, Ohio. Attica’s 2007 limited late model champion competed in all 13 A-mains in 2022, scoring nine top 10 finishes and a pair of top five runs including a season best pair of fifth place finishes. His average A-main finishing position was ninth.

5. – Mike Bores, Bellevue, Ohio. Bores competed in 12 of the 13 A-mains in 2022, missing only the April 29 event. Bores scored eight top 10 finishes and a pair of top five runs including a season best pair of thirds. His average A-main finishing position was ninth.

6. – Justin Chance, Lexington, Ohio. Chance competed in 11 of the 13 A-mains missing only the June 10 and July 22 features. He scored nine top 10 finishes and seven top five runs including a season best four fourth place finishes. His average A-main finishing position was seventh.

7. – Chester Fitch, Tiffin, Ohio. Fitch competed in all 13 A-mains in 2022, racking up a season best 10th on Aug. 19. His average A-main finishing position was 15th.

8. – Doug Baird, Alvada, Ohio. Baird competed in 12 of the 13 A-mains, missing only the Sept. 2 ALMS event. He scored a season best finish of 10th. His average A-main finishing position was 14th.

9. – Austin Gibson, Tiffin, Ohio. Coming out of the dirt truck ranks, Gibson earned the 2022 Attica rookie of the year for the late model division. He competed in 11 of the 13 A-mains, missing only the May 13 and Sept. 2 events. He posted a season best 14th place finish on Aug. 19. His average A-main finishing position was 16th.

10. – Collin Shipley, Bowling Green, Ohio. Shipley competed in 10 of the 13 A-mains in 2022, posting nine top 10 finishes and six top five runs including a season best runner-up on Aug. 19. His average A-main finishing position was sixth.

Fremont Fence 305 Sprints

CHAMPION – Paul Weaver, Fremont, Ohio. Weaver scored his sixth division championship (2009, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020, 2022) while also wrapping up his third straight Attica Fremont Championship Series title. Weaver never finished out of the top 6 in all 15 of the A-mains in 2022 including an incredible 14 top five finishes. He recorded 12 podium finishes including four wins (June 3, July 8, July 29 and Sept. 2) to run his career total to 68. Coupled with his three 410 wins on his resume, Weaver’s 71 career feature wins at Attica is the most all time. Weaver’s average A-main finishing position was third.

2. – Jamie Miller, Fremont, Ohio. Attica’s 2005, 2019 and 2021 champion and 2019 Attica Fremont Championship Series titlist scored 14 top 10 finishes out of the 15 A-mains in which he competed. He recorded 11 top five finishes including eight podium runs. Miller scored four wins (April 16, April 22, June 24 and Aug. 19 to run his career total at the track to 35 for second on the division’s all-time win list. Miller’s average A-main finishing position was fifth.

3. – Matt Foos, Fremont, Ohio. Attica’s 2015 dirt truck track champion competed in all 15 A-mains in 2022. He recorded 12 top 10 finishes and nine top five runs. Foos scored eight podium finishes including wins on May 13, July 22 and Sept. 3 to run his career total to seven in the division. Foos’ average A-main finishing position was seventh.

4. – Kasey Jedrzejek, LaGrange, Ohio. Jedrzejek, in his second year of dirt tracking, competed in all 15 A-mains in 2022, posting 12 top 10 finishes and eight top five runs. He scored four podium finishes including his first career Attica win on Aug. 26. His average A-main finishing position was seventh.

5. – Kody Brewer, Risingsun, Ohio. In his third year of racing, Brewer competed in all 15 A-mains in 2022 and scored 11 top 10 finishes and three top fives with a season best pair of runner-up finishes. His average A-main finishing position was ninth.

6. – Mike Keegan, Fremont, Ohio. Keegan competed in all 15 A-mains in 2022, compiling nine top 10 finishes and three top five runs including a season best third late in the year. Keegan’s average A-main finishing position was 10th.

7. – Brandon Moore, Clyde, Ohio. Moore competed in all 15 A-mains in 2022, racking up eight top 10 finishes and four top five runs including a season best third place finish. His average A-main finishing position was 10th.

8. – Logan Riehl, Clyde, Ohio. Riehl competed in 14 of the 15 A-mains in 2022, missing only the June 24 event. He scored seven top 10 finishes and four top five finishes including his first career win on April 29. His average A-main finishing position was 10th.

9. – Jimmy McGrath Jr., Clyde, Ohio. McGrath competed in 15 A-mains in 2022, compiling nine top 10 finishes and three top fives including a season best runner-up on July 8. His average A-main finishing position was 10th.

10. – Steve Rando, Lindsey, Ohio. Rando battled in 14 of the 15 A-mains in 2022, missing only opening night. He scored six top 10 finishes with a season best pair of sixth place runs. His average A-main finishing position was 12th.

Rookie of the year – Creed Kemenah, Alvada, Ohio. Kemenah finished 12th in points in 2022, competing in 12 of the 15 A-mains in 2022. He racked up four top 10 finishes including a season best seventh on championship night. Kemenah’s average A-main finishing position was 12th.

Improvements have been undertaken for the 2023 season including new box seats and new clay on the speedway surface. A schedule will be released in the near future.

