Ashton Torgerson Sweeps Billy Shuman Memorial in Arizona

Ashton Torgerson made the most of his trip to Arizona over the weekend. Taking part in the Billy Shuman Memorial at Adobe Mountain Speedway, Torgerson racked his 34th and 35th wins of the season as he swept Non-Winged action with his Rowdy Energy team.

Friday night the curtain raised on the two-day event and Torgerson took the green from for his heat race in the third starting position.

Getting off to a quick start, Torgerson sliced and diced his way to the lead and eventually picked up the win.

Locking into the opening night feature event, Torgerson put the Rowdy Energy backed No. 02 on the pole for the 20-lap feature event. Getting the jump when the green flag was displayed, Torgerson was dominant for all 20-laps.

Running a very impressive race, Torgerson would not be denied on this night as he wired the field en route to his 34th win of the 2022 season.

Right back to it on Saturday night for the Billy Shuman Memorial finale, Torgerson continued to flex his muscle as he charged to a third-place finish in his heat race out of his fifth starting position.

Moving into the 50-lap ‘A’ main, Torgerson had his work cut out for himself as he took the green flag from the 11th starting position, though had plenty of time to work his way forward.

Wasting no time from his mid-pack starting position, Torgerson was up into eighth on the second lap and was solidly into the Top-Five by lap 18. Continuing to make headway in a hurry, the Medford, OR driver moved into third on the 21st lap and was noticeably gaining on the leaders.

Getting to the lead duo, Torgerson was patient as he finally made his move for second on the 31st lap before taking over the race lead on the 36th marker. Out in front, Torgerson continued to lay down strong laps as he built up a comfortable advantage over his competitors.

With the checkered flag in the air, Torgerson successfully charged from 11th to pick up the win and give himself 35 on the season.

ON TAP: Ashton Torgerson will return to his winged 360ci next Tuesday and Wednesday in Merced, CA.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts-118, Wins-35, Top 5’s-66, Top 10’s-85

